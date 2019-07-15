Today in High Prairie – July 15, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmaill.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 15

Off to a Good Start [prenatal] at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 1-3 p.m.

CRC Community Gardens from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

HP Ag Society meets at the HP Agriplex at 7 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 15

Mitchell Kachnic, Josh Humeniuk.

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 15

July 15: Darren Malanowich, Landen Dow, Lily Matin.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 15

1606 – Rembrandt van Rijn, Dutch painter [Night Watch].

1779 – Clement Clarke Moore, ‘Twas the Night Before Xmas author.

1796 – Thomas Bulfinch, Bulfinch’s Mythology creator.

1946 – Linda Ronstadt, US singer/actress.

1948 – Enrique Basilio, first lady to light the Olympic flame.

1951 – Jesse Ventura, US pro wrestler/politician.

1952 – David Pack, Ambrosia rocker.

1952 – Jeff Carlisi, 38 Special guitarist.

1856 – Kathy Kreiner, Canadian giant slalom.

1960 – Kim Alexis, US supermodel.

1961 – Forest Whitaker, Last King of Scotland actor.

1963 – Brigitte Nielsen, Rocky IV actress.

1972 – Scott Foley, Scandal actor.

1973 – Brian Austin Green, Beverly Hills 90210 actor.

1977 – Kitana Baker, Miller Lite actress.

This Day in Local History – July 15

July 15, 1913: Fred Dubois buys Grouard’s Gem Bakery from A. Filteau.

July 15, 1913: Joe Tomkins is the first postmaster as the Enilda post office opens. To find a name for the post office, his wife’s name of Adline is simply spelled backwards.

July 15, 1914: Judge Simmons fines Price $500 or six months in jail for cutting telegraph wires Feb. 26 between Grouard and Sawridge. Price is found guilty at a trial.

July 15, 1914: The Oldtimers defeat the Federals 7-5 to win the first game of the best-of-seven Grouard Baseball League final for the right to win the LaRiviere Cup.

July 15, 1915: District Fisheries inspector, Sid Travers, tells the Grouard News that Lesser Slave Lake whitefish will soon be on sale in Chicago.

July 15, 1928: James Low is the first postmaster as the Prairie Echo post office opens.

July 15, 1979: High Prairie Dolphins James Shaben, Dianne Lizee and Joe Ludwig advance to the Alberta Summer Games in St. Albert after qualifying at the Grande Prairie swim trials.

July 15, 1984: The East Prairie Eagles defeat the Driftpile Swingers 7-6 in the final of the Metis Local Slo-Pitch Tournament and win $600 in prize money.

July 15, 1987: South Peace News reports AVC president Fred Dumont resigns to move to Edmonton to work as deputy minister in charge of the Electrical Energy Marketing Agency for Alberta.

July 15, 1988: Alberta Vocational Centre-Lesser Slave Lake is born.

July 15, 1992: South Peace News reports H. Jager Developments, Inc. of Calgary says High Prairie is one of two sites being considered to build a fibreboard and strandboard plant.

July 15, 1998: The long-awaited 911 services comes to High Prairie.

July 15, 2007: The Gift Lake Sluggers Junior “B” men’s baseball team wins silver medals at a tournament in Mulhurst, Alta.

July 15, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes fires CAO Harvey Prockiw by a narrow 5-3 margin.

July 15, 2013: Leo J. Tobin begins his job as M.D. of Big Lakes fire chief.

July 15, 2015: South Peace News reports the estimated cost to build the new High Prairie Hospital is $228.3 million.

This Day in World History – July 15

1410 – Battle of Grunwald: one of Medieval Europe’s largest battles.

1783 – 1st steamboat, Pyroscaphe, 1st run in France.

1799 – The Rosetta Stone is found in the Egyptian village of Rosetta.

1815 – Napoleon surrenders after his earlier defeat at Waterloo.

1869 – Margarine is patented for use by French Navy.

1870 – Manitoba becomes 5th Canadian province and NWT is created.

1870 – Hudson’s Bay and NWT transferred to Canada.

1888 – Bandai volcano in Japan erupts for 1st time in 1,000 years.

1916 – Boeing Company formed by William Boeing in Seattle.

1922 – 1st duck-billed platypus publicly exhibited in US.

1933 – Wiley Post began 1st solo flight around world.

1939 – Clara Adams is 1st woman to complete round world flight.

1948 – Alcoholic Anonymous founded in Britain.

1952 – 1st transatlantic helicopter flight begins.

1960 – Chubby Checker releases his version of “The Twist” in the US.

1961 – Spain accepts equal rights for men and women.

1965 – Mariner IV sends back 1st pictures of Mars.

1968 – “One Life to Live” American soap opera, premieres on TV.

1987 – Boy George barred from British TV show [may be a bad influence].

2009 – “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” is released.

2016 – Attempted military coup in Turkey fails.

2018 – 8-year-old girl finds pre-Viking-era sword in Sweden.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 15

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The moon in Capricorn illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your relationships, and exciting changes take place as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus. Brilliants ideas are shared, and unexpected meetings take place.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The moon in Capricorn finds you focused on your responsibilities today, but it connects with rebel Uranus, inspiring you to take a risk! This is an exciting time to shake things up in your career.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today and it connects with wildcard Uranus, bringing unexpected opportunities your way! You’re in the mood for adventure, and anything can happen!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The moon in Capricorn finds you focused on your home and family today, Libra, and some unexpected emotions come up for you as the moon connects with Uranus. Take advantage of these emotions, don’t push them to the side; make time to sit with them and see what changes take place within you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It’s an exciting day for communication as the moon in Capricorn connects with wildcard Uranus, bringing you unexpected news and finding you running into surprising people! Keep an open mind today.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The moon in responsible earth sign Capricorn finds you focused on important issues like money, but you’re inspired to shake up your plans as the moon connects with rebel planet Uranus! It’s an exciting day for change. A fun shift in your schedule arrives.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The moon is in your sign, Capricorn, urging you to focus on self care, and today that means treating yourself to some unexpected fun as the moon connects with rebel Uranus. Give yourself a break and do something you’ve been wanting to do but haven’t gave yourself permission to yet.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The moon in Capricorn asks you to be gentle with yourself and get some rest today. Make time for quiet meditation. Your inner voice has brilliant messages to communicate as the moon connects with your ruling planet Uranus.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The moon in Capricorn lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life today, Pisces, and you’re connecting with unexpected, even eccentric people as the moon contacts wildcard Uranus.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The moon in grounded earth sign Capricorn connects with genius, inventive Uranus, bringing you unexpected surprises today, Aries. This is a powerfully transformative time for your finances and career!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn inspires you to embark on an unexpected journey today as it connects with rebel Uranus, which is currently in your sign, Taurus! It’s not like you to shock and surprise people … until now!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The moon in Capricorn illuminates a very private sector of your chart today, asking you to sit with your emotions and reflect on the big changes that are coming up in your life. It’s a brilliant time to journal and tap into your subconscious mind as the moon connects with genius Uranus.