Today in High Prairie – February 9, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – February 9, 2020

Attend the church of your choice.

EDSRC meets at Enilda Mud Bowl at 6:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – February 9, 2020

Kayla Anderson

Bill Hitchcock

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – February 9, 2020

Brian Raven

Knoxin Sloan

Leon Chalifoux

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 9, 2020

1846 – Wilhelm Maybach, Designer of 1st Mercedes

1891 – Ronald Colman, Tale of 2 Cities actor

1909 – Heather Angel, Last of Mohicans actress

1928 – Roger Mudd, CBS Weekend News anchor

1930 – Garner Ted Armstrong, American evangelist

1934 – John Ziegler, NHL president

1936 – Clive Swift, Passage to India actor

1936 – Stompin’ Tom Connors, Canadian country singer

1942 – Carole King, American singer-songwriter

1944 – Alice Walker, Color Purple novelist

1945 – Mia Farrow, Rosemary’s Baby actress

1949 – Judith Light, Who’s the Boss actress

1951 – “Dee Dee” Thomas, Kool & Gang saxophonist

1951 – Penny Peyser, Rich Man Poor Man actress

1954 – Gina Rhinehart, Australia’s richest person

1955 – J.J. Bullock, Too Close for Comfort actor

1962 – Anik Bissonnette, Quebec ballet dancer

1976 – Vladimir Guerrero, Montreal Expo

This Day in Local History – February 9, 2020

Feb. 9, 1962: Kinuso’s Doreen Dow is crowned queen at a Valentine’s Day Dance at the Kinuso Legion Hall.

Feb. 9, 1963: The High Prairie Progress reports that the High Prairie Municipal Library enjoyed its most successful year to date circulating 14,527 books.

Feb. 9, 1968: Slave Lake opens its new $800,000 hospital.

Feb. 9, 1974: Dial telephone service comes to Joussard and Wabasca.

Feb. 9, 1980: The Edmonton Eskimos basketball team defeats the High Prairie Red Devils 167-110 at Prairie River gymnasium.

Feb. 9, 1991: Joussard I.D. Coun. Bert Dube says residents do not feel adequately protected by the hamlet’s fire department.

Feb. 9, 1994: HPSD trustees vote unanimously to slash their pay by 7.7 per cent.

Feb. 9, 1996: A youth centre opens in Grouard.

Feb. 9, 1998: Keeweetinok Lakes RHA receives only $156,000 of $1.2 million expected and is forced to cut staff.

Feb. 9, 2000: High Prairie town council receives a letter from chief Crown prosecutor Hugh Clark, telling them they will not prosecute the town’s new curfew bylaw.

Feb. 9, 2001: Smoke enforcement officials from Health Canada catch three HP businesses selling cigarettes to minors.

Feb. 9, 2005: Treaty 8 Nations of Alberta Grand Chief Joe Whitehead Jr. says the Alberta government should share resources more fairly with First Nations.

Feb. 9, 2005: Driftpile’s Jo-Ann Bellerose wrote a poem “Two Not Three” over 20 years ago that she learns will be inscribed in a book “Standing Together” to be added to the provincial archives.

Feb. 9, 2010: The federal government announces a $2 million grant to build the new High Prairie Seed Plant.

Feb. 9, 2011: HPSD takes the first step toward building a new administration complex after town council passes first reading to rezone land in the town’s east end to Industrial District from Agricultural.

Feb. 9, 2012: Warren Stout passes away at the age of 71 years after a long battle from cancer. The long-time truck driver worked for Spendiff Transport, Cox Contractors, HPSD and AVC.

Feb. 9, 2015: A High Prairie Minor Hockey player was handed a six-month suspended sentence for theft under $5,000 after an incident involving other teens. Judge D.R. Shynkar tells the boy he sets a poor example for others in what the Crown called a “bullying” situation.

This Day in World History – February 9, 2020

1555 – Bishop of Gloucester John Hooper is burned at the stake for heresy.

1674 – English reconquer New York from Netherlands.

1822 – Haiti invades the newly founded Dominican Republic.

1885 – 1st Japanese arrive in Hawaii.

1893 – Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “Falstaff” premieres in Milan.

1895 – Volleyball invented by W.G. Morgan in Massachusetts.

1900 – Dwight Davis establishes a new tennis trophy – the Davis Cup.

1920 – International treaty recognizes Norwegian sovereignty over Svalbard.

1926 – Teaching theory of evolution forbidden in Atlanta, Georgia schools.

1943 – Japanese troops evacuate Guadalcanal ending epic WWII battle.

1959 – Coasters’s “Charlie Brown” peaks at No. 2.

1962 – Jamaica signs agreement to become independent.

1963 – 1st flight of Boeing 727 jet.

1964 – 1st appearance of Beatles on “Ed Sullivan Show” draws 73.7 million.

1964 – GI Joe character created.

1969 – 1st flight of the Boeing 747 jumbo jet.

1971 – Probably 1st gay theme TV episode – All in the Family.

1985 – Madonna’s album “Like a Virgin” goes No. 1 for 3 weeks.

1986 – Halley’s Comet reaches 30th perihelion [closest approach to Sun].

1990 – Galileo flies by Venus.

1992 – Fastest yodeler – 22 tones/15 falsetto in 1 sec by Thomas School.

1994 – Israeli minister Shimon Perez signs accord with PLO’s Yasser Arafat.

1997 – Fox cartoon series “Simpsons” airs record 167th episode.

2014 – Scientists discover oldest known star at 13.6 billion years old.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 9, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It’s a great day to explore your creativity. This probably isn’t a new thing for you, since you’re artistic. Staying focused on one thing can be another story, though. Today’s energy can give you the extra concentration you need to get a creative project completed. Make the most of this by either finishing something you started earlier or tackling a new project. Have fun expressing yourself and creating!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Taking the easy way out won’t tempt you in the least today. This isn’t to say you usually favour this approach, by any means; yet it’s safe to say that everyone is tempted from time to time. Not so for you, though, as the planetary aspects are giving you the strength to take all of the necessary steps, however long they may be. Stand your ground if a partner tries to convince you otherwise.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Practicality and planning will work well for you today. It’s a good time to take a long look at your financial situation. Are you where you want to be? Have you got plans in place for down the road? Do you have sufficient cash flow? Think about what you’d like to improve and make some plans. You can include talking with a financial planner or trusted banker to create more options for yourself.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It’s a super day to make decisions. You can sit on the fence for a little too long when it comes to serious choices. Seize the energy that flows from today’s planetary aspects, make a list of things that need to be decided in the areas of work, relationships, and finances, and go down the list one by one. Don’t be afraid of making a mistake. Better that than missing out entirely, don’t you think?

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It’s a great day to set some of your ideas into motion. The courage you need to forge ahead is available to you with this day’s planetary aspects. All you need to do is use it. If your thoughts aren’t clear, sit down and write your ideas out. Note the steps you need to take in order to get things rolling and then make your move. Don’t let fear or insecurity hold you back!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A renewed sense of values and integrity may be present for you today. Connecting with this can be extremely uplifting, as it can put everything into perspective for you. With your hardworking tendencies, it can be easy to drift from the things that are most important to you as a person. Make the most of this day by getting in touch with yourself. If you keep a journal, explore your mood on paper.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Settling a dispute may be on your agenda today. You may find yourself getting caught smack in the middle of the stew if you aren’t careful. If this happens, the wisest thing might be to pull out. When you’re in this position [especially with two people you care about], the outcome winds up hurting someone, and it may just be you. If you tell them you care about them both too much to get involved, chances are you’ll be far better off.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You’re likely to be feeling pretty energetic today, making it an opportune time to do some much-needed cleaning and organizing. Why not tackle those closets, attic, and storerooms? If you have to work, your desk, workspace, and filing cabinets could use a little attention. Just think how great it will feel when everything is in order! Make the most of your energy by accomplishing as much as you can.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – See about getting as active as possible today. This could really give your overall health a boost, especially if you’ve been sedentary lately. Try something fun like engaging in sports or taking a pooch for a walk. Gardening and cutting the lawn are other activities that are better for you than sitting all day. The physical movement can reduce stress and give you a sense of accomplishment. Every part of you benefits from being active. Check it out.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Good decision making will be a prominent asset today. It’s an excellent time to make a list of things you’ve either put off or haven’t been able to settle on. This doesn’t need to be things that are just related to work or finances. Consider putting effort into your personal life as well. If there are issues surrounding friends, your romantic partner, or family, this is a great opportunity to think up options. Struggling to move on? Get instant answers with a Tarot Reading.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your ability to concentrate will be enhanced today. If you have studying or detailed work to tend to, this will be an opportune time to get to it. Hobbies that require a lot of focus may also strike your fancy. Even if a herd of stampeding elephants runs through your space, you aren’t likely to lose your concentration. Pull out your most intensive tasks and have a great day.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It’s time to get up and get moving. If your job or home life leans toward the sedentary, your health can suffer if you don’t engage in some physical activity. Not only is your body affected by a lack of exercise but your mind and emotional disposition can become depleted over time as well. Even a daily walk or playing a sport once a week can make a world of difference. Try something today.