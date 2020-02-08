Today in High Prairie – February 8, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – February 8, 2020

Crafter’s Circle meets at Victory Life Church 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Winter Walk at HP Jaycee Park 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Let’s Get Cooking at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

Round Dance at Enilda Eagle’s Nest Hall at 4 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – February 8, 2020

Abdullah Sharkawi

Gisele Hebert

Melissa Greer

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – February 8, 2020

Courttney Ruecker

Yvonne Giroux

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 8, 2020

1819 – John Ruskin, Writer, critic

1828 – Jules Verne, “Father of Science Fiction”

1834 – Dmitri Mendeleev, Devised periodic table

1882 – Thomas Selfridge, 1st to die in plane crash

1894 – Billy Bishop, Canadian WW1 flying ace

1898 – Andrés Soriano, San Miguel Brewery founder

1903 – Tunku Abdul Rahman, Malaysia’s founding father

1906 – Chester F. Carlson, Inventor of photocopying

1916 – Betty Field, Of Mice and Men actress

1918 – Fred Blassie, American pro wrestler

1921 – Lana Turner, Falcon Crest actress

1922 – Jack Lemmon, Missing actor

1931 – James Dean, Giant actor

1932 – John Williams, Composer of Jaws, Star Wars

1948 – Dan Seals, American country singer

1949 – Brooke Adams, Body Snatchers actress

1955 – Jim Neidhart, British/Canadian pro wrestler

1958 – Sherri Martel, American pro wrestler

1961 – Vince Neil, Mötley Crüe singer

1968 – Gary Coleman, Diff’rent Strokes actor

This Day in Local History – February 8, 2020

Feb. 8, 1913: Oliver and Sidney Travers announce their sawmill at Grouard is expected to produce 250,000 board feet of lumber this year.

Feb. 8, 1970: Francis Keiffer dies in a two-car crash near High Level.

Feb. 8, 1971: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont announces he will not seek re-election as mayor in the fall election. He later changes his mind.

Feb. 8-10, 1972: A High Prairie ladies’ rink comprised of skip Frances Rose, third Ruth Gould, second Thelma Daley, and lead Ivy Smyth competes at the Alberta Championships in Jasper.

Feb. 8, 1978: South Peace News reports on a plan by the High Prairie Golf Club to purchase the course on land owned by Alex Coyne.

Feb. 8, 1981: Snow Drag ’81 in High Prairie is a huge success. Trevor Barnes wins in Stock G and Modified Stock C.

Feb. 8, 1982: Renovations begin on the RCMP barracks.

Feb. 8, 1984: South Peace News reports that Doris Sekulich’s rink wins one of her first five games at the Alberta Scott Tournament of Hearts Curling Championships in St. Albert.

Feb. 8, 1985: Joussard Area Development Association meets and proposes a monument for Grant Notley, who died in a plane crash south of the community Oct. 19, 1984.

Feb. 8, 1986: Falher holds opening ceremonies for the new Falher Memorial Arena.

Feb. 8, 1992: Sabrina Anderson and Amanda Anderson each win silver medals at the Alberta Northwest Winter Games in Slave Lake.

Feb. 8, 2006: Nellie Bernadine O’Brien passes away in High Prairie at the age of 84 years.

Feb. 8, 2006: Laura Arlene Johansson passes away at the age of 59 years.

Feb. 8, 2009: Bernie Poloz’s rink qualifies for the Alberta Master’s Curling Provincials in High River after winning the A Event in Spirit River.

Feb. 8, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of Reta Clark, 90. She taught school and was Anglican W.A. president.

Feb. 8, 2014: The Town of High Prairie honours former High Prairie Regals stars Rod Berg and Jim McLean with signs called Rod Berg Drive and Jimmy McLean way.

Feb. 8, 2014: The visiting Manning Comets defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-2, thus sending the Regals to their worst season ever with a 1-22-1 record. The Regals still qualify for the playoffs and will face the Comets.

This Day in World History – February 8, 2020

1672 – Isaac Newton reads 1st optics paper before Royal Society in London.

1802 – Simon Willard patents banjo clock.

1807 – Battle of Eylau ends: 1st battle Napoleon isn’t victorious.

1849 – New Roman Republic established in Italy.

1879 – Sandford Fleming 1st proposes adoption of Universal Standard Time.

1883 – Louis Waterman begins experiment to invent the fountain pen.

1898 – John Ames Sherman patents 1st envelope folding & gumming machine.

1910 – The Boy Scouts of America is incorporated by William D. Boyce.

1926 – Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio becomes Walt Disney Studios.

1928 – 1st transatlantic TV image received.

1930 – “Happy Days Are Here Again” by Benny Mereoff hits No. 1.

1933 – 1st flight of all-metal Boeing 247.

1965 – Supremes release “Stop In the Name of Love”.

1965 – President Johnson deploys 1st US combat troops to South Vietnam.

1968 – “Planet of the Apes” premieres in New York City.

1969 – Meteorite weighing over 1 ton falls in Chihuahua, Mexico.

1974 – “Good Times” – a spinoff from “Maude” – premieres on CBS-TV.

1983 – Wayne Gretzky sets NHL all star record of 4 goals in 1 period.

1984 – 1st time 8 people are in space.

1989 – 5 cm of snow falls in outskirts of Los Angeles.

1992 – Ulysses spacecraft passes Jupiter.

1994 – Actor Jack Nicholson uses a golf club to attack a car.

2008 – Nebraska bans electric chair as sole execution method.

2013 – Massive blizzard begins in US/Canada; 900,000 without power.

2018 – Twitter reports its first quarterly profit as a public company.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 8, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may feel that you have to defend your motives today, and this can really put you off, especially if you can’t see a reason for it. Try not to take it personally. Just because you know where you’re coming from doesn’t mean the other person does. It may simply be a communication problem. Make the effort to clarify your position. If this doesn’t suffice, it isn’t your problem any more. The other person will have to look at his or her trust issues.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Is there a person in your life who keeps coming to mind again and again? If so, it might be time to get together. Whether there’s something that needs to be worked out or you simply miss him or her, take the steps needed to connect, even if it takes e-mail, letters, or a phone call to get in touch. Rather than having them pop into your head continuously, reach out and make contact.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your usual outgoing and often radical nature may be far more conservative today. This can be a result of the day’s planetary influences, and if used well, this mood can prove most beneficial. It can add seriousness to your day that suits such activities as goal setting, budget planning, or recovery. Make the most of this energy by digging into the areas of your life that could use some rethinking.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Focus on yourself today. Yours is often an extremely giving nature. You can be compassionate to a fault, in that too much of your energy goes to helping solve others’ problems. Then you’re left without enough focus for yourself and the things that are troubling you. See about spending some time alone to concentrate on any issues you have. Reach out to a trusted friend for guidance and support. Allow someone to nurture you for a change.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today is an excellent day to set some new goals. When was the last time you did this? Many think that New Year’s Day and birthdays are prime times to make resolutions or set goals, yet this is something that can be done any time. In fact, it’s advisable to renew, rename, and revamp ambitions on a regular basis, since life brings constant change to circumstances. Pull out some paper and jot your ideas down.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Another person will probably bring you much comfort today. It could be someone you know well, but chances are it will be someone you’d least expect to be there for you. With your tendency to keep to yourself and be on the quiet side, you may not always notice those around you. Yet this doesn’t mean they don’t notice you. Embrace a new friend and the support offered when the opportunity arises.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may find yourself feeling more aggressive than normal today. This can serve you well when it comes to getting what you want, provided no one suffers in the process. It isn’t generally in your nature to step on anyone on the way up the ladder, and you aren’t likely to feel good if this occurs. Look at all possible ways to attain your goals. You’re sure to find something that suits you that isn’t harmful to others.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It would be wise to spend some time thinking about your finances today. Do you have a realistic budget, or does yours exclude such things as entertainment, gifts, and occasional splurges? Such a budget won’t suffice, because these are expenses that everyone has. Take a good look at your spending habits and see where you could cut back without too much pain.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Take the time to consider your physical and mental health today. Given your hard-driving nature, these are areas that may be neglected. One really affects the other. If you overwork your brain or put off dealing with problems, your physical health will suffer. Things like excess weight, addiction, and bouts of depression are all indicators there is an imbalance in your life. See about getting things more in sync.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It’s the perfect day to do some planning. Take the time on a regular basis to think about the things you want to do and accomplish. It’s essential for feeling you have control over your life. It can be almost impossible to reach your goals without a concrete plan. Just as you wouldn’t build a house without a plan, it isn’t wise to build a life without one either.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today is a good day to think about your ambitions. Considering what you really want out of life can be instrumental in setting goals and making dreams come true. Reaching them can often be as simple as making a decision and taking that first step. For example, if your dream is to have your ideal partner, and you’re with someone who isn’t, the practical choice is to end the current relationship. Fear, worry, and lack of confidence are the things that can keep you from moving.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might be feeling a bit more hesitant than usual when it comes to making decisions. Even if someone accuses you of being distrustful, it’s your sense of caution that saves you a lot of grief. If a person or situation has you feeling skeptical, there is probably a good reason for it. Examine what you need in order to feel comfortable, but not to the extreme that you deny yourself opportunity.