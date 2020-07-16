Today in High Prairie – July 17, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmaill.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 17

Andrew Clark

David Clark

Mary-Anne Payne

Susan Smith

John Rose

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 17

Farrah McLaughlin

Kassandra Ruecker

Lloyd Adams

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 17

1704 – John Kay, developed flying shuttle.

1744 – Elbridge Gerry, invented gerrymandering.

1894 – Georges Lemaitre, first proposed Big Bang Theory.

1899 – James Cagney, Yankee Doodle Dandy actor.

1912 – Art Linkletter, People are Funny TV host.

1917 – Phyllis Diller, US comedienne/actress.

1920 – Juan Antonio Samaranch, IOC chairman.

1920 – Gordon Gould, inventor of the laser.

1934 – Pat McCormick, Don Rickles Show comedian.

1935 – Donald Sutherland, M*A*S*H movie actor.

1937 – Elmer Fudd, Looney Tunes character.

1947 – Camilla Parker Bowles, wife of Prince Charles.

1848 – Brian Glascock, Motels drummer.

1952 – David Hasselhoff, Baywatch actor [Mitch].

1954 – Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany

1956 – Bryan Trottier, New York Islander.

1963 – Denise Miller, Archie Bunker’s Place actress.

1982 – Natasha Hamilton, Atomic Kitten singer.

This Day in Local History – July 17

July 17, 1914: Indications of the existence of gold and silver in rocks at Salt Creek near Grouard are reported by the Northern Realty and Investment Company.

July 17, 1967: Helen Jepson, 6, wins the title of Miss Wading Pool at a Family Fun Day in High Prairie. Only girls six years old and under are eligible.

July 17, 1968: Alex Mushka attends a High Prairie town council meeting complaining of dust from the planer mill settling on his garden and clothesline. Council refers the matter to the I.D., where the mill is located.

July 17, 1987: A group of protestors from Peavine go to the Metis Settlements Branch in High Prairie protesting the recent Peavine Metis Settlement election.

July 17, 1989: The High Prairie Youth Centre opens in a building owned by Rollie Johnson and Fred Korol.

July 17, 1991: High Prairie Tennis Club president Rick Czyz announces that plans on building new tennis courts at the golf course is put on the back burner after provincial grants are turned down.

July 17, 1993: Driftpile resident George Okimaw turns 100.

July 17, 1996: South Peace News advertises a closing out sale at Prairie Flowers.

July 17, 2000: Greg and Susan Smith open CAJ’s Auto Shop across from the old Boyt Building.

July 17, 2011: The Gift Lake Sluggers lose their first game but rally to win four straight games and the Under 19 Midget Boys Fastball Championships in Irma, Alta.

July 17, 2014: High Prairie’s Darryl Boisson is chosen to represent the Wildrose Party in the next provincial election.

July 17, 2017: Prairie River Gas Co-op opens in a new location in the old GEM yard south of the railway tracks.

This Day in World History – July 17

1505 – Martin Luther enters into an Augustinian monastery.

1762 – Catherine II becomes tsarina of Russia.

1775 – 1st military hospital approved.

1821 – Spain cedes Florida to the US.

1861 – US Congress authorizes paper money.

1897 – 1st ship arrives in Seattle carrying gold from Yukon.

1914 – Giants outfielder knocked unconscious by lightning.

1918 – The Romanov royal family executed in Siberia.

1941 – NY Yankee Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak ends.

1954 – 1st major league game where majority of team is black [Dodgers].

1954 – Construction of Disneyland commences.

1955 – Arco, Idaho, becomes 1st US city lit by nuclear power.

1959 – Tibet abolishes serfdom.

1974 – 1st quadrophonic studio in UK is open by Moody Blues.

1974 – John Lennon is ordered to leave US in 60 days.

1975 – Apollo 18 and Soyuz 19 make 1st US/USSR linkup in space.

1976 – 21st modern Olympic games opens in Montreal.

1988 – 4 billion TV-viewers watch Mandela’s 70th Birthday Tribute.

1989 – 1st test flight of US stealth bomber.

1995 – Bill Gates richest man in world with $12.9 billion.

1998 – Russia buries Tsar Nicholas II 80 years after his death.

2017 – Muppets Studio fires voice of Kermit the Frog.

2018 – Oldest evidence of bread made from wild grains discovered.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 17

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Some enlightening conversations could occur today with a partner, possibly romantic, possibly career-related. New methods of operation could come to your attention, perhaps involving modern technology that could speed up the process and increase your income. Bear in mind that some of what you hear may not be feasible for a while. Other ideas may never be practicable. Remember to remain objective and check out the facts.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Hard work on a particular enterprise for too long a time could finally lead to an increase in income. Creativity or innovation could be involved. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself on the receiving end of compliments. You’ll be feeling proud and confident, and you certainly have good reason. Buy yourself a present. Take your partner out for a celebration. You deserve it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You tend to be adventurous at the calmest of times. Today you could be feeling especially daring. You might be tempted to make some radical changes in your life, particularly where your profession is concerned. You could decide to make your living in an offbeat way, or possibly move to a place you’ve never considered before. Think about it for a few days. The impetus might pass. If it doesn’t, then follow your heart.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You tend to be rather intuitive, but today your psychic abilities could seem more focused than usual. You’re better able to tune in to thoughts, feelings, and events. If you give readings, this is a good day for it, because you’re apt to be more accurate than usual. Don’t do too many or you could lose your focus and not do anyone else any good. Work steadily and pace yourself.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today your mind is apt to be turning to discussions of money. Conversations, perhaps job related, perhaps social encounters with friends, could turn to the subject of new income opportunities through modern technology. This is a good time to look into such matters, although you’ll probably want to consider several before making a decision. Unless you absolutely know what you want, shop around!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – New opportunities, perhaps involving writing or speaking, could appear on the horizon along with the current planetary energy. You aren’t one to take risks on the spur of the moment, so you might want to take all the information into consideration before committing to anything. It isn’t a good idea to wait too long. Things could change! If what you hear appeals to you, look into it so you don’t miss the boat.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Letters, phone calls, or e-mails from afar could put you in touch with new, interesting people. These people could well bring some fascinating ideas your way. Shared knowledge can lead to mutual advancement on material and spiritual levels. This process just might turn a casual acquaintance into a firm friend. Expect a lot of contact with these people for a long time to come. Enjoy your day!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The current aspects encourage cultivating your spirituality. However advanced you are on your spiritual journey, there are revelations, awakenings, and new experiences waiting. Visit a church or a secluded spot in nature that speaks to you and soak up the energy. Indulge in some investigation. Check out some books on spirituality and symbols, and pay attention to your dreams.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A new opportunity could come your way today. It might seem like a dream come true, the chance you’ve been waiting for, but you’ll still want to think about it a bit. The reason is that it could well disrupt your life, including your romantic circumstances. Before you commit to anything, check the facts carefully to make sure it’s as good as it seems. Either way, you’ll be glad you did.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – New communications equipment may make whatever work you do that much easier to do. You might have some doubts about your ability to use it, but don’t worry. You’ll be able to deal with it as well as anyone. You’ll find that it will open up new doors for you, both with regard to compiling information and staying in contact with old and new friends. Go to it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A long-term friendship could suddenly develop into something more now. You could see this person in a new light and realize that this is a very attractive human being. It might come as a shock to you, however, and the idea could take a little time to get used to. Don’t ignore it for that reason. Just approach with caution and see where it takes you. Go with the flow!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Too much is on your mind right now, and so you could have trouble sleeping. When you do manage to drop off, you could experience bizarre dreams. This is the only downside to your present situation, however. Everything else should be going very well. It might help to take a walk at night before you go to bed. This clears your head, gets the endorphins going, and works off excess energy.