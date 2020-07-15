Today in High Prairie – July 16, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmaill.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 16

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 16

Kimberley Gilroy

Ryan Williscroft

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 16

Kasey McLaughlin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 16

1722 – Joseph Wilton, Westminster Abbey sculptor.

1746 – Giuseppe Piazzi, found 1st asteroid [Ceres].

1872 – Roald Amundsen, first to reach South Pole.

1889 – Larry Semon, Wizard of Oz actor.

1896 – Trygve Lie, first Sec-General of United Nations.

1907 – Orville Redenbacher, popcorn magnate.

1911 – Ginger Rogers, Top Hat actress.

1939 – Denise LaSalle, “Queen of the Blues”

1942 – Margaret Smith Court, Australian tennis player.

1943 – Jimmy Johnson, Dallas Cowboys coach.

1944 – Thomas Boggs, Box Tops drummer.

1952 – Stewart Copeland, The Police drummer.

1960 – Leila Kenzle, Mad About You actress.

1968 – Barry Sanders, Detroit Lion.

1968 – Larry Sanger, co-founder of Wikipedia.

1980 – Adam Scott, Australian pro golfer.

This Day in Local History – July 16

July 16, 1910: The Lesser Slave Lake Agricultural Society is born, the first such ordinance granted in the province.

July 16, 1956: High Prairie town council declares Aug. 14 a civic holiday so citizens can attend the second annual fair.

July 16, 1967: MLA Roy Ells officially opens the Joussard Centennial Park. Ken Enders is president of the Centennial Park Committee.

July 16, 1994: Quin Sekulich wins gold medals in the long jump and triple jump at the Alberta Outdoor Track and Field Meet in Calgary.

July 16, 2000: The Gift Lake Junior Sluggers win the Alberta Peewee C Division baseball championship at High River.

July 16, 2005: A funnel cloud is sighted over Enilda.

July 16, 2007: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce holds a wine and cheese night at the Pomeroy Inn to honour Garand and Debbie Jones for their contributions to the community Earlier in the year, they announced they were moving.

July 16, 2007: Squarehed Designs is completing a move to new premises by the Metis Employment Offices in the Vanderaegan Building.

July 16, 2008: The summer begins with South Peace News reporting of major bridge repairs of the Swan River Bridge at Kinuso. Repairs last into September.

July 16, 2016: The Grouard Native Cultural Arts Museum holds its open house and recognizes the late author Larry Loyie. In turn. Loyie’s partner, Constance Brissenden, donates gifts to the museum, including a birch bark moose caller and a drum.

July 16, 2018: South Peace News wins its 86th AWNA/CCNA award after the paper places third for Best Front Page in its circulation category in CCNA awards judging.

This Day in World History – July 16

463 – Start of Lunar Cycle of Hilarius.

1439 – Kissing is banned in England to stop Black Death from spreading.

1618 – Capt. John Gilbert patents 1st dredger.

1790 – US Congress declares Washington the permanent US capital.

1809 – 1st independent gov’t in Spanish America former in La Paz, Bolivia.

1867 – Joseph Monier patents reinforced concrete.

1880 – Dr. Emily Stowe 1st woman licenced to practise medicine in Canada.

1920 – China joins the League of Nations.

1926 – National Geographic takes 1st natural-colour undersea photos.

1936 – 1st x-ray photo of arterial circulation taken.

1940 – Hitler orders preparations for the invasion of Britain.

1945 – 1st test detonation of an atomic bomb at New Mexico.

1956 – Last Ringling Bros, Barnum & Bailey Circus under a canvas tent.

1960 – Brazil-Uruguay World Cup soccer match draws record 205,000.

1963 – Amazon River carries record 190,000 m3/second of water.

1969 – Apollo 11 launched, carrying 1st men to land on moon.

1981 – Shukuni Sasaki spins 72 plates simultaneously.

1990 – Ukraine declares independence.

1994 – Comet Shoemaker-Levy 1st collides with Jupiter.

2004 – Martha Stewart is sentenced to five months in prison.

2005 – “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” book published.

2007 – Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 off Japan damages nuclear power plant.

2015 – Scientists reveal 1st close-up pictures of Pluto.

2018 – 12 new moons discovered orbiting Jupiter [total now 79].

Today’s Horoscopes – July 16

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Because your tendency recently has been to brood over everything, a day like this can’t be anything but beneficial. It has been difficult for you to find material satisfaction of late, but today offers you a view into the world of the intangible and unreal. You may find it especially gratifying to participate in an artistic or religious activity.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There are days when you feel wonderful without being able to attribute the feeling to any real event. Of course, your rational mind will search for a reason for the happiness. If you count the number of times when you do things against your will or better judgment, it becomes obvious that logic and reason don’t always apply to this world. Don’t even try to understand, just enjoy!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The day ahead should be excellent. You’ve been searching for meaning behind recent events. No doubt there have been a lot of changes both at work and at home. You’re bursting with new ambition. Today, you’re likely to put all these experiences into the hopper, stir them up, and be grateful for the thrilling life you lead right now! You may not get a specific answer. Sometimes feeling grateful is an answer all its own.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You’ll probably be perfectly in tune with the day ahead. Of course, there are days when it’s tempting to run away from the reality of the moment and its hardships. At times like today, you’re so compassionate you find it easy to listen to others, and life is truly rewarding. People find your company soothing and pleasant, and they are likely to thank you for it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Don’t even try to understand what’s happening today, because you won’t be able to fathom it. Collective currents of concern are imposing upon your life and you’re powerless to stop them. Some soul searching may help. True, at the moment you do feel like you’re just a grain of sand in a vast universe, but is that really so bad?

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This kind of strange day doesn’t occur often. You no longer seem to know what you want. Work or time off? Redecorate your house or live in a beach shack? It’s hard to communicate because you feel it’s pointless to try to explain your point of view, especially when you don’t know what it is. The best thing to do may be to unplug from your usual activities and go for a walk. This confusion will pass.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Do countries abroad represent real opportunities for you? This is a question you’ll soon have to answer. The grass may be greener on the other side of the world, but have you considered the possibility that it isn’t? Could it be that the dream of working abroad is a convenient explanation for the dissatisfaction you feel at work? It’s important to solve this riddle, because you’ll soon make some key decisions that depend on the answer.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today won’t be like most other days. Look around and you’ll see that people either have their heads in the clouds, are depressed, or seem to be trying to keep up a good front. The planetary atmosphere is such that a lot of people – and you in particular – feel frustrated by an inability to realize their dreams. This is a difficult situation to be sure. Know that it will pass.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you were offered the opportunity to take a trip around the world, where you would see wonderful palaces and experience a timeless love affair, would you take it? The freedom would tempt you, without a doubt, but would it make you happy? Have you considered the possibility that you can create an environment here at home that gives you that same sense of freedom?

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today might be a bit difficult, because you aren’t likely to be as productive as usual. You won’t have much to say, and you’ll feel sleepy and somewhat grumpy. In other words, it’s the perfect day to go back to bed with that novel. Take a nap – or several naps – and follow your desire to do as little as possible. There will be plenty of time to catch up on work.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You certainly are in a strange mood today. True, things have been going smoothly for the past few days, but be careful not to fool yourself. “ride comes before a fall,” as the expression goes. You should be wary of the way you treat your lover now. You’re likely to be dismayed by your sweetie’s attitude, yet you’re the one who has strayed from reality.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It will be as though you’re in a new, hopeful world today. The people you meet will be cordial and caring, and the future will seem like a bright, attractive place to live. In other words, you feel as though you’re living in a fabulous dream. Alas, the alarm clock is bound to wake you up soon. Enjoy the sweet reality of the day ahead while it lasts.