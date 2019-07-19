Today in High Prairie – July 19, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmaill.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 19, 2019

Marigold Mini-Golf open for play from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HP Golden Age Club floor curling at the centre at 1:30 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – July 19, 2019

Don Plante.

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – July 19, 2019

Jonathan Fontanet.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 19

810 – Imam Bukhari, compiler of Hadith.

1814 – Samuel Colt, inventor of Colt 6 Revolver.

1860 – Lizzie Borden, 40 whacks acquitted murderer.

1883 – Max Fleischer, Popeye animator.

1907 – Isabel Jewell, Gone with the Wind actress.

1945 – George Dzundza, Law & Order actor.

1947 – Bernie Leadon, Eagles vocalist.

1947 – Brian May, Queen vocalist.

1948 – Keith Godchaux, Grateful Dead pianist.

1952 – Allen Collins, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist.

1962 – Anthony Edwards, ER actor.

1971 – Vitali Klitschko, Ukrainian pro boxer.

1978 – Nene, Brazilian Footballer.

This Day in Local History – July 19

July 19, 1913: The Grouard News reports Hudson’s Bay will build a new two-storey 50 x 70-foot store costing $20,000.

July 19, 1967: South Peace News reports Imperial Oil’s John Prodaniuk moves his business to a new location just west of town limits.

July 19, 1970: A hailstorm near Triangle wipes out crops belonging to farmers.

July 19, 1971: Dale Greer raises the East Peace Grand Champion Steer at the East Peace District 4-H Council Achievement Day.

July 19, 1974: Grouard girls Yvonne Calahasen and Hilma Noskeye enter the Miss Indian Princes Pageant in Slave Lake.

July 19, 1976: Four men are charged after a robbery at Grouard.

July 19, 1981: MLA Larry Shaben helps celebrate the grand opening of the Enilda and District Recreation Centre.

July 19, 1992: Quin Sekulich and Misty Carpentier each win gold medals at the Alberta Track Meet in Calgary. Sekulich wins the long jump and triple jump while Carpentier wins the 3,000-metre run.

July 19, 1995: South Peace News reports on the $650,000 addition being built onto the Kapown Centre. Its completion was scheduled for Sept. 4.

July 19, 2001: South Peace News’ Christmas 2000 edition places second in the Canadian Communities Newspapers’ Association under 4,000 circulation class.

July 19, 2006: South Peace News reports that Tolko Industries is considering its High Prairie mill for an I-Joist plant.

July 19, 2013: A fire causes extensive damage at L&L Restaurant. The diner had not reopened by year’s end.

July 19, 2018: Sucker Creek First Nation opens $40,000 Serenidy Park in honour of one of its late children, who loved to play. The same day, the Book Project is also launched.

This Day in World History – July 19

532 – Start of Dionysian Pascal Cycle.

1553 – Lady Jane Grey, 15, deposed as England’s Queen after 9 days.

1836 – HMS Beagle with Charles Darwin arrives in Ascension Island.

1845 – Fire in NYC destroys 1,000 homes and kills many.

1869 – Louis Riel speaks; Red River Rebellion begins.

1879 – Doc Holliday kills for first time.

1912 – Meteorite explodes over Arizona, 16,000 pieces of debris fall.

1939 – Dr. Roy P Scholz is 1st surgeon to use fiberglass sutures.

1940 – Adolf Hitler orders Great Britain to surrender.

1941 – Tom and Jerry first appear under their own names in cartoon.

1942 – German occupiers confiscate bicycles in Rotterdam and The Hague.

1955 – Yarkon Water Project opens to supply water to Negev desert.

1956 – US refuse to lend Egypt money to build Aswan Dam.

1957 – 1st rocket with nuclear warhead fired, Yucca Flat, Nevada.

1961 – 1st in-flight movie shown on TWA.

1965 – Shooting begins on Star Trek’s 2nd pilot.

1969 – Apollo 11 goes into Moon orbit.

1975 – Apollo and Soyuz linked in orbit for 2 days, separate.

1976 – Rock group Deep Purple disbands.

1979 – 2 supertankers collide off Tobago; 260,000 tons of oil spill.

1984 – 1st female to captain a 747 across Atlantic.

2017 – Scientists say all plastic ever produced – 8.3 billion tonnes.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 19

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Expect to minister to the needs of colleagues and family members today, Cancer. People may need to draw on your insight into human nature in order to understand themselves and others. Your common sense could prove invaluable. In the process of sharing your wisdom, you might also shed some light on emotional situations of your own. You could surprise yourself.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you might feel especially creative and intellectually inspired, Leo. You could discuss your ideas with others. The process of communication could open up new doors in your mind, and result in some fascinating insights concerning whatever you’re pursuing. Sometime in the course of your conversations, don’t be surprised if you find that one of your friends needs a sympathetic ear.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A close friend or member of your household could be having money problems, Virgo, and might want to draw upon your business sense in order to make sense of the situation and find ways to put it right. As you’re likely to be feeling especially sensitive to the needs of others, you could be of valuable assistance to this person and anyone else who needs some insight.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Heightened intuition could lead to some interesting conversations, Libra. Others could be blown away by your insights into their thoughts, feelings, and desires. You could also feel more expressive than usual. You might want to channel some of that inspiration into writing, speaking, or some other form of self-expression. Reading could prove especially valuable at this time.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your intuition and inspiration could enhance your artistic talents, Scorpio. A powerful drive to express the stories, pictures, or music in your mind could result in your spending as much of the day as you can jotting down your thoughts and ideas. You might spend most of your free time alone as a result.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Moving ahead is the key for today, Sagittarius. You should feel very optimistic and excited about your goals. You’re probably confident that you will reach them and all will go well. This positive attitude spills over into your personal relationships. You should be in just the right frame of mind to encourage your friends to go for their own dreams and give them whatever assistance they need.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Inspiration is the key for today, Capricorn. You may feel highly motivated to move on with what others consider impossible. Impossibility has never stopped you before, and you aren’t likely to let it stop you now. You’re more likely to consider all contingencies carefully in order to make them work. Friends could be inspired by your vision and determination and follow your example.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – An increased understanding of different cultures as well as curiosity about the people who live there might spur you to learn more about those places. Friends or groups could be involved in some way. You may channel a lot of energy into intellectual activities and inspire others to do the same. Take a walk at some point during the day. You will need to clear your head.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The opportunity to increase your income could spur you on to channel more energy and inspiration into career matters, Pisces. Some intense dreams could reveal a lot about you and your motivation, which might increase your self-awareness and make everything easier for you. The drive to succeed in material and spiritual matters is likely to play a powerful role in everything you do.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might have the desire for travel, perhaps to visit a friend who lives far away, Aries. You may actually set the wheels in motion to make it happen. Social events could take up your time this evening, and you could meet some interesting people. A friend might need a sympathetic ear. Today you’re especially sensitive to others, so be prepared to hear a sad story. Otherwise, your day should go well.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might hear about opportunities to increase your income, Taurus, either in your current employment, a new job, or perhaps by a project of your own. You may channel a great deal of energy and inspiration toward this end. Others may want to pitch in and help you. You’re likely to feel energetic and optimistic. This can work in attracting still more new opportunities.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – All your relationships may be enhanced by an increased sensitivity to the needs and feelings of others, Gemini. You may provide melancholy friends with a sympathetic ear, or you may give assistance in resolving problems. Rest assured that your efforts won’t go unappreciated. You will probably grow closer to those who mean the most to you now, including the very special person in your life.