Today in High Prairie – July 11, 2020

Today in High Prairie. See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – July 11

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 11

Bill Crutchley

Tammy Johansson

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 11

Aiden Hoyt

Beth Campiou

Trudi Wild

Tyrra Thompson

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 11

1274 – Robert the Bruce, Scottish king, national hero.

1811 – William Grove, invented first fuel cell.

1899 – E.B. White, Charlotte’s Web author.

1906 – Harry Von Zell, Burns & Allen TV announcer.

1920 – Yul Brynner, The Ten Commandments actor.

1929 – David Kelly, Fawlty Towers actor.

1932 – Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor.

1947 – Jeff Hanna, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band singer.

1950 – Bonnie Pointer, Pointer Sisters singer.

1959 – Richie Sambora, Bon Jovi guitarist.

1959 – Suzanne Vega, My Name is Luka singer.

1966 – Debbe Dunning, Home Improvement actress.

1987 – Matej Gaspar, world’s 5 billionth person.

1990 – Caroline Wozniacki, Danish tennis pro.

This Day in Local History – July 11

July 11, 1924: Lawyer and Liberal member Leonidas Giroux wins a byelection in the Grouard constituency. He would serve until his death while in office in September 1936.

July 11-12, 1946: The Elks hold High Prairie’s first amateur stampede on property purchased north of town.

July 11, 1967: High Prairie celebrates the opening of its new library and museum.

July 11, 1977: Carl H. Boytinck dies at the age of 65 years from cancer.

July 11, 1979: South Peace News reports the I.D. has ordered a $50,000 fire truck to serve a 25-mile radius from town limits. It’s the first fire agreement signed between the town and I.D.

July 11, 1989: Cecile Henry, 51, of Enilda, suffers burns to 80 per cent of his body after an explosion at his trailer.

July 11, 1990: South Peace News reports Neil’s Agri-Services may purchase the troubled Kathleen fertilizer plant.

July 11, 1993: Steven VandeBurgt wins five medals at the Alberta Northwest Summer Games held in Peace River.

July 11, 1998: The Faust Royal Purple celebrate the grand opening of the new Royal Purple Hall.

July 11, 2007: Ossie Peattie, a J.B. Wood resident who is 105 years old, receives a surprise visit from nieces Gwenn Hemmens and Ros Baxter. The two women from England found Peattie after a Google search on the Internet. The last letter they received from Peattie was in 1971.

July 11, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of long-time resident and sportsman Melvin Ernest Laboucan. He was 67.

July 11, 2012: High Prairie town council approves a development permit for a new twin theatre to be operated by Michael and Darla Smith.

July 11, 2017: Ron and Diane Ukraintetz are presented with their nameplates for being High Prairie’s 2016 Citizens-of-the-Year.

This Day in World History – July 11

1405 – Chinese fleet sets sail to explore the world for the 1st time.

1533 – Pope Clement VII excommunicates England’s King Henry VIII.

1576 – Martin Frobisher sights Greenland.

1588 – French King Henri III accept demands of Catholic League.

1616 – Samuel de Champlain returns to Quebec.

1735 – Pluto moves from the 9th to 8th most distant planet from sun.

1750 – Halifax, N.S. is almost completely destroyed by fire.

1776 – Captain James Cook begins his third voyage.

1801 – French astronomer Jean-Louis Pons discovers his 1st comet.

1812 – US invades Canadian territory [Detroit frontier].

1893 – World’s 1st cultured pearl is obtained by Kokichi Mikimoto.

1895 – 1st ever automobile race: Paris to Bordeaux 1,178 km in 48:48.00.

1896 – Wilfrid Laurier sworn in as the 7th PM of Canada.

1914 – Babe Ruth debuts as a pitcher for Boston Red Sox.

1921 – Mongolia gains independence from China.

1922 – The Hollywood Bowl opens.

1955 – Congress authorizes all US currency to say “In God We Trust”.

1960 – Ivory Coast, Dahomey, Upper Volta, Niger declare independence.

1960 – “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee is 1st published.

1962 – Cosmonaut Micolaev sets then record longest space flight: 4 days.

1967 – Country singer Kenny Rogers forms 1st Edition.

1979 – US Skylab enters atmosphere over Australia and disintegrates.

1985 – Houston pitcher Nolan Ryan 1st to strike out 4,000 batters.

1988 – Mike Tyson hires Donald Trump as an advisor.

1990 – Oka Crisis: First Nations land dispute in Quebec begins.

2007 – “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” film released.

2011 – Neptune completes its first orbit since its discovery in 1846.

2012 – S/2012 P1, the 5th moon of Pluto, is discovered.

2018 – Oldest stone tools outside Africa discovered in China.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 11

