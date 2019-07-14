Today in High Prairie – July 14, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmaill.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 14

Attend the church of your choice.

Trap Shoot in HP at the Gun Range.

Marigold Mini-Golf open for play from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

EDSRC meeting at Enilda Mud Bowl at 6:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 14

Adam Gibb, Peter Leask.

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 14

Kevin Lodge, Lee Andrews, Matthew Dale Hubler, Sean Churchill.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 14

1834 – James Whistler, Whistler’s Mother artist.

1857 – Frederick Maytag, Founded Maytag company.

1865 – Annie Jones, bearded lady.

1901 – George Tobias, Bewitched actor.

1902 – Paul Guilfoyle, The Grapes of Wrath actor.

1910 – William Hanna, Flintstones co-creator.

1921 – Woody Guthrie, US folk singer.

1913 – Gerald Ford, 38th US President.

1918 – Ingmar Bergman, Swedish film director.

1926 – Harry Dean, Cool Hand Luke actor.

1952 – Jerry Houser, Slapshot actor.

1966 – Ellen Reid, Crash Test Dummies musician.

1970 – Missy Gold, Benson actress [Katie].

1988 – Conor McGregor, Irish professional boxer.

This Day in Local History – July 14

July 14, 1979: Mr. and Mrs. Willie Joseph Gagnon, of Joussard, celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

July 14, 1993: South Peace News reports Bob and Del Williscroft’s house burned the previous week.

July 14, 1993: Lorraine Carifelle opens Mane Cuts beside the Greyhound Bus Depot.

July 14, 1999: Big Country Tourism executive director Steve Lane is criticized by High Prairie town council over unfair tourism promotion between High Prairie and Slave Lake.

July 14, 2001: High Prairie’s Quin Sekulich completes the university outdoor track and field season undefeated in the long jump.

July 14-16, 2006: The High Prairie Playboys win the Alberta Intermediate Men’s B Fastball Championships in Lloydminster after winning four straight games.

July 14, 2007: Long-time High Prairie resident Alex Strebchuk dies at the age of 77 years after a lengthy illness. His family fostered over 75 children in the past 27 years.

July 14, 2009: The High Prairie Inn is robbed for the third time in four months.

July 14, 2014: The Legal Aid office in High Prairie closes without warning.

July 14, 2015: High Prairie town council decides to not add any names to the High Prairie Citizens Monument until they decide on a better way to select and honour citizens.

July 14, 2017: The High Prairie Seed Plant celebrates its 50th birthday with a customer appreciation lunch. Howard Greer, an original director on the board, cuts the cake.

This Day in World History – July 14

1789 – Bastille Day: French Revolution begins with fall of the Bastille.

1795 – “La Marseillaise” decreed as France’s national anthem.

1850 – 1st public demonstration of ice made by refrigeration.

1853 – New Zealand holds its first general election.

1865 – 1st expedition to climb the Matterhorn [4 die on the descent].

1868 – Alvin J. Fellows patents tape measure.

1891 – John T. Smith patents corkboard.

1914 – 1st patent for liquid-fueled rocket design granted.

1933 – All non-Nazi parties are banned in Germany.

1940 – Due to beanball wars, batting helmet with earflaps made.

1941 – Jam rationed in Holland.

1951 – 1st colour telecast of a sporting event. [CBS-horse race]

1965 – US Mariner IV, 1st Mars probe, passes by at 6,100 miles.

1967 – Surveyor 4 launched to moon; explodes just before landing.

1969 – “Futbol War” between El Salvador and Honduras begins.

1973 – Phil Everly storms off stage declaring an end to Everly Brothers.

1983 – Mario Bros. is first released by Nintendo in Japan as arcade game.

1987 – Taiwan ends 37 years of martial law.

2012 – Floods on Kyushu kill 20 and displace 250,000.

2014 – Church of England votes to allow women to become bishops.

2015 – Scientists announce the discovery of the pentaquark.

2018 – Huge iceberg off Greenland prompts evacuations in case it calves.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 14

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your attitude makes you more stubborn, but this is bringing you luck in financial matters. A change of air or, at the very least, a change of recreational activity would come at just the right time to give you that escape that will be a necessity.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The atmosphere is cheerful and harmonious. You won’t be disappointed in those around you and festivities are in the offing. You are on increasingly better form and will be pleased with your efforts. Cut down on sweet things, they aren’t the right kind of reward.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You’re going to set the record straight with someone. You won’t regret this. If you want to push things too quickly, you could cause yourself problems. The outcome won’t be serious but will it be of any use? Go easy and watch what you eat.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Spring is in your heart. Go with your feelings. You will have a better chance of looking out for yourself. A touch of selfishness will be in your interests, as you still need rest.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Mars is guiding your actions in the right direction and you would be well advised to settle matters in hand. Despite your obligations, it would be good for you to devote time to a relaxing activity at the end of the day, to clear your head.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You will resolutely banish your concerns to make the most of life as far as possible. Pull the others along in your wake! You’re unwittingly pushing too far. You need both rest and exercise, so take up a sporting activity.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The depth of your convictions will be persuasive and you can express yourself without false modesty, the message will get through. Watch your digestive system and take a good look at your diet, making sure you get the nutrition you really need.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The wind is changing … You will see those around you in a new light and this will open up your horizons. You’re not really giving yourself time to breathe and should slow down. The arts would give you an opportunity for mental relaxation.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You will have an opportunity to decide how sincere your friends are. Use your judgment to be selective. You’re not very inclined to look after yourself but only a tendency to excess can threaten your well-being. Go easy.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is a day when you’ll discover things about yourself through your spontaneous reactions. You could really do with sleeping right round the clock. You need this, both body and soul.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your vitality is making you tend to assert yourself in a random manner. Think before you speak. Don’t let yourself be overwhelmed by others’ demands. You need peace and quiet, admit it and don’t feel guilty.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your sensitivity will give you a complete understanding of a complex problem regarding someone around you. Overeating is giving you weight problems, so go for moderation. You need to lose weight and exercise, you’ll feel more dynamic.