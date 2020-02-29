Today in High Prairie – February 29, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – February 29, 2020

Leap Year! Enjoy the extra day this year!

HP Men’s Bonspiel [Day 2 of 2].

Leap Day Indoor Kids Carnival at Girouxville Smoky Lakes at noon.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – February 29, 2020

No listings.

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – February 29, 2020

Germaine Giroux

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 29, 2020

1468 – Paul III, Last Renaissance Pope

1736 – Ann Lee, American founder of Shakers

1784 – Franz Klenze, Hermitage architect

1840 – John Philip Holland, “Father of modern submarine”

1896 – William W. Wellman, A Star is Born director

1936 – Alex Rocco, The Godfather actor

1936 – Henri Richard, Montreal Canadien

1944 – Dennis Farina, Law & Order actor

1976 – Ja Rule, American rapper

This Day in Local History – February 29, 2020

Feb. 29, 1972: High Prairie mourns the death of Janet Tina Borsky, 15, at University Hospital in Edmonton after a short illness. In 1970, she won a trip to the Canada-wide Science Fair in Hamilton as one of the top four winners in the Peace Regional Science Fair.

Feb. 29, 1976: Jim Fisher places first in two different snowmobile races at the Peace Winter Games in Slave Lake.

Feb. 29, 1981: The Grouard Northland School floor hockey team wins the gold medal at the Peace Winter Games in Valleyview.

Feb. 29, 1984: Sheila Kohn’s first of a two-part series on the Ridge Valley Hutterite Colony is published. The articles win her an Alberta Weekly Newspaper Association award for Best Feature.

Feb. 29, 1984: South Peace News reports Kapown Centre officially opens its doors at a cost of $2.5 million.

Feb. 29, 1992: Northern Stores closes its doors putting 12 people out of work.

Feb. 29, 2008: Archbishop Gerard Pettipas headlines a supper at the Pomeroy Inn hosted by St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church.

Feb. 29, 2008: Faust’s Evelyn Rumley is homeless after a fire destroys her house. It is termed “suspicious”. A Faust man is later arrested and charged with arson.

This Day in World History – February 29, 2020

1504 – Christopher Columbus uses lunar eclipse to scare Jamaican Indians.

1692 – 1st people are accused of witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts.

1712 – Feb. 29 is followed by Feb. 30 in Sweden.

1832 – Charles Darwin walks through tropical forests in Brazil.

1880 – Gotthard railway tunnel between Switzerland & Italy completed.

1892 – Britain & US sign treaty on seal hunting in Bering Sea.

1908 – Dutch scientists produce solid helium.

1956 – Islamic Republic forms in Pakistan.

1960 – 1st playboy club, featuring bunnies, opens in Chicago.

1964 – LBJ reveals US secretly developed the A-11 jet fighter.

1972 – Hank Aaron 1st baseball player to sign for $200,000 a year.

1980 – Gordie Howe 1st NHL player to score 800 career goals.

1984 – Pierre Trudeau announces he is stepping down as PM.

