Today in High Prairie – July 16, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmaill.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 16

Parents n’ Tots in McLennan at 10 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

Baby & Me at HP CRC office at 1 p.m.

Parents n’ Tots in Joussard at 1 p.m.

CRC Community Gardens from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 16

Kimberley Gilroy, Kyle Noecker, Ryan Williscroft, Devin Campbell, Tyler Campbell.

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 16

Kasey McLaughlin.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 16

1722 – Joseph Wilton, Westminster Abbey sculptor.

1746 – Giuseppe Piazzi, found 1st asteroid [Ceres].

1872 – Roald Amundsen, first to reach South Pole.

1889 – Larry Semon, Wizard of Oz actor.

1896 – Trygve Lie, first Sec-General of United Nations.

1907 – Orville Redenbacher, popcorn magnate.

1911 – Ginger Rogers, Top Hat actress.

1939 – Denise LaSalle, “Queen of the Blues”

1942 – Margaret Smith Court, Australian tennis player.

1943 – Jimmy Johnson, Dallas Cowboys coach.

1944 – Thomas Boggs, Box Tops drummer.

1952 – Stewart Copeland, The Police drummer.

1960 – Leila Kenzle, Mad About You actress.

1968 – Barry Sanders, Detroit Lion.

1968 – Larry Sanger, co-founder of Wikipedia.

1980 – Adam Scott, Australian pro golfer.

This Day in Local History – July 16

July 16, 1910: The Lesser Slave Lake Agricultural Society is born, the first such ordinance granted in the province.

July 16, 1956: High Prairie town council declares Aug. 14 a civic holiday so citizens can attend the second annual fair.

July 16, 1967: MLA Roy Ells officially opens the Joussard Centennial Park. Ken Enders is president of the Centennial Park Committee.

July 16, 1994: Quin Sekulich wins gold medals in the long jump and triple jump at the Alberta Outdoor Track and Field Meet in Calgary.

July 16, 2000: The Gift Lake Junior Sluggers win the Alberta Peewee C Division baseball championship at High River.

July 16, 2005: A funnel cloud is sighted over Enilda.

July 16, 2007: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce holds a wine and cheese night at the Pomeroy Inn to honour Garand and Debbie Jones for their contributions to the community Earlier in the year, they announced they were moving.

July 16, 2007: Squarehed Designs is completing a move to new premises by the Metis Employment Offices in the Vanderaegan Building.

July 16, 2008: The summer begins with South Peace News reporting of major bridge repairs of the Swan River Bridge at Kinuso. Repairs last into September.

July 16, 2016: The Grouard Native Cultural Arts Museum holds its open house and recognizes the late author Larry Loyie. In turn. Loyie’s partner, Constance Brissenden, donates gifts to the museum, including a birch bark moose caller and a drum.

July 16, 2018: South Peace News wins its 86th AWNA/CCNA award after the paper places third for Best Front Page in its circulation category in CCNA awards judging.

This Day in World History – July 16

463 – Start of Lunar Cycle of Hilarius.

1439 – Kissing is banned in England to stop Black Death from spreading.

1618 – Capt. John Gilbert patents 1st dredger.

1790 – US Congress declares Washington the permanent US capital.

1809 – 1st independent gov’t in Spanish America former in La Paz, Bolivia.

1867 – Joseph Monier patents reinforced concrete.

1880 – Dr. Emily Stowe 1st woman licenced to practise medicine in Canada.

1920 – China joins the League of Nations.

1926 – National Geographic takes 1st natural-colour undersea photos.

1936 – 1st x-ray photo of arterial circulation taken.

1940 – Hitler orders preparations for the invasion of Britain.

1945 – 1st test detonation of an atomic bomb at New Mexico.

1956 – Last Ringling Bros, Barnum & Bailey Circus under a canvas tent.

1960 – Brazil-Uruguay World Cup soccer match draws record 205,000.

1963 – Amazon River carries record 190,000 m3/second of water.

1969 – Apollo 11 launched, carrying 1st men to land on moon.

1981 – Shukuni Sasaki spins 72 plates simultaneously.

1990 – Ukraine declares independence.

1994 – Comet Shoemaker-Levy 1st collides with Jupiter.

2004 – Martha Stewart is sentenced to five months in prison.

2005 – “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” book published.

2007 – Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 off Japan damages nuclear power plant.

2015 – Scientists reveal 1st close-up pictures of Pluto.

2018 – 12 new moons discovered orbiting Jupiter [total now 79].

Today’s Horoscopes – July 16

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you may put a lot of energy into your romantic relationship, Cancer. The astral energy is encouraging you to focus on romance. Give your significant other a special gift to show how much you care, and spend some time alone together. Any romance initiated or advanced today is likely to prove stable and long lasting. Don’t let fear stand in your way. Move ahead.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Too much work and the resulting pressure over the past few days may have you feeling too tired to do anything more, Leo, although your optimism and enthusiasm are still intact. Don’t be too hard on yourself if you’re dragging by the end of the day. If you take care of yourself, you will soon recharge and be your old self again. In the evening, read a good book.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Romance blossoms for you, Virgo, perhaps after a long standstill. A new stability and security may settle on love relationships as well as close friendships. Children could be a great source of warmth and pleasure. You might want to channel some of this blossoming positive energy into a creative activity of some kind, which should increase even further your sense of contentment and well-being.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might host a social event in your home tonight, Libra. You may be nervous at first, wondering if all will go well. Your efforts should produce the results you want. You might be introduced to new contacts, which could lead to increased professional opportunities. Take a walk after everyone has gone. Your mind will be going a thousand miles an hour and you will want to clear your head.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Paperwork, perhaps contracts or other legal documents, might need attention so you can move ahead with your projects, Scorpio. These projects could involve writing or speaking. Your mind is in just the right space to participate in anything involving communication, so doors of opportunity may open for you in this area. Lift your chin and get going. You will be glad you did.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your financial picture continues to improve. At some point during the day, Sagittarius, you might have the feeling that you aren’t working hard enough to keep up your current forward motion, and you might worry. This could be a good motivator, but you don’t need to push yourself much harder than you are now. You’re on a roll and it’s likely to continue. Keep moving, but pace yourself.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Even though all continues to go well for you, Capricorn, your mood may vacillate today. In spite of all the great things in your life, at some time during the day you might feel a little blue. Don’t read too much into it. It’s probably just the result of low biorhythms. Try to distract yourself with physical activity. Go out with some friends and have a good time this evening.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Trying to get too much work done in the course of the day could prove self-defeating, Aquarius. Your energy isn’t what it usually is, and you’re probably operating on adrenaline. Consider the situation carefully and list your tasks in order of urgency. The world won’t come to an end if you don’t get them all done by the end of the day. In the evening, watch a movie and order a pizza.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A despondent friend may need some cheering up. Your ability to nurture and listen sympathetically will definitely prove beneficial, Pisces. Take care not to absorb any of this person’s dejection. Your life should continue to go well with professional successes leading to new friendships and goals. Hang on to your enthusiasm and optimism while showing compassion for others.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Many projects to complete before a deadline might have you feeling pressured, Aries, but your determination is likely to drive you to try to get it all done even if it seems impossible. Don’t try to do it all yourself. Ask for a little help. You can accomplish your ends without putting undue pressure on yourself. Try to relax today.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You’ve been doing very well, Taurus, but today you might feel more focused than ever. The path ahead seems clear and well defined. You’re anticipating the future with motivation. You might be considering a long trip abroad or perhaps going back to school for an advanced degree. This is a good day to research and finalize your plans.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Some kind of settlement, grant, or bonus that you’ve anticipated for a long time may finally show up, Gemini. This should make your day! You may want to celebrate. A chance to attend a large social gathering might come your way. Have fun! Tonight don’t be surprised if vivid dreams – some great, some sad – come your way. Keep a notebook and pen by your bed so you can write them down.