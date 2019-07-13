Today in High Prairie – July 13, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmaill.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 13

Trap Shoot in HP [ends Sunday].

Marigold Mini-Golf open for play from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 13

Chris Richards.

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 13

Alyssa Sandeman, Erin Halldorson, Ilias Chalifoux, Kennedy Seghers, Scarlett Petal Nygaard, Steve Thunder, Theresa MacIntosh.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 13

100BC – Julius Caesar, Roman leader.

1895 – Sidney Blackmer, Rosemary’s Baby actor.

1901 – Tillie Lewin, “The Tomato Queen”

1928 – Bob Crane, Hogan’s Heroes actor [Hogan].

1940 – Patrick Stewart, Star Trek NG actor [Picard].

1942 – Harrison Ford, Star Wars actor.

1942 – Roger McGuinn, The Byrds musician.

1942 – Stephen Jo Bladd, J. Geils Band rocker.

1944 – Erno Rubik, invented the Rubik’s Cube.

1946 – “Cheech” Marin, Cheech & Chong comedian.

1948 – Tony Kornheiser, US sports journalist.

1954 – Louise Mandrell, Mandrell Sisters singer.

1964 – Damon Johnson, Thin Lizzy guitarist.

2305 – Jean-Luc Picard, Fictional Star Trek Captain.

This Day in Local History – July 13

July 13, 1913: The East Prairie River Bridge washes away.

July 13, 1980: Action concludes at the second annual Salt Creek Rodeo. Daryl LeGrande wins the best all-round cowboy title.

July 13, 1984: The old Prairie River School gymnasium burns to the ground, on Friday, the 13th. RCMP believe the fire was deliberately set. Later, five youths are charged with arson.

July 13, 1994: The I.D. council hears a plebiscite will have to be held to approve incorporation.

July 13, 1998: Peggy Bissell opens the Handi-Crafter Boutique in Enilda.

July 13, 2006: Vandals break several windows at Peavine Bishop Routhier School.

July 13, 2011: High Prairie town council refuses a tax break request from Prairie Vista Condominiums. “I would like to pay less tax, too,” says Councillor Wayne Forrester.

July 13, 2011: High Prairie town council approves a development permit for a third liquor store in town.

July 13, 2016: It takes less than one minute for Big Lakes County council to deny a proposal from CAO Bill Kostiw to buy houses to recruit staff.

July 13, 2016; Big Lakes County CAO Bill Kostiw resigns and tells council his last day of work will be July 29.

This Day in World History – July 13

1568 – Alexander Nowell perfects a way to bottle beer.

1645 – Aleksei Romanov succeeds his father Michael as Tsar of Russia.

1772 – Capt. James Cook begins 2nd voyage to the South Seas.

1832 – Source of Mississippi River discovered.

1835 – John Ericsson files for a patent for his screw propeller design.

1836 – US patent for locomotive wheels granted.

1837 – Queen Victoria is 1st monarch to live in present Buckingham Palace.

1865 – P.T. Barnum’s museum burns down.

1871 – World’s first championship cat show held in Crystal Palace, London.

1917 – Vision of Virgin Mary appears to children of Fatima, Portugal.

1923 – The Hollywood Sign is officially dedicated.

1923 – 1st recognized dinosaur eggs discovered in Gobi Desert, Mongolia.

1939 – Frank Sinatra makes his recording debut.

1943 – Greatest tank battle in history ends: Russia vs Germany.

1955 – Last execution of a woman in Britain, Ruth Ellis, occurs.

1969 – Russia launches unmanned Luna 15 to moon.

1982 – Iran launches first attack into Iraq.

1984 – Last sitting of an all-white Parliament occurs in South Africa.

2001 – IOC votes to award Beijing the 2008 Summer Olympic Games.

2018 – Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $4.7 billion in talc cancer case.

2018 – Outline of 5,000 year-old henge discovered in Ireland.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 13

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A feeling of optimism will push you forward today, but avoid making any big decisions. You’ll have the chance to further relax your mind. Indulge in your hobbies to recharge your batteries.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A benevolent moon facilitates your intimate conversations. This is the time to develop your relationship carefully. A feeling of tiredness is limiting your activities and the answer lies at the meal table. A vitamin deficiency is another reason.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You’ll receive some unusual support that will grow to be very strong. Today is a good day for making contacts! If you can work on containing your impatience, you will gain from it. Your rising optimism will re-enforce your energy.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Everything will go well today, so long as no one comes to cry on your shoulder – you’re not going to be at your most patient! You could easily do yourself an injury today, be careful not to make any awkward movements.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your need for freedom makes you attractive in other people’s eyes. You’re really coming out of your shell! You are more aware of your practical needs and will be able to turn these into an asset. You will achieve a better balance between rest and action.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The conversations you have today will be very pleasant. You’ll enjoy looking after others, and you’ll be rewarded for it. It’ll be essential not to throw yourself head-first into any mammoth tasks though – control your impulses!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You’re going to easily come out of a power struggle on top. What had seemed insurmountable before will then become filled with promise and potential. Your ligaments need toning up and strengthening – go easy with your movements.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your ability to persuade will works miracles to get you out of an embarrassing situation. You’ll be able to count on your resources. You’re on impressive form, but you would be in better shape if you drank more liquids in between meals.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You’re going to get some distance from recent events. The decisions you make will be both objective and productive for the future. You’re definitely in good shape, but make sure you pace yourself and don’t wear yourself out; don’t do too much exercise all at once.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You will find it difficult to keep a straight face and are in danger of speaking too quickly … You will more willingly channel your energy into talking to those around you, that’s how you’ll find your feet.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your love-life will be centre-stage, so come out of your shell without delay! You need to recharge your batteries and get more and better sleep, if you are really to succeed.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have looked realistically at your options for the future and this is obvious to those around you. You are completely ready to launch yourself on to the social scene. You need some fresh air after all.