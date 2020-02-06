Today in High Prairie – February 7, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – February 7, 2020

Prayer Shawl Knitting at HP St. Mark’s Church at 10 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

Floor Curling games at HP Golden Age Club at 1:30 p.m.

Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall at 1:30 p.m.

HP AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – February 7, 2020

Georgia Halldorson

Andy Lussier

Tony Gomes

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – February 7, 2020

Adam Spark

Eric Davidson

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 7, 2020

1804 – John Deere, Deere & Company founder

1812 – Charles Dickens, Oliver Twist author

1814 – Gardner Colton, 1st to use nitrous oxide

1920 – Oscar Brand, Canadian folk vocalist

1922 – Josephine Jacques, Hancock’s Half Hour actress

1934 – King Curtis, American bandleader

1948 – Jimmy Greenspoon, Three Dog Night organist

1959 – Brian Travers, UB40 saxophonist

1960 – Steve Bronski, Bronski Beat singer

1962 – Garth Brooks, American country singer

1962 – David Bryan, Bon Jovi keyboardist

1966 – Chris Rock, Everybody Hates Chris actor

1974 – Steve Nash, Canadian NBA guard

1978 – Ashton Kutcher, Three and a Half Men Actor

1986 – Deanna Casaluce, Canadian actress

1990 – Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

This Day in Local History – February 7, 2020

Feb. 7, 1914: The Grouard News criticizes Mayor A.C. LaRiviere for not attending meetings so crucial to the town.

Feb. 7, 1914: The Grouard News reports town council hires engineer R.B. Jones to survey the proposed railway line to Grouard from Sucker Creek. The engineer hires a party of 12 men to help with the work, which starts three days later.

Feb. 7, 1963: High Prairie digs out after receiving 12 inches of snowfall.

Feb. 7, 1963: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and decides to lobby for a road to the Snipe Lake district which would open up a large tract of farmland.

Feb. 7, 1969: Wayne McCullough is installed as president of the High Prairie Legion. Joyce Nelson is installed as president of the Legion Auxiliary.

Feb. 7, 1975: Henry Tomkins, of Joussard, wins the Lesser Slave Lake NDP nomination at a meeting in Joussard. About 50 people attend.

Feb. 7, 1975: High Prairie RCMP arrest three men in connection with break-ins at High Prairie Speedway Car Wash, Vanderaegen Stores and General Service Garage.

Feb. 7, 1997: Linda Cox celebrates the grand opening of Subway.

Feb. 7, 1997: The M.D. of Big Lakes slaps the Town of High Prairie with a court injunction after the town threatens to discontinue emergency fire protection to M.D. residents.

Feb. 7, 2000: Athabasca MP David Chatters is named deputy party whip by Reform party leader Preston Manning.

Feb. 7, 2004: Joussard M.D. Councillor Veronica Andruchiw and Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen cut the fire hose to officially open the Joussard Municipal Services Centre.

Feb. 7, 2012: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen expresses optimism about the proposed High Prairie Hospital after the Speech From the Throne is delivered. Services recently taken from the building were going to be re-instated.

Feb. 7, 2013: Sucker Creek’s Terry Calliou receives Parks Canada’s CEO Awards of Excellence award at Jasper. The award recognized Calliou’s efforts in erecting the Jasper Haida Totem Pole in the park.

Feb. 7, 2016: Cancer claims the life of former High Prairie town councillor Quenten Emter. He was a long-time employee of ATCO Electric.

Feb. 7, 2018: Marie Christine Savill passes away at the age of 77 years. She worked in various service organizations, and was a tireless volunteer in many capacities.

This Day in World History – February 7, 2020

1238 – The Mongols burn the Russian city of Vladimir.

1301 – Edward II becomes first [English] Prince of Wales.

1812 – 8.2 earthquake shakes New Madrid, Missouri.

1836 – “Sketches by Boz” [essays] published by Charles Dickens.

1856 – Tasmanian Parliament passes legislation [secret ballot elections].

1877 – 1st Guernsey Cattle Club organizes.

1904 – Baltimore catches fire; 1,500 buildings destroyed in 80 blocks.

1915 – 1st wireless message sent from a moving train to a station received.

1936 – Felix the Cat, animated film released.

1940 – Walt Disney’s second feature length movie, “Pinocchio”, premieres.

1943 – Shoe rationing begins in US.

1945 – London, Washington and Moscow discuss final phase of World War II.

1949 – Joe DiMaggio becomes 1st $100,000 a year baseball player.

1959 – Fidel Castro proclaims new Cuban constitution.

1962 – US President JFK begins blockade of Cuba.

1964 – Baskin-Robbins introduces Beatle Nut ice cream.

1964 – Beatles land at NY’s JFK airport, for 1st US tour.

1965 – US begins regular bombing of North Vietnam.

1969 – Al-Fatah-leader Yasser Arafat becomes president of PLO.

1969 – Diane Crump becomes 1st woman jockey at major US racetrack.

1974 – Mel Brooks’ film “Blazing Saddles” opens starring Gene Wilder.

1976 – Darryl Sittler, Toronto, sets NHL record with 10 points in a game.

1976 – World’s largest telescope [600 cm] begins operation in USSR.

1984 – David, 12, born without immunity system, touches mother 1st time.

1989 – Tennis superstar Björn Borg apparently attempts suicide in Milan.

1994 – American actor Jim Nabors undergoes a liver transplant.

1995 – “The Woman in Me” 2nd studio album by Shania Twain is released.

2005 – Britain’s Ellen MacArthur becomes fastest to sail solo around world.

2018 – Report: all citrus fruit is traced to the SE foothills of Himalayas.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 7, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today may be a good day for you to spend some time creating. While you may love sports, you also have an innate artistic streak. The joy of creating something is immeasurable, and the process of producing a finished product can be very enjoyable and therapeutic. Crafts, baking, building, and gardening are all activities conducive to this. Take time to express yourself through your favorite hobbies today.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Make some plans to write a letter, send a greeting card, or put together a package for someone far away today. This can be a lot of fun to do, especially if the person on the receiving end isn’t expecting anything from you. Pictures, crafts, cookies, candies, or books can make a wonderful package to send to someone special. Even a simple greeting card can really brighten someone’s day. Have some fun.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It’s a good day for you to put some of those creative ideas to work. Pull out your favourite craft supplies and have some fun exploring colour and design. If you have children, consider including them in the activities. It may amaze you to listen to the incredible ideas and innovative thoughts your own kids have that you’ve never thought of. If you don’t have an “idea box” where old bottles, nuts and bolts, odd buttons, ribbons, and scraps of material can collect for times like this, start one today!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Put some music on to get yourself going today, especially if you feel a little lonely. Music often has as strong an effect as conversation. This is because it provides an avenue for you to communicate with a deeper part of yourself. Your sensitive nature can find comfort and hope through harmonies and rhythms like nothing else. Pull out your favourites and listen, sing along, or even dance. Enjoy your day to the fullest!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It’s a good day to pull out that shopping list. Your ability to be thrifty and efficient will be strengthened at this time, so why not take advantage of it? Take a few minutes to look through recent flyers or gather coupons before heading out. And if you find yourself feeling tempted to spend your savings on something lavish, get back to your list! Keep your budget in the forefront of your mind and head straight to the checkout when you’re done.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Chances are good that you’ll be keeping yourself busy today. The energetic aspects that are occurring can really have you raring to take on chores that need to be done. Can you think of anything you’d rather do? Well, OK, but once you’ve finished these things, there should be plenty of time to do something recreational, too. Make the most of this great day to get into both work and play.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Why not take some much deserved rest and relaxation today? After all, even you need to jump out of the rat race once in a while. If there are some things you really need to care of, you can still make plans for leisure or recreation afterward. Spoil yourself with an afternoon nap or ordering out for dinner. Take a leisurely walk or a long bath. Take care of yourself by resting as well as accomplishing.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might get an unexpected visit today. And it’s quite likely it will be someone who really needs some comfort and support. Whether you have a huge list of things you want to get done or you were planning on just taking it easy, don’t turn your friend away. Chores and hobbies will wait patiently for you, but lending care and support to someone in need often won’t. Open your door and your heart if the situation arises.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you might want to talk over any plans you have or would like to make with those you live with. If you live alone, there isn’t much chance your plans will affect anyone, but for those of you cohabiting with others, take time to extend this courtesy. It might be that someone else in the house had some intentions that you weren’t aware of, or there may be someone in need of something from you. Talk things over and everything will work out just fine.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If something is bothering you today, consider talking with your mother or an older person you feel comfortable with. No matter where we are in life, there remains a part of us that draws support and nurturing from someone with more experience. Draw some strength from this valuable resource by visiting or calling. Remember to express your gratitude for this supportive relationship.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Don’t fall into the “poor me” trap today. When things repeatedly don’t go the way you want, or bad things happen to you, it can be very easy to fall into a victim mentality. Yet while we can’t always control what happens around and to us, we always have the choice as to how we’re going to handle it. Grieving can be a critical element to healing, but there’s a fine line. Choose to keep going and insist on being better to yourself.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Try to make sure you get some quality time to yourself today. Your nature is one that thrives on intense thought, creativity, sexuality, and emotion. Without adequate time alone in a space that’s comfortable for you, you may begin to feel worn out. Such things as irritability or withdrawal can be strong indicators that it’s high time you were alone with yourself. Make some plans for this today.