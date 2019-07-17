Today in High Prairie – July 17, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmaill.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 17, 2019

Parents n’ Tots in Sunset House at 10 a.m.

Storytime for Kids 0-5 Yrs HP Library 10:30-11:30 a.m.

CRC Baby & Me at Grouard NLC Campus Room 104E at 1 p.m.

Marigold Farmer’s Market from 1-6 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 1-3 p.m.

Pleasantview Lodge Garden Party at 1:30 p.m.

CRC Community Gardens from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

CRC Summer Splash at Aquatics Centre 5:45 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 17, 2019

Andrew Clark, David Clark, Mary-Anne Peyre, Joanne Miller, Susan Smith, John Rose.

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 17, 2019

Farrah McLaughlin, Kassandra Ruecker, Lloyd Adams.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 17

1704 – John Kay, developed flying shuttle.

1744 – Elbridge Gerry, invented gerrymandering.

1894 – Georges Lemaitre, first proposed Big Bang Theory.

1899 – James Cagney, Yankee Doodle Dandy actor.

1912 – Art Linkletter, People are Funny TV host.

1917 – Phyllis Diller, US comedienne/actress.

1920 – Juan Antonio Samaranch, IOC chairman.

1920 – Gordon Gould, inventor of the laser.

1934 – Pat McCormick, Don Rickles Show comedian.

1935 – Donald Sutherland, M*A*S*H movie actor.

1937 – Elmer Fudd, Looney Tunes character.

1947 – Camilla Parker Bowles, wife of Prince Charles.

1848 – Brian Glascock, Motels drummer.

1952 – David Hasselhoff, Baywatch actor [Mitch].

1954 – Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany

1956 – Bryan Trottier, New York Islander.

1963 – Denise Miller, Archie Bunker’s Place actress.

1982 – Natasha Hamilton, Atomic Kitten singer.

This Day in Local History – July 17

July 17, 1914: Indications of the existence of gold and silver in rocks at Salt Creek near Grouard are reported by the Northern Realty and Investment Company.

July 17, 1967: Helen Jepson, 6, wins the title of Miss Wading Pool at a Family Fun Day in High Prairie. Only girls six years old and under are eligible.

July 17, 1968: Alex Mushka attends a High Prairie town council meeting complaining of dust from the planer mill settling on his garden and clothesline. Council refers the matter to the I.D., where the mill is located.

July 17, 1987: A group of protestors from Peavine go to the Metis Settlements Branch in High Prairie protesting the recent Peavine Metis Settlement election.

July 17, 1989: The High Prairie Youth Centre opens in a building owned by Rollie Johnson and Fred Korol.

July 17, 1991: High Prairie Tennis Club president Rick Czyz announces that plans on building new tennis courts at the golf course is put on the back burner after provincial grants are turned down.

July 17, 1993: Driftpile resident George Okimaw turns 100.

July 17, 1996: South Peace News advertises a closing out sale at Prairie Flowers.

July 17, 2000: Greg and Susan Smith open CAJ’s Auto Shop across from the old Boyt Building.

July 17, 2011: The Gift Lake Sluggers lose their first game but rally to win four straight games and the Under 19 Midget Boys Fastball Championships in Irma, Alta.

July 17, 2014: High Prairie’s Darryl Boisson is chosen to represent the Wildrose Party in the next provincial election.

July 17, 2017: Prairie River Gas Co-op opens in a new location in the old GEM yard south of the railway tracks.

This Day in World History – July 17

1505 – Martin Luther enters into an Augustinian monastery.

1762 – Catherine II becomes tsarina of Russia.

1775 – 1st military hospital approved.

1821 – Spain cedes Florida to the US.

1861 – US Congress authorizes paper money.

1897 – 1st ship arrives in Seattle carrying gold from Yukon.

1914 – Giants outfielder knocked unconscious by lightning.

1918 – The Romanov royal family executed in Siberia.

1941 – NY Yankee Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak ends.

1954 – 1st major league game where majority of team is black [Dodgers].

1954 – Construction of Disneyland commences.

1955 – Arco, Idaho, becomes 1st US city lit by nuclear power.

1959 – Tibet abolishes serfdom.

1974 – 1st quadrophonic studio in UK is open by Moody Blues.

1974 – John Lennon is ordered to leave US in 60 days.

1975 – Apollo 18 and Soyuz 19 make 1st US/USSR linkup in space.

1976 – 21st modern Olympic games opens in Montreal.

1988 – 4 billion TV-viewers watch Mandela’s 70th Birthday Tribute.

1989 – 1st test flight of US stealth bomber.

1995 – Bill Gates richest man in world with $12.9 billion.

1998 – Russia buries Tsar Nicholas II 80 years after his death.

2017 – Muppets Studio fires voice of Kermit the Frog.

2018 – Oldest evidence of bread made from wild grains discovered.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 17

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You tend to enjoy solitude, Cancer, but today you might feel more reclusive than usual. Friends could invite you out, but you aren’t likely to accept the offer. You might even feel a little irritated. This is a great day to work out or throw yourself into your own projects. Your concentration is good and the physical activity will get relieve the stress.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There might be tension in the air for no discernible reason today. Family members might seem preoccupied with problems they can’t define. Your natural inclination could be to try to cheer them up, Leo, but it probably won’t work. Don’t be annoyed if they don’t respond. It isn’t them. Blame the planets. This is a great day to jog, take a cardio class, or otherwise work off stress.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some mysterious telephone calls might come your way – wrong numbers or hang-ups. Other people might seem less communicative than usual, Virgo, and you may be preoccupied. You might feel a bit more nervous than usual, but that should go away if you take a walk or get some other exercise. If you’ve been thinking about doing some writing, this is the day to start.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Confusion over money matters might arise, Libra. You may need to check your records to shed light on past transactions. Don’t worry. All should be well once you ascertain the facts. You might have some intense dreams tonight. Write them down. You will want to remember them later, because they might reveal a lot about your current situation. They may also inspire future projects.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Someone close to you might seem more preoccupied than usual, Scorpio, and perhaps a bit difficult to deal with. Don’t take this personally. It has little, if anything, to do with you. This person has troubles of their own that they don’t want to share. You might be feeling a bit tense and jumpy, but again, this is nothing to worry about. Take a walk or work out at the gym.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might feel a bit tense, Sagittarius, and you probably won’t understand why. The reason? The planets. You might jump at unexpected noises or take offense where none is intended. Relations with others might be a little strained, necessitating some communication about how you’re feeling. Try to work off the tension by taking a brisk walk or perhaps working out at the gym.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You probably aren’t going to feel like socializing even though friends want you to go out with them. Your patience could be worn a bit thin, Capricorn, and you may get annoyed at incidents that normally wouldn’t bother you. This isn’t a good day for group activities or parties. It might be best to get a good workout and then rest. You will feel much better afterward.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Uptight is the mood for today. You might be the centre of attention at some point. While you normally wouldn’t mind, Aquarius, today it might make you nervous. When everyone looks at you and expects you to say something, say it. Keep it short and then withdraw. You aren’t in the mood. Walk to the library and throw yourself into reading about subjects that interest you. This should relieve the stress.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you may want to be left alone with your thoughts. Relaxing with a good book could be at the top of your agenda, Pisces, and you aren’t likely to want to be interrupted. Noise and requests that don’t usually bother you might irritate you, so it’s best to spend some time alone and make the effort to be your usual considerate self when with others. Take a brisk walk to relieve the tension.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Money worries might have you more on edge than usual, Aries. While you may be doing well, you could still be insecure enough to think that your funds might not stretch far enough. Consider the situation objectively. You will probably be relieved by what you find. Others’ demands on your time might irritate you more than usual. The best way to relieve the tension is to work out or take a walk.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – More than usual, you’re probably craving solitude today, Taurus. Although you may have committed to attending a party or get-together, now the idea may seem irritating. You may rather work on some tasks or projects, or you might want to go for a workout and release some of the tension you feel. The latter idea is good. If you exercise early, you might feel like going out later.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Although you’re normally a sociable person who feels most comfortable in the company of others, Gemini, today you may prefer to be alone. You could feel a little under the weather, or you could be stressed from job-related worries. You probably need rest, but you might also benefit from taking a walk to work off some tension, get the endorphins going, and help you feel like yourself again.