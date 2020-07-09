Today in High Prairie – July 10, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 10, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 10, 2020

Shauna Keay

Karen Noskey

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 10, 2020

Dwayne Jean Sr.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 10, 2020

1834 – James Whistler, Whistler’s Mother painter

1839 – Adolphus Busch, German-born US brewer

1856 – Nikola Tesla, Electrical engineer/inventor

1879 – Harry Holmes, Crystallized Vitamin A

1892 – George Summerville, Keystone Cops actor

1914 – Joe Shuster, Co-creator of Superman

1917 – Reg Smythe. Andy Capp cartoonist

1921 – Eunice Shriver, Founder of Special Olympics

1921 – Harvey Ball, Designed smiley graphic pic

1922 – Jake LaMotta, US champion boxer

1923 – Earl Hamner Jr., Created/Narrator The Waltons

1926 – Fred Gwynne, The Munsters actor [Herman]

1927 – William Smithers, Peyton Place actor

1940 – Mills Watson, BJ & Bear actor

1941 – Jake Eberts, Dances with Wolves producer

1943 – Arthur Ashe, US tennis pro

1945 – Ron Glass, Barney Miller actor [Harris]

1945 – Virginia Wade, English tennis pro

1947 – Arlo Guthrie, City of New Orleans singer

1949 – Mark Shera, Barnaby Jones actor

1952 – Kim Mitchell, Canadian guitarist/singer

1953 – Rik Emmett, Triumph vocalist

1954 – Andre Dawson, Montreal Expo

1954 – Neil Tennant, Pet Shop Boy singer

1980 – Jessica Simpson, US singer/popstar

1980 – Adam Petty, US racecar driver

This Day in Local History – July 10, 2020

July 10, 1969: Canadian icon Don Messer performs at the Sports Palace during his Farewell Canada Tour.

July 10, 1981: Acting secretary-treasurer of High Prairie School Division, Carol Cameron, is fired by the board. She says she will seek legal action and eventually sues for $67,000. Former board chair Camille Goutier says the board is split. Within a month, it is reported 85-90 per cent of Slave Lake residents favour forming a new school division in their area.

July 10, 1981: High Prairie School Division Supt. Rene Anctil tells a crowd of 40 people at the office he is offered $52,000 or one year’s salary, for his resignation. Public members at the meeting ask the board to resign.

July 10, 1981: The Enilda roller skating rink celebrates its grand opening.

July 10, 1991: The Town of High Prairie launches a $1.05 million lawsuit against J.R. Paine and Associates Ltd. of Edmonton from a 1985 paving contract.

July 10, 1992: Dallas Turcotte places fourth overall at the Calgary Stampede in boy’s steer riding and wins $500.

July 10, 1994: The High Prairie Bold Eagles win the Western Provincial Fastball Masters Championships in Stony Plain defeating Calgary 3-1 in the final.

July 10, 1996: Melissa Smith of East Prairie wins a trip to the Atlanta Olympics.

July 10, 1996: Commercial fishermen begin a fish salvage operation at the Winagami Lake spillway.

July 10, 1996: South Peace News reports construction on Ray Willier’s 30-unit Dreamcatcher Inn is on schedule.

July 10, 1998: Ernest Arthur Halldorson, 32, is arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Riana Otto, 32. She was found strangled just east of town May 26.

July 10-11, 2008: Pro PGA golfer Stephen Scahill golfs the High Prairie Golf Course and shoots rounds of 34, 34, 33 and 35.

July 10, 2017: Owner Vien Truong opens the Medicine Shoppe in its new location in the old High Prairie United Church.

July 10, 2018: High Prairie town council wonders why Big Lakes County chose Slave Lake as the location of a meeting for a new economic development group, citing most of the proposed partners are closer to High Prairie.

July 10, 2019: A proposal to expand the hours at the Regional Landfill near Enilda are axed after council learns it could cost another $33,500 per month or $270,000 per year.

This Day in World History – July 10, 2020

988 – The city of Dublin is founded.

1040 – Lady Godiva rides naked on horseback through Coventry.

1212 – Fire burns most of London to the ground.

1866 – Indelible pencil patented.

1892 – 1st concrete-paved street built [Bellefountaine, Ohio].

1908 – H. Kamerlingh Onnes 1st to make helium liquid [-269°C].

1923 – 2-pound hailstones kill 23 and cattle in Russia.

1924 – Denmark takes Greenland as Norway ends claim.

1925 – USSR’s official news agency TASS forms.

1925 – Meher Baba begins his silence of 44 years.

1933 – 1st police radio system operated.

1938 – Howard Hughes flies around the world in 91 hours.

1940 – Battle of Britain begins as Nazi forces attack shipping convoys.

1942 – Himmler orders sterilization of all Jewish women.

1949 – 1st practical rectangular TV tube announced.

1951 – Armistice talks to end Korean conflict began at Kaesong.

1958 – 1st parking meters installed in England.

1962 – Martin Luther King Jr. arrested during demonstration in Georgia.

1962 – Telstar, 1st geosynchronous communications satellite, launched.

1967 – Bobbie Gentry records “Ode to Billie Joe”.

1972 – Herd of stampeding elephants kills 24 in India.

1973 – Bahamas declares Independence from UK.

1982 – Miguel Vasquez makes 1st public quadruple somersault on trapeze

1985 – Coca-Cola announces it will resume selling old formula Coke.

1985 – Greenpeace boat Rainbow Warrior is blown up in Auckland harbour.

1992 – US Major Soccer League folds after 14 seasons.

1997 – RJR Nabisco announces it will replace Joe Camel in new ads.

2011 – British tabloid News of the World publishes last edition

2017 – Juno spacecraft makes closest pass over Jupiter’s Great Red Spot.

2018 – Winnie-the-Pooh sketch sells for 430,000 English pounds in London.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 10, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Events taking place at churches, meditation centres, and other places with a spiritual orientation could draw you near. You might want to attend a service or program at one of them, if possible. Don’t be surprised if some profound insights come to you that shed some light on a current situation you might be dealing with. Write them down or you might forget them later.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It’s likely the previous few days have been especially hectic Today you’re apt to entertain a few daydreams about getting away from it all. Perhaps there’s another field you’ve wanted to pursue. You might actually think seriously about it now. Don’t make any plans until you’re back in the material world. You might feel too fanciful to be your usual practical self.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today your intellect is likely to be more inclined than usual to explore fields that seem a bit speculative. Ancient spiritual rites, prehistory, or strange stories could be on your mind. You might seek books on these subjects. Usually you tend to be skeptical about such things, but now you want to learn about them. Hang onto your logic and learn what you can! You’ll enjoy yourself at the very least!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Some intense dreams could visit you tonight. Keep a notebook and pen by your bedside. It’s important you remember them. You’ll want to visualize every single detail. In the morning, you might want to reflect on their possible meaning. They could give rise to new knowledge about yourself, a new spiritual revelation, or artistic inspiration. Books could be of particular assistance in understanding what your dreams are telling you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Events involving the arts or spiritual studies could take place today. You might be put in contact with new people who share your interests. Love and romance could take on a fairytale aura. You might view current and potential love partners through rose-coloured glasses, seeing only their endearing traits. This is fine, and you should enjoy it as long as you don’t get caught up in unrealistic expectations. They’re human just like everyone else.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Daydreams about your future could take up a lot of time today. Inspiration could give a real boost to projects you’ve been working on. These might involve artistic endeavours or perhaps some sprucing up that you want to do around the house and yard. Working together, if possible, might bring you closer to friends, family members, and possibly a love partner. Conversations with them could take an unexpected turn.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might find yourself daydreaming about faraway places, perhaps toying with the idea of taking a long vacation by air to a place you’ve always wanted to visit in the future. This isn’t a good day to make definite plans. You aren’t likely to be inclined to do that now anyway. Love matters may take an unexpected turn, as a spiritual bond seems to be forming between you and a potential romantic partner.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might look around your house and think of some new and exciting ways to spruce it up a little. Perhaps some new paint, wallpaper, or carpet, or even a small art object could make a big difference. You may want to try it. A romantic partner could spend a lot of time working on this with you and it might well bring you closer together. Have fun!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Something is happening nearby, and you want to participate. You could feel like you have one foot in this world and one in another. The floodgates of intense communication could open between you and a close friend or love partner. A tight spiritual bond exists between you, and you’ll really feel the effects of it now. It will almost be like you can read each other’s minds!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is a great day to develop any latent talents you’ve wanted to explore, particularly those involving the arts. You might want to try working with friends who have the same talent. This could not only lead to some good advice but also bring you two closer. However, this isn’t a good day to deal with practical paperwork, so let that sort of thing go for a little while.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might feel especially artistic, particularly regarding the visual arts. A lot of exalted ideas could come your way, perhaps inspired by the masters of the past. This is a great day to pay attention to music and art. Friends who share your interest might want to explore these things with you, if possible. Take time to write down your thoughts since you’ll want to remember them. Enjoy!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You’re a deep thinker by nature, and today your mind may not be in this world. Books on psychology and metaphysics could be appealing. Churches, meditation centres, and other places with a spiritual orientation could seem especially attractive. You might attend a program or workshop there, if possible, but mostly you’ll just want to be alone with your thoughts. Write down any insights, as you’ll want to remember them later.