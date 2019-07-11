Today in High Prairie – July 11

Southpeacenews.com starts a new feature today: Today in High Prairie. See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmaill.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 11

CRC Backyardigans at HP CRC office at 10 a.m.

Marigold BBQ outside their building 11:30-2 p.m.

CRC Baby & Me at East Prairie Parent Link Centre at 1 p.m.

CRC Community Gardens from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 6-8 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 11

Bill Crutchley, Tammy Johansson, Kathy Campbell.

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 11

Aiden Hoyt, Beth Campiou, Trudi Wild, Tyrra Thompson.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 11

1274 – Robert the Bruce, Scottish king, national hero.

1811 – William Grove, invented first fuel cell.

1899 – E.B. White, Charlotte’s Web author.

1906 – Harry Von Zell, Burns & Allen TV announcer.

1920 – Yul Brynner, The Ten Commandments actor.

1929 – David Kelly, Fawlty Towers actor.

1932 – Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor.

1947 – Jeff Hanna, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band singer.

1950 – Bonnie Pointer, Pointer Sisters singer.

1959 – Richie Sambora, Bon Jovi guitarist.

1959 – Suzanne Vega, My Name is Luka singer.

1966 – Debbe Dunning, Home Improvement actress.

1987 – Matej Gaspar, world’s 5 billionth person.

1990 – Caroline Wozniacki, Danish tennis pro.

This Day in Local History – July 11

July 11, 1924: Lawyer and Liberal member Leonidas Giroux wins a byelection in the Grouard constituency. He would serve until his death while in office in September 1936.

July 11-12, 1946: The Elks hold High Prairie’s first amateur stampede on property purchased north of town.

July 11, 1967: High Prairie celebrates the opening of its new library and museum.

July 11, 1977: Carl H. Boytinck dies at the age of 65 years from cancer.

July 11, 1979: South Peace News reports the I.D. has ordered a $50,000 fire truck to serve a 25-mile radius from town limits. It’s the first fire agreement signed between the town and I.D.

July 11, 1989: Cecile Henry, 51, of Enilda, suffers burns to 80 per cent of his body after an explosion at his trailer.

July 11, 1990: South Peace News reports Neil’s Agri-Services may purchase the troubled Kathleen fertilizer plant.

July 11, 1993: Steven VandeBurgt wins five medals at the Alberta Northwest Summer Games held in Peace River.

July 11, 1998: The Faust Royal Purple celebrate the grand opening of the new Royal Purple Hall.

July 11, 2007: Ossie Peattie, a J.B. Wood resident who is 105 years old, receives a surprise visit from nieces Gwenn Hemmens and Ros Baxter. The two women from England found Peattie after a Google search on the Internet. The last letter they received from Peattie was in 1971.

July 11, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of long-time resident and sportsman Melvin Ernest Laboucan. He was 67.

July 11, 2012: High Prairie town council approves a development permit for a new twin theatre to be operated by Michael and Darla Smith.

July 11, 2017: Ron and Diane Ukraintetz are presented with their nameplates for being High Prairie’s 2016 Citizens-of-the-Year.

This Day in World History – July 11

1405 – Chinese fleet sets sail to explore the world for the 1st time.

1533 – Pope Clement VII excommunicates England’s King Henry VIII.

1576 – Martin Frobisher sights Greenland.

1588 – French King Henri III accept demands of Catholic League.

1616 – Samuel de Champlain returns to Quebec.

1735 – Pluto moves from the 9th to 8th most distant planet from sun.

1750 – Halifax, N.S. is almost completely destroyed by fire.

1776 – Captain James Cook begins his third voyage.

1801 – French astronomer Jean-Louis Pons discovers his 1st comet.

1812 – US invades Canadian territory [Detroit frontier].

1893 – World’s 1st cultured pearl is obtained by Kokichi Mikimoto.

1895 – 1st ever automobile race: Paris to Bordeaux 1,178 km in 48:48.00.

1896 – Wilfrid Laurier sworn in as the 7th PM of Canada.

1914 – Babe Ruth debuts as a pitcher for Boston Red Sox.

1921 – Mongolia gains independence from China.

1922 – The Hollywood Bowl opens.

1955 – Congress authorizes all US currency to say “In God We Trust”.

1960 – Ivory Coast, Dahomey, Upper Volta, Niger declare independence.

1960 – “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee is 1st published.

1962 – Cosmonaut Micolaev sets then record longest space flight: 4 days.

1967 – Country singer Kenny Rogers forms 1st Edition.

1979 – US Skylab enters atmosphere over Australia and disintegrates.

1985 – Houston pitcher Nolan Ryan 1st to strike out 4,000 batters.

1988 – Mike Tyson hires Donald Trump as an advisor.

1990 – Oka Crisis: First Nations land dispute in Quebec begins.

2007 – “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” film released.

2011 – Neptune completes its first orbit since its discovery in 1846.

2012 – S/2012 P1, the 5th moon of Pluto, is discovered.

2018 – Oldest stone tools outside Africa discovered in China.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 11

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The Moon enters your sign today, Cancer, and an eclipse is coming up in your sign — if you’re feeling extra emotional [and tired!], this is why! You’re going to make some huge changes soon. Tonight, Venus and Uranus connect to bring exciting news and ideas your way.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The Moon enters sensitive water sign Cancer today, pushing you to connect with your inner voice. With the upcoming eclipse, you might find you’re restless when you want to sleep. Exciting energy flows this evening, especially concerning cash and your career.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Immense reveals will take place in your social life, Virgo, thanks to the upcoming eclipse in Cancer. Tonight’s energy is exciting — sexy Venus is in your sign and connecting with Uranus, bringing adventure your way.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The Moon enters Cancer this afternoon and illuminates the career and popularity sector of your chart — majorly exciting shifts are going to be taking place in this arena, Libra! Tonight, your ruling planet Venus makes an exciting connection with Uranus, stirring up unexpected yet exciting emotions.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The Moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, Scorpio, and major philosophical breakthroughs are on the way — you’re seeing things in a new light. Venus and Uranus connect in the sky this evening, bringing exciting social connections and an experimental energy to your partnerships.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Intense emotions bubble to the surface as the eclipse in sensitive water sign Cancer approaches. But today, an exciting energy flows around your work and reputation, thanks to the connection between Venus and Uranus.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A whirlwind of change is coming to your relationships [romantic, professional, and even relationships with your frenemies], thanks to the upcoming eclipse in Cancer. Tonight is exciting, with Venus and Uranus connecting to bring adventure and romance your way.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The Moon enters Cancer this afternoon, finding you busy with errands. However, a big shift in your daily routine and how your nurture yourself is underway. Venus connects with your ruling planet Uranus this evening, finding you making unexpected yet intimate connections.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The Moon enters fellow water sign Cancer this afternoon, finding you in an artistic and romantic mood. However, you can feel big changes coming up! Exciting, unexpected things pop up in conversation today, or a chance meeting takes place.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The Moon enters Cancer this afternoon, finding you craving comfort — but big shifts are soon taking place at home. Excitement around money and work arrive today, too, as Venus and Uranus connect in the sky.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The Moon enters Cancer today and brings news your way, Taurus. Your ruling planet Venus connects with electric Uranus this evening, bringing major excitement to your love life.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The Moon enters Cancer today, finding you reflecting on your budget. Sexy Venus and electric Uranus connect in the sky, stirring up unexpected surprises and finding you experiencing unusual emotions!