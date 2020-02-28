Today in High Prairie – February 28, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – February 28, 2020

HP Men’s Bonspiel [Day 1 of 2].

Prayer Shawl Knitting at HP St. Mark’s Church at 10 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

Floor Curling games at HP Golden Age Club at 1:30 p.m.

Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall at 1:30 p.m.

HP AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – February 28, 2020

Jadin Cox

Pauline Pardell

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – February 28, 2020

C.J. Twin

Isaac Hubler

Levin Collins

Wayne Jones

Arthur Willier

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 28, 2020

1663 – Thomas Newcomen, Co-inventor of steam engine

1906 – Bugsy Siegel, American mobster

1928 – Tom Aldredge, The Sopranos actor

1931 – Gavin MacLeod, Mary Tyler Moore actor

1940 – Joe South, Games People Play singer

1940 – Mario Andretti, Italian racecar driver

1942 – Frank Bonner, WKRP actor

1942 – Brian Jones, Rolling Stones musician

1948 – Bernadette Peters, Lazzara actress

1953 – Ricky Steamboat, Pro wrestler

1957 – Cindy Wilson, B-52’s vocalist

1973 – Eric Lindros, Philadelphia Flyer

1982 – Natalia Vodianova, Russian supermodel

1985 – Fefe Dobson, Canadian singer

This Day in Local History – February 28, 2020

Feb. 28, 1913: The Alberta government approves a $22,000 tender for a one-half mile long bridge in Grouard. The bridge will be 2,400 feet long and 16 feet wide with a centre swing portion of 140 feet.

Feb. 28, 1914: The Grouard News reports R. Tassel will build stockyards in Grouard’s south end.

Feb. 28, 1968: Record temperatures hit 59 F in High Prairie causing considerable melt.

Feb. 28, 1968: South Peace News publishes photos and a report on the installation of artificial ice at the High Prairie Curling Rink.

Feb. 28, 1972: The High Prairie Lions Club is formed with Dennis Spence as president and Frank Carson as vice-president.

Feb. 28, 1981: Roger Monahan takes over as president of the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

Feb. 28, 1985: Grouard’s 137 students celebrate the opening of the new $3.5 million Northlands School.

Feb. 28, 1990: South Peace News reports the formation of the High Prairie Regional Environmental Action Committee.

Feb. 28, 1998: Randy Anderson and Dwayne Taylor celebrate the grand opening of A&W.

Feb. 28, 2002: Peyre Farm Equipment is named one of the John Deere Performance Excellence Dealerships.

Feb. 28, 2008: The indefinite closure of Tolko Industries will not affect the long-term plans of Loblaws to build an Extra Foods store in High Prairie, says the company’s director of public relations, David Primorac.

Feb. 28, 2013: POPS Home Hardware opens for business in its newly-expanded building.

This Day in World History – February 28, 2020

1646 – Roger Scott tried in Massachusetts for sleeping in church.

1759 – Pope allows Bible to be translated into various languages.

1838 – Robert Nelson proclaims independence of Lower Canada [Québec].

1893 – Edward Acheson patents abrasive he names carborundum.

1925 – “Tea For Two” by Marion Harris hits #1.

1933 – German President von Hindenburg abolishes free expression of opinion.

1933 – Adolf Hitler bans German Communist Party.

1935 – Wallace Carothers manufactures 1st nylon polymer.

1940 – US population at 131,669,275.

1953 – Chemical structure of DNA-molecule occurs.

1977 – 1st killer whale born in captivity, Marineland, Los Angeles.

1983 – Final episode of M*A*S*H airs on CBS; record 125 million watch.

1988 – XV Winter Olympic Games close in Calgary.

1991 – Gulf War ends, Iraq accepts a ceasefire after retreat from Kuwait.

1997 – Purchasers of cigarettes in US must prove they are over 18.

2007 – Jupiter flyby of the New Horizons Pluto-observer spacecraft occurs.

2010 – XXI Winter Olympic Games close in Vancouver.

2012 – Discovery of the largest prehistoric penguin occurs.

2018 – 700 churches closed in Rwanda for being too noisy, no permits.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 28, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today, you could direct an overwhelming amount of love and passion toward a current or potential romantic partner. Your friend might feel a little taken aback, but is likely to be flattered and therefore respond in a positive manner. This might not have the potential to become a committed relationship, so don’t expect anything from it. Just get to know each other, see where the bond takes you, and go with the flow.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Information you retrieve from deep within your psyche might lead to a revelation as to a great way to increase your income. This could be something you read and forgot, or it might be something you overheard in a restaurant. Whatever it is, look into it carefully, and then if the information seems to be accurate and useful, go for it. These days, fortunes are being made in surprising ways!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today, you might attend a group event of some kind. While there, you could encounter an old friend who seems to have changed. As a result, you might find this person very attractive and direct a rush of physical passion their way. This could be disconcerting, but don’t brush it off because you’ve always thought of this person as a friend. The most successful marriages are the ones that start out as friendships.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A new creative project of some kind, perhaps involving modern technology, could set your career in a new direction. This may be the break you’ve been hoping for, and you’re apt to be very excited about it. Any new enterprise begun today is going to have its ups and downs, but all signs indicate it will succeed. Consider the project carefully before making a decision. Then if it feels right, go for it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If you’re taking a trip any time soon, you can expect to experience a powerful attraction for someone you meet along the way. This will definitely make your journey more interesting; however, the friendship might not survive the trip. You may be from opposite sides of the country, and one or both of you could be involved with other people. Nonetheless, if neither of those restrictions applies, it’s worth pursuing. Go for it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You could soon receive news of an unexpected cash inflow. This might be money earned on your own, but it’s more likely to be investment income. If you own stocks, bonds, or land, expect their value to skyrocket. If you work for a company that has a good profit-sharing plan, don’t be surprised if the amount of profits earned this year doubles. Whichever it is, you’re on your way!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today the energy is on partnerships, probably those begun on the spur of the moment. You and a colleague might have a conversation about the possibility of going into business together. There is also the possibility that you could fall in love at first sight, maybe with someone from far away. Any sort of partnership formed today will have its ups and downs, but with work, it could succeed. If it feels right, go for it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Have you been entertaining the idea of changing jobs? If so, put out some feelers today. You’ve been working hard and may have felt as if you’ve been barking up the wrong tree. Don’t hesitate to research possibilities on the Internet, prepare your resume, and chat up knowledgeable people in social situations. It’s time to pass carefully from reflection to action.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A rebirth of romance in your life could take place today. If you’re currently involved with someone, a happy event could enrich the bond between you and bring you closer together. If you aren’t presently attached, you could be by the end of the day. You might meet someone new and exciting, probably an intelligent person who could be involved with modern technology. Make sure you look your best, and expect the unexpected!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might notice a change in yourself. You could look in the mirror and see that you suddenly look as gorgeous as a movie star. This change in your outer self is due to transformations taking place within. You’ve probably been releasing a lot of old traumas from the past, and therefore considerable stress and tension have vanished from your face. Treat yourself to some new clothes. It’s a great time to do it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – An unexpected conversation with a current or potential romantic partner could end with both of you revealing a lot of your deepest feelings. This discussion may only indirectly concern the status of your relationship, but you will learn a lot about each other that could cause you to seriously consider whether or not you want to continue the relationship. However, all signs indicate that the relationship might change slightly but will continue.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Some rather intense work, perhaps involving in-depth research, could take up much of your time today. You could spend a lot of time in libraries or on the Internet trying to discern certain facts that you need for a project that could make a big difference in your income. This can be fascinating and exciting, but there is one caution: remember to rest your eyes from time to time. You won’t want to give yourself an eyestrain headache.