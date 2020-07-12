Today in High Prairie – July 12, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmaill.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 12

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 12

Ashley Caudron

Jeremy Pitts

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 12

Kelly Donald

Mary Spark

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 12

1854 – George Eastman, Kodak camera inventor.

1884 – Amedeo Modigliani, Reclining Nude painter.

1886 – Jean Hersholt, Heidi actress.

1895 – R.B. Fuller, invented geodesic dome.

1908 – Milton Berle, Uncle Miltie comedian.

1909 – Joe DeRita, The Three Stooges [Curly].

1920 – Pierre Berton, Canadian author.

1930 – Gordon Pinsent, Canadian actor/director.

1937 – Bill Cosby, Cosby Show actor.

1943 – Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac vocalist.

1948 – Richard Simmons, US exercise guru.

1948 – Jay Thomas, Murphy Brown actor.

1951 – Cheryl Ladd, Charlie’s Angels actress.

1952 – Liz Mitchell, Boney M vocalist.

1967 – Bruny Surin, Canadian 4X100m sprinter.

1977 – Brock Lesnar, US pro wrestler.

1988 – Melissa O’Neil, Canadian singer.

1997 – Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani female activist.

This Day in Local History – July 12

July 12, 1913: The Grouard News reports Chiverton and Amos buy the Grouard Hotel.

July 12, 1913: The Grouard News reports the village’s population stands at about 1,500.

July 12, 1913: Editor Roy S. Burns writes in his editorial of the disgusting state of Main Street: “…pools of stagnant water filled with microbes, glass in the form of bottles, and no effort on behalf of the town to have it drained.”

July 12, 1914: Settler J.M. Bryan is found dead of suicide at his home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

July 12, 1967: Helen Payne is awarded a Centennial Mother-of-the-Year plaque at Triangle.

July 12, 1972: Gift Lake receives a grant of $5,580 for a recreation project. Joyce Laderoute sets up a program to teach arts and crafts and organize playground activities.

July 12, 1972: The completely renovated Roxy Theatre celebrates its grand opening.

July 12, 1976: The Peavine Rangers complete a perfect regular season by going 12-0 to finish in first place in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League standings.

July 12, 1987: Michael Bliss, Ryan MacDonald and Hazel Kroetch return home with gold medals as the first Northwest Alberta Summer Games come to a close in Grande Prairie.

July 12, 1989: An informal survey of 47 high school students by South Peace News indicates drug and alcohol problems are on the rise.

July 12, 1992: Steven Leepile wins a silver medal and Tamara Neilsen a bronze medal at the Junior Canadian Taekwondo Championships in Toronto.

July 12, 1993: The Cycle of Hope begins as Recreation Supt. Lauren Craven and 14-year-old students Joey Delauriers and James VandenBerg, and AADAC counsellor John Dunn cycle to Vancouver for charity.

July 12, 1996: High Prairie Truck and Trailer celebrates its grand opening.

July 12, 2000: Ray and Dianne Willier, of Sucker Creek, win $100,000 by matching the Plus number in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

July 12, 2006: Slave Lake developers Arnie Dreger and Shane Knutson attend an M.D. of Big Lakes meeting saying they want to develop a 58-lot project in Joussard’s west end. The development would become known as Red Sky.

July 12, 2006: Gilwood-Triangle Councillor Ken Melnyk resigns after informing council he plans on moving out of the jurisdiction.

July 12, 2010: I&P Mechanics opens its doors as the new Greyhound Bus service provider in High Prairie.

July 12, 2016: “Cautiously optimistic” is how Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox described the possibility of Tolko re-opening its plant west of High Prairie.

This Day in World History – July 12

1109 – Crusaders capture Syria’s harbor city of Tripoli.

1785 – 1st manned flight by gas balloon in Netherlands.

1843 – Mormon leader Joseph Smith says God allows polygamy.

1859 – Paper bag manufacturing machine patented.

1902 – Australian parliament agrees to female suffrage.

1921 – Babe Ruth sets record of 137 career home runs.

1928 – 1st televised tennis match.

1940 – Air conditioning unit for trucks patented.

1943 – WWII: Battle of Prokhorovka – one of largest ever tank battles.

1948 – 1st jets to fly across Atlantic.

1957 – US Surgeon General Leroy Burney connects smoking with lung cancer.

1960 – Congo, Chad and Central African Republic declare independence.

1960 – USSR’s Sputnik 5 launched with 2 dogs.

1962 – Rolling Stones 1st performance. [Marquee Club, London]

1970 – Thor Heyerdahl crosses Atlantic on raft Ra II.

1975 – Sao Tomé & Príncipe gains independence from Portugal.

1976 – 1st “Family Feud” game show debuts on ABC hosted by Richard Dawson.

1988 – USSR launches Phobos II for Martian orbit.

1990 – Boris Yeltsin quits the Soviet Communist Party.

1995 – Latin King of Pop Enrique Iglesias releases his first album.

1997 – Cubs play in their 5,000th consecutive game without being no-hit.

2017 – Giant iceberg breaks away from Antarctica: 6,000 sq km in area.

2018 – World’s longest fingernails cut off: 909.6 cm.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 12

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Suddenly you’ve found your energy again. Your engine is oiled up and ready to go! Put yourself in high gear and don’t let anything stand in your way. If disagreements with others arise, try to keep focused on the lessons that come from the situation instead of dwelling on the negative aspects. Take things to a higher level and don’t be afraid to suggest radical change.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may be a bit daunted by the frenzy of energy present in the air today. Try not to get thrown off balance by others who may be more abrasive than usual. Use this as a time of release for yourself. By letting others open up the cold, hard truth to you, you have the opportunity to let out your own truth as well. Unexpected events are likely to come on the scene.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Don’t be surprised if unexpected actions from others give your heart a jolt today. You could find that a strong force of erratic energy affects your emotions. It’s working to stir things up quite a bit. Use your beliefs and morals as guideposts to help you navigate difficult waters. Stay true to yourself and don’t let others make decisions for you. You have the power to make very significant breakthroughs.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It’s time to implement the plans you fostered as a result of internal processes over the past few days. Hop in the driver’s seat and take control. As you do, you may need to erect a bit of a mental barrier. People could be somewhat abrasive, and your sensitive nature is susceptible to harsh comments. Take things with a grain of salt. Remember that if people criticize you, it’s because they love you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your mood should be quite good today. Generally, you’ll find people will react to your tendency to take the lead. Keep in mind this also indicates they’ll probably be more likely to fight back. You may have the tendency to lean toward the bizarre and unconventional. The route to take today is the one that fosters diversity and revolutionary thinking. Be a pioneer in every situation.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Be a little braver than usual today. Take some risks and show others you have the strength to accomplish anything. There is a lively, anxious feeling to the day that could make you restless. This energy is encouraging you to get up and get going. Initiate something rather than wait for someone else to take the lead. Don’t be afraid to fail. You’ll never succeed if you don’t try.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may have the spark that wants to light things today. Indeed, there’s a fast-paced tendency to the day that is right up your ally. You should be able to accomplish quite a bit under the prevailing trends. Just make sure you’re constructive with criticism and be careful you aren’t too abrasive toward the people you deal with. In other words, be nice.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Interaction with others may not be especially satisfying for you today. You could get the feeling that other people don’t really care as much as you thought they did. Keep in mind that everyone is doing the best they can. Most people aren’t as sensitive as you. They probably have no idea what sort of impact their words have on you. Give others the benefit of the doubt.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The clouds have finally lifted, and you should be able to see clearly again! The fire is burning red hot and you’ll find people likely to stick up for themselves more than usual. You should do the same. Arguments could be especially heated today, and interesting facts and revolutionary information will be passed from person to person. Make sure you have your facts straight before you open your mouth.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your slow and steady approach may need a sharp kick in the pants today. Don’t withhold your opinions. This is a time to get it all out on the table, despite the tension that it may cause. Strong forces are at work, so don’t be surprised if things get a bit more heated than you’re used to. The fact is that incredible breakthroughs can be made through disagreements among different types of people.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Try to seek freedom and new experiences today. This is an important time for you to spread your wings and explore. Keep in mind that something or someone may be working to restrain you emotionally. An opposing force is promoting war while you insist on keeping things peaceful. Perhaps there’s an important lesson you need to learn. Be more assertive in your actions, and don’t let people walk all over you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If people insist on having things their own way, let them! Fighting isn’t going to do any good. This kind of reaction will only cause more tension between you and the other person involved. Approaching the situation with a hostile attitude will most likely result in a lose/lose situation. If arguments do occur, try not to take things personally. Try your hardest to stick with the facts.