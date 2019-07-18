Today in High Prairie – July 18, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmaill.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 18, 2019

CRC Backyardigans at HP CRC office at 10 a.m.

Marigold BBQ outside their building 11:30-2 p.m.

CRC Baby & Me at Peavine Parent Link Centre at 1 p.m.

CRC Community Gardens from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 6-8 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 18, 2019

Kara Okemow.

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 18, 2019

Angie Uhrig-Dow, Jayden Bertha Jean Chalifoux.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 18

1811 – William Thackeray, Vanity Fair Author.

1891 – Gene Lockhart, Christmas Carol Actor.

1893 – Richard Dix, 10 Commandments Actor.

1895 – “Machine Gun” Kelly, American gangster.

1909 – Harriet Nelson, Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet actress.

1913 – Red Skelton, Red Skelton Show host.

1918 – Nelson Mandela, Anti-Apartheid activist.

1921 – John Glenn, American astronaut.

1923 – Jerome H. Lemelson, inventor: held 600+ patents.

1938 – Ian Stewart, co-Founder of Rolling Stones.

1940 – Joe Torre, New York Yankees Manager.

1945 – Danny McCullock, Animals rocker.

1950 – Glenn Hughes, Village People singer.

1950 – Jack Layton, Canadian NDP politician.

1954 – Ricky Skaggs, country singer.

1957 – Nick Faldo, English pro golfer.

1967 – Vin Diesel, Fast & The Furious actor.

This Day in Local History – July 18

July 18, 1914: The Grouard News reports A.E. Hofnes comes to town with 26 black and silver fox pelts valued at $25,000.

July 18, 1973: A signing ceremony is held to mark construction of the new High Prairie swimming pool.

July 18, 1977: The High Prairie Lions make the final payment on the High Prairie swimming pool.

July 18, 1986: A sod turning ceremony is held to mark construction of the new High Prairie Courthouse.

July 18, 1991: The Dolly Wally float wins second place in the Towns and Villages category in the Edmonton Kondike Days Parade.

July 18, 1992: The High Prairie Peewee North Stars baseball team wins the bronze medal at provincials in Oyen.

July 18, 1994: Tolko Industries holds a sod turning to celebrate construction of their mill.

July 18, 2001: Funnel clouds are sighted south of Grouard marking the sixth funnel cloud sighting in the High Prairie area over a seven-day period.

July 18, 2006: Communities in Bloom judges Linda Tomlinson of Rocky Mountain House and Gillian Evans of Edmonton arrive in High Prairie to conduct judging.

July 18, 2007: High Prairie’s Jessica Houle, 17, is named Miss Teen Alberta.

July 18, 2007: Extra Foods announces they are delaying all construction plans until at least 2008. The news shocks everyone in town including developer Nick Shybunia and High Prairie town council. Earlier, the company had promised to start construction by summer.

July 18, 2014: Kizic Dlugosz passes away at the age of 78 years. He was a long-time farmer and worked for the Town of High Prairie for 17 years.

July 18, 2016: Denis Lawrence Peyre passes away at the age of 73 years. The long-time businessman was well-respected by many and a huge community booster.

July 18, 2018: Burgers for Cancer raises $6,200 for the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton. The event is hosted by the Josh Halverson family.

July 18-22, 2018: High Prairie’s Lynn Smith wins the Ladies 1 Alberta Women’s Trap Singles title in Edmonton.

This Day in World History – July 18

64 – Great Fire of Rome begins under the Emperor Nero.

1536 – Pope’s authority declared void in England.

1743 – 1st half-page newspaper ad is published [NY Weekly Journal].

1853 – Completion of Grand Trunk Line: Portland, Maine and Montreal.

1872 – The Ballot Act introduces the secret ballot in elections in Britain.

1897 – Cap Anson is 1st baseball player to get 3,000 hits.

1925 – Adolf Hitler publishes Mein Kampf.

1931 – 1st air-conditioned ship launched.

1932 – US and Canada sign a treaty to develop St Lawrence Seaway.

1943 – British assault on Catania, Sicily.

1947 – King George VI signs Indian Independence Act.

1955 – 1st electric power generated from atomic energy sold commercially.

1967 – Silver hits record $1.87 an ounce in NY.

1972 – Egyptian prez Anwar Sadat throws out 20,000 Russian military aides.

1974 – World’s tallest structure, 646 metre Polish radio mast, completed.

1977 – Vietnam becomes a member of the UN.

1979 – Gold hits record $303.85 an ounce in London.

1980 – Rohini 1, 1st Indian satellite, launches into orbit.

1986 – Videotapes released showing Titanic’s sunken remains.

1994 – Comet Shoemaker–Levy collides with Jupiter.

1994 – Crayola announces introduction of scented crayons.

2012 – Kim Jong-un officially appointed Supreme Leader of North Korea.

2013 – Detroit files for bankruptcy; $18.5 billion debt.

2015 – Photo published of Queen Elizabeth giving Nazi salute in 1933.

2018 – Google fined record $5.1 billion for abusing its power.

2018 – New Earth geological age announced.

2018 – Kilauea volcano adds 700 acres to Big Island, confirms Hawaii.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 18

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is an excellent day to tell people exactly how you feel, Cancer. Your emotions are more stable than usual, so open up and speak from the heart. Listen. What you learn will be valuable for the future, so pay attention. Keep an eye on what is real, but let your heart explore all the possibilities. Follow your emotions and trust your instincts. You stand to gain a great deal.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today may be tough, Leo. Does it seem like nothing fits into place? Are you trying to be someone you’re not? If things don’t seem to be working out, don’t press the issue. You’re better off waiting for a time when you feel more confident about who you are and where you’re going. Meanwhile, have some tea and relax. Releasing stress can clear some energy for doing other things.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Enjoy yourself, Virgo. You have a lot to be grateful for, so give thanks. Take pride in all you’ve accomplished so far and share your joy with others. Let go of the reins and sit back comfortably for a while. You’ve worked hard for a reason – to enjoy life. If you don’t do it now, then when? Take time out and be with loved ones tonight.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This may be one of those days when you don’t know which way to turn. For some reason, you just can’t make a decision, so you keep going around and around. Stop and rest. Get out and walk for a while until your head stops spinning. Wait until your mind clears before you make your next major move.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Romance is coming your way as long as you stay levelheaded about the situation. Take care of the daily tasks and then let your heart soar. You have a strong connection to your emotions. Trust your instincts and let your heart take control. Be realistic about your relationships with others, but push the boundaries once they’ve been established.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your emotions may be reserved, Sagittarius. Take a break from the spunk and fire and simply lay low. This is a good time to sit back and receive. Don’t make any sudden moves. Just let the energy of the day take you where it will. The closer you can get to your inner nature and feminine energy, the closer you will become to a romantic partner or family member.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Family issues play an important role in your day, Capricorn. Speak from the heart and tell your kin how much they mean to you. In general, you might feel reserved with your energy. Don’t feel like you have to make any great strides right now. It’s more a time in which you can enjoy what you’ve worked for. Kick back and reap the rewards of all your hard work.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may be undecided about a loved one today, Aquarius. Something may urge you to act yet you want to lay low. There’s an important next step that you must take now. Carefully think the situation through before you make a move. In fact, this day would best be spent gathering data on the issue. It seems you should wait a bit before actually doing anything about it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today is a great day to move forward, Pisces. Your emotions are stable, leaving your heart free to take off to the clouds. Daydream. Now might be a good time to make plans with a romantic partner. Solidify your relationship and confirm your commitment to one another. If you’re single, this is a good time to set a plan in motion that will put you one step closer to your greatest fantasy.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There’s a conservative feeling to the day that asks you to get serious and take care of business. This may not be such a bad idea. This grounded atmosphere can help you move into a deeper relationship with someone special. Let your creativity shine, and try to do more listening than talking. Make your dreams a reality.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There is a conflicting push/pull aspect to today that may leave you feeling unsure about how to proceed. On the one hand, you may feel like you want to plan things out and get your emotions stabilized so you can function at full capacity. On the other hand, something may be pulling you into the clouds. This is your heart talking. Listen. Find a compromise between these two energies.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Get your chores done early, Gemini, so you have time to play tonight. Plan a romantic getaway with a loved one. Let your imagination carry you to a whole new realm of pleasure. This is a great day to explore your artistic nature and begin to manifest some of the ideas that have been rattling around in your head for a while.