Today in High Prairie – July 14, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – July 14

HP Town Council meeting at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 14

Adam Gibb

Peter Leask

Angie Whang

Jeff Mullenders

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 14

Kevin Lodge

Matthew Dale Hubler

Sean Churchill

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 14

1834 – James Whistler, Whistler’s Mother artist.

1857 – Frederick Maytag, Founded Maytag company.

1865 – Annie Jones, bearded lady.

1901 – George Tobias, Bewitched actor.

1902 – Paul Guilfoyle, The Grapes of Wrath actor.

1910 – William Hanna, Flintstones co-creator.

1921 – Woody Guthrie, US folk singer.

1913 – Gerald Ford, 38th US President.

1918 – Ingmar Bergman, Swedish film director.

1926 – Harry Dean, Cool Hand Luke actor.

1952 – Jerry Houser, Slapshot actor.

1966 – Ellen Reid, Crash Test Dummies musician.

1970 – Missy Gold, Benson actress [Katie].

1988 – Conor McGregor, Irish professional boxer.

This Day in Local History – July 14

July 14, 1979: Mr. and Mrs. Willie Joseph Gagnon, of Joussard, celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

July 14, 1993: South Peace News reports Bob and Del Williscroft’s house burned the previous week.

July 14, 1993: Lorraine Carifelle opens Mane Cuts beside the Greyhound Bus Depot.

July 14, 1999: Big Country Tourism executive director Steve Lane is criticized by High Prairie town council over unfair tourism promotion between High Prairie and Slave Lake.

July 14, 2001: High Prairie’s Quin Sekulich completes the university outdoor track and field season undefeated in the long jump.

July 14-16, 2006: The High Prairie Playboys win the Alberta Intermediate Men’s B Fastball Championships in Lloydminster after winning four straight games.

July 14, 2007: Long-time High Prairie resident Alex Strebchuk dies at the age of 77 years after a lengthy illness. His family fostered over 75 children in the past 27 years.

July 14, 2009: The High Prairie Inn is robbed for the third time in four months.

July 14, 2014: The Legal Aid office in High Prairie closes without warning.

July 14, 2015: High Prairie town council decides to not add any names to the High Prairie Citizens Monument until they decide on a better way to select and honour citizens.

July 14, 2017: The High Prairie Seed Plant celebrates its 50th birthday with a customer appreciation lunch. Howard Greer, an original director on the board, cuts the cake.

This Day in World History – July 14

1789 – Bastille Day: French Revolution begins with fall of the Bastille.

1795 – “La Marseillaise” decreed as France’s national anthem.

1850 – 1st public demonstration of ice made by refrigeration.

1853 – New Zealand holds its first general election.

1865 – 1st expedition to climb the Matterhorn [4 die on the descent].

1868 – Alvin J. Fellows patents tape measure.

1891 – John T. Smith patents corkboard.

1914 – 1st patent for liquid-fueled rocket design granted.

1933 – All non-Nazi parties are banned in Germany.

1940 – Due to beanball wars, batting helmet with earflaps made.

1941 – Jam rationed in Holland.

1951 – 1st colour telecast of a sporting event. [CBS-horse race]

1965 – US Mariner IV, 1st Mars probe, passes by at 6,100 miles.

1967 – Surveyor 4 launched to moon; explodes just before landing.

1969 – “Futbol War” between El Salvador and Honduras begins.

1973 – Phil Everly storms off stage declaring an end to Everly Brothers.

1983 – Mario Bros. is first released by Nintendo in Japan as arcade game.

1987 – Taiwan ends 37 years of martial law.

2012 – Floods on Kyushu kill 20 and displace 250,000.

2014 – Church of England votes to allow women to become bishops.

2015 – Scientists announce the discovery of the pentaquark.

2018 – Huge iceberg off Greenland prompts evacuations in case it calves.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 14

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A female friend you haven’t seen for a while could surprise you with a call. A lot of interesting news and useful information could be exchanged that benefits both of you. You may make a number of short journeys throughout the day, as you have a lot that needs doing. A small increase in income could also be in the works. In the evening, rent a romantic video.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – With the current aspects at play, you could find the hard work you’ve done in the past finally brings financial rewards. This will make you very happy, but don’t get carried away and go on a spending spree! Treat yourself a little. Celebrate with a friend, if possible. Take care to exercise a little good sense. You don’t want to buy too much and have to take a lot of it back to the store.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today, you might find yourself thinking longingly of exotic lands and possibly traveling to them in the future. You could also wonder about the people who live in those countries. Romantic daydreams may distract you from your day-to-day business, so it’s important to stay focused. Read travel books and rent travel videos. In the meantime, you still have to get through each day.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A small sum of money could come your way today. It could be that someone pays you what’s owed you, or you could win a small amount in a lottery. You might find a $20 bill lying in the street! Sex and romance are very much on your mind. If you can’t get together with a partner this evening, you might curl up with a steamy novel or watch a romantic video.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your romantic side is flying high today. The opposite sex in general and your own partner in particular are going to seem especially attractive to you. You could also see in an entirely different light someone you think of as a friend. An increasingly busy social life in the future is possible, so expect to hear rumblings about parties or other social events.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – New people you meet today are likely to be favourably impressed by your manners, social skills, and, above all, excellent sense of humour. Don’t be surprised if all of this brings you some new opportunities today! Your health is radiant, and you are probably looking great. This is an excellent time to plan an evening out with friends or, better yet, a romantic partner if possible.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Romantic feelings blossom today. You may suddenly appear more attractive than usual. Lovers and potential lovers may seem unusually attentive. You could also be feeling very creative, and you might want to try your hand at poetry or fiction. Reading romantic novels or seeing romantic movies could also be appealing. Surround yourself with candles, flowers, and music, and enjoy!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You could wake up this morning, look around, and decide you want to spend as much time as possible working on your home. You could be bored with the decor and want to make some changes. Spend the day coming up with ideas and then tonight try to analyze the situation and see what’s feasible now. Most likely you’ll be able to do some but not all of what you want.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today, you could receive an affectionate, supportive letter or phone call from someone close to you. Communications with others should go smoothly, and intelligent conversations could well take place. A favourite author, musician, or actor could release a new book, album, or movie you’ll want to jump on right away. Or you might want to try your hand at such enterprises yourself. You do have the talent.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your financial affairs could look especially rosy now. Some benefits are definitely coming your way, although everything isn’t quite as promising as it seems. You could well find yourself with less than you were hoping for. Think of whatever gain may be coming as something extra, but don’t count on it. That way, whatever comes will be a welcome bonus rather than an irritating disappointment.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You should be happier than usual with what you see in the mirror, because your inner beauty is more visible than usual. You could also feel especially sociable. Both old friends and new should find your company especially congenial. Romance blossoms, although there’s a slight tendency today to see partners through rose-coloured glasses. Hang onto your common sense, but not too tightly. Days like this don’t come around that often!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might find yourself more inclined than usual to actively explore your interests in the arts. You might want to look at an online art gallery or attend a virtual concert or play. Your interest could be in the motivations of the artists as much as the works themselves. Don’t be surprised if you’re especially drawn to the more tormented great artists like Beethoven or Van Gogh.