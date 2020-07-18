Today in High Prairie – July 18, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmaill.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 18

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 18

Kara Okemow

Lesley Lemay

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 18

Jayden Bertha Jean Chalifoux

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 18

1811 – William Thackeray, Vanity Fair Author.

1891 – Gene Lockhart, Christmas Carol Actor.

1893 – Richard Dix, 10 Commandments Actor.

1895 – “Machine Gun” Kelly, American gangster.

1909 – Harriet Nelson, Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet actress.

1913 – Red Skelton, Red Skelton Show host.

1918 – Nelson Mandela, Anti-Apartheid activist.

1921 – John Glenn, American astronaut.

1923 – Jerome H. Lemelson, inventor: held 600+ patents.

1938 – Ian Stewart, co-Founder of Rolling Stones.

1940 – Joe Torre, New York Yankees Manager.

1945 – Danny McCullock, Animals rocker.

1950 – Glenn Hughes, Village People singer.

1950 – Jack Layton, Canadian NDP politician.

1954 – Ricky Skaggs, country singer.

1957 – Nick Faldo, English pro golfer.

1967 – Vin Diesel, Fast & The Furious actor.

This Day in Local History – July 18

July 18, 1914: The Grouard News reports A.E. Hofnes comes to town with 26 black and silver fox pelts valued at $25,000.

July 18, 1973: A signing ceremony is held to mark construction of the new High Prairie swimming pool.

July 18, 1977: The High Prairie Lions make the final payment on the High Prairie swimming pool.

July 18, 1986: A sod turning ceremony is held to mark construction of the new High Prairie Courthouse.

July 18, 1991: The Dolly Wally float wins second place in the Towns and Villages category in the Edmonton Kondike Days Parade.

July 18, 1992: The High Prairie Peewee North Stars baseball team wins the bronze medal at provincials in Oyen.

July 18, 1994: Tolko Industries holds a sod turning to celebrate construction of their mill.

July 18, 2001: Funnel clouds are sighted south of Grouard marking the sixth funnel cloud sighting in the High Prairie area over a seven-day period.

July 18, 2006: Communities in Bloom judges Linda Tomlinson of Rocky Mountain House and Gillian Evans of Edmonton arrive in High Prairie to conduct judging.

July 18, 2007: High Prairie’s Jessica Houle, 17, is named Miss Teen Alberta.

July 18, 2007: Extra Foods announces they are delaying all construction plans until at least 2008. The news shocks everyone in town including developer Nick Shybunia and High Prairie town council. Earlier, the company had promised to start construction by summer.

July 18, 2014: Kizic Dlugosz passes away at the age of 78 years. He was a long-time farmer and worked for the Town of High Prairie for 17 years.

July 18, 2016: Denis Lawrence Peyre passes away at the age of 73 years. The long-time businessman was well-respected by many and a huge community booster.

July 18, 2018: Burgers for Cancer raises $6,200 for the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton. The event is hosted by the Josh Halverson family.

July 18-22, 2018: High Prairie’s Lynn Smith wins the Ladies 1 Alberta Women’s Trap Singles title in Edmonton.

This Day in World History – July 18

64 – Great Fire of Rome begins under the Emperor Nero.

1536 – Pope’s authority declared void in England.

1743 – 1st half-page newspaper ad is published [NY Weekly Journal].

1853 – Completion of Grand Trunk Line: Portland, Maine and Montreal.

1872 – The Ballot Act introduces the secret ballot in elections in Britain.

1897 – Cap Anson is 1st baseball player to get 3,000 hits.

1925 – Adolf Hitler publishes Mein Kampf.

1931 – 1st air-conditioned ship launched.

1932 – US and Canada sign a treaty to develop St Lawrence Seaway.

1943 – British assault on Catania, Sicily.

1947 – King George VI signs Indian Independence Act.

1955 – 1st electric power generated from atomic energy sold commercially.

1967 – Silver hits record $1.87 an ounce in NY.

1972 – Egyptian prez Anwar Sadat throws out 20,000 Russian military aides.

1974 – World’s tallest structure, 646 metre Polish radio mast, completed.

1977 – Vietnam becomes a member of the UN.

1979 – Gold hits record $303.85 an ounce in London.

1980 – Rohini 1, 1st Indian satellite, launches into orbit.

1986 – Videotapes released showing Titanic’s sunken remains.

1994 – Comet Shoemaker–Levy collides with Jupiter.

1994 – Crayola announces introduction of scented crayons.

2012 – Kim Jong-un officially appointed Supreme Leader of North Korea.

2013 – Detroit files for bankruptcy; $18.5 billion debt.

2015 – Photo published of Queen Elizabeth giving Nazi salute in 1933.

2018 – Google fined record $5.1 billion for abusing its power.

2018 – New Earth geological age announced.

2018 – Kilauea volcano adds 700 acres to Big Island, confirms Hawaii.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 18

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your sensual side is likely to show itself today. You might find yourself viewing young folks in tight jeans more appreciatively than you usually do. Racy novels and movies might also suddenly seem appealing. Romantic encounters are intense and passionate, so make sure you allow plenty of time for them. Enjoy yourself!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Ingenious techniques for growing your money could come your way today. While you aren’t one to jump into anything, you’re certainly likely to give these ideas serious thought. Take care to only go for those that are totally up front, with no hidden sides. Your passion for delving into new professional fields is only surpassed by your romantic passions. Plan a seductive evening with a partner. Make it a night to remember!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you’re likely to be in just the right place at the right time to meet the right person. You’re overdue for a lucky break and probably not expecting it. You may start the day in a restless and frustrated state of mind, but whatever happens will catapult you out of it. Be prepared – this transition may involve vast changes in your life, in the long run if not immediately.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might wake up this morning, look in the mirror, and decide that you hate what you see even though you probably look fine. This is a good day to shop for new clothes or get a haircut. Perhaps you feel a little blue. Getting out and indulging yourself is more a necessity than luxury. Don’t overindulge in food or drink now. You might not like the consequences tomorrow!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you could find yourself seeking self-knowledge through relationships, especially through assisting those you love. Someone is troubled and needs your help. It would be best for all if you gave it, because you’re especially sensitive and insightful now. You’re especially able to soothe others’ anger and mediate arguments. Your optimism is very high, and you have what it takes to pass it on to others.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Do you have a romantic evening planned for tonight? If so, it’s likely to turn out to be all you’d hoped for. You’ll be especially attractive, and your naturally warm and loving nature will be very apparent. Even casual encounters with friends may bring about closer bonding, and new acquaintances are likely to become friends. Your communicative skills are good now, and people will likely respond to you. Go for it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You could feel restless and anxious to get out in the open for a while today, but mundane tasks could force you to postpone it. Someone you care about might ask for a favour, and while you may not want to help this person, you probably will. Don’t let your irritation show – just get it done quickly and accept the person’s thanks. In the evening, go for a long walk under the stars.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – At some point during the day you might find yourself involved in a project that piques your interest far more than usual. You could throw yourself more deeply into it than is necessary now. Take care that it doesn’t distract you from what needs to be done. Your wisdom is especially sharp, and you can use your intuition to gain valuable practical knowledge. Spend the evening meditating.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Are you hoping to accomplish a goal you’ve been working toward for a long time? Don’t let delays cause you to fear that it will never happen. It could block your creative energy and cause you to lose faith in yourself. Fortunate changes are in the wind, but it’s still going to take a little more effort to get where you want to be. Keep going. You’ll get there!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may be in an especially nurturing mood today. You might reach out to every living thing around you, from plants to pets to friends, children, and romantic partners. There’s a danger of being too helpful and supportive, which some could find stifling. Your loved ones like to see you relaxed and happy, so channel some energy into indulging yourself. Go for a massage or other treat. Live a little!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Social responsibilities might appear to be hitting you all at once. Everyone you know seems to crave your company. As a naturally polite and socially astute person, you might feel obligated to accept any and all invitations. This isn’t a good day to commit yourself. Wait a while until you’re feeling a little more balanced, then send out your responses. Commit only to those events you would genuinely enjoy.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Important communications regarding finances could come today, and it might be fortuitous if you follow up on them right away. Once that’s done, you’ll probably want to relax and delve into whatever interests you the most. It might be a good idea to read a book, since your mind is especially sharp. Take breaks in the fresh air. Ideas and insights should come quickly, so take notes.