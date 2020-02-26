Today in High Prairie – February 27, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – February 27, 2020

Seniors Fun Day at Falher Club Alouette at 10 a.m.

Play & Learn at HP CRC Office at 10 a.m.

CRC Baby & Me at East Prairie at 1 p.m.

Faust Youth Program meets at Faust Fire Hall at 4 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 6-8 p.m.

Ladies Leadership Group at HP Friendship Centre 6-8 p.m.

Donnelly G.P. Vanier Science Fair 7-8:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – February 27, 2020

Denis Lizee

Richard Stout

Dawson Keay

Jordan Ford

Avery Cunningham

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – February 27, 2020

Amy Collins

Riley Thera

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 27, 2020

272 – Constantine the Great, Roman emperor

1807 – Henry Longfellow, American poet

1881 – Sveinn Bjornsson, 1st president of Iceland

1891 – David Sarnoff, US radio/TV pioneer

1899 – Charles Best, Co-discovered insulin

1901 – Horatio Luro, Northern Dancer’s trainer

1902 – John Steinbeck, Grapes of Wrath author

1907 – Mildred Bailey, “The Queen of Swing”

1932 – Elizabeth Taylor, Cleopatra actress

1934 – Ralph Nader, American consumer advocate

1937 – Barbara Babcock, Hill St. Blues actress

1940 – Howard Hesseman, WKRP actor [Dr Johnny Fever

1943 – Mary Frann, Newhart actress

1947 – Louis Clark, ELO keyboard player

1966 – Donal Logue, Canadian actor

1967 – Jonathan Ive, Designed the ipod

This Day in Local History – February 27, 2020

Feb. 27, 1915: McLennan farmer H.L. Propst makes plans to ship the first car of grain to Fort William, Ont.

Feb. 27, 1915: The Grouard News reports optimism is high after town council says it will sell $42,000 in bonds after the dying period of late 1914 and early 1915. Selling bonds was a way to raise money to operate the town. However, editor Roy S. Burns writes times in town are dull.

Feb. 27, 1954: The NPHL’s first playoff season begins with Peace River defeating Falher 12-3 in the first game of a best-of-three series.

Feb. 27, 1961: A fire breaks out at St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie. The school is closed for one week while repairs are made.

Feb. 27-28, 1971: High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School’s Reach for the Top team wins two of three games at CBC in Edmonton. Team members are Frank DeWinter, Earl Heather, Cheryl Kapcsos, Max Porisky and Joan Taylor. Pratt defeats Kinuso 320-80 and Jasper 355-145 before losing to Vegreville 325-270. The Optimist Club sponsors the team.

Feb. 27, 1982: High Prairie boxer Kenny Ferguson wins a gold medal at the Alberta Winter Games in Lloydminster.

Feb. 27, 1984: Aiden Christopher Parsons, 25, of Edmonton, dies in a plane crash at House Mountain.

Feb. 27, 1987: Merle May, former manager of ICG Propane, is sentenced to 45 days in prison for theft.

Feb. 27, 1998: Dr. Troy Dorscheid assumes Dr. Brian Cotter’s chiropractic practice in Hendry’s Building in High Prairie.

Feb. 27, 2002: The High Prairie Ministerial Association takes a stand opposing Barry Sharkawi’s plan to build a casino in High Prairie.

Feb. 27, 2004: Alberta Lt.-Gov. Lois Hole officially opens the High Prairie Municipal Library in its new Moostoos Building location.

Feb. 27, 2007: Eighteen cars jump the tracks 15 km east of High Prairie. The cars were carrying no dangerous goods. No cause is cited.

Feb. 27, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes sets a byelection for April 17 to elect a new councillor for Joussard. The seat was ordered vacant after Myler Savill won a court case in Peace River Court of Queens Bench declaring the 2007 election invalid.

Feb. 27, 2011: Hazel Beatrice Smith passes away at the age of 90 years. She farmed north of Enilda, was a long-time member of the Enilda Women’s Institute and worked as a cook at AVC-Grouard.

Feb. 27, 2011: Martin Thompson passes away in High Prairie. He was a former employee of the Town of High Prairie.

Feb. 27, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses an application for a $15,055.85 playground grant from the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture because the application was made too late.

Feb. 27, 2016: The St. Andrew’s Saints win their first Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Girl’s Division tile after defeating Kinuso 32-30 in the final.

Feb. 27, 2016: The Gift Lake Hurricanes win their first Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Boy’s Division tile after defeating PRJH 97-30 in the final.

This Day in World History – February 27, 2020

837 – 15th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1814 – Ludwig van Beethoven’s 8th Symphony in F premieres.

1827 – 1st Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans.

1879 – Constantine Fahlberg discovers artificial sweetener saccharin.

1883 – Oscar Hammerstein patents 1st cigar-rolling machine.

1922 – US Supreme Court unanimously upholds women’s right to vote.

1933 – The Reichstag, German parliament building, destroyed by fire.

1940 – Martin Kamen and Sam Ruben discover radiocarbon dating.

1950 – General Chiang Kai-shek elected president of Nationalist China.

1964 – Italy asks for help to keep Leaning Tower of Pisa from toppling.

1974 – People magazine begins sales.

1982 – Earl Anthony becomes 1st pro bowler to win more than $1 million.

1990 – Exxon Corp. indicted on 5 criminal counts [Valdez spill].

1992 – Tiger Woods, 16, becomes youngest PGA golfer in 35 years.

2007 – Shanghai Stock Exchange falls 9%, largest drop in 10 years.

2007 – Mark Messier’s #11 jersey retired by the Edmonton Oilers.

2013 – Pope Benedict XVI presents farewell address to Vatican City.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 27, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You have an active mind and an even more active imagination. Today you risk short-circuiting your brain as you struggle to keep up with all the ideas and information swirling inside your head. Take a few minutes to do a mental inventory. Write down everything you’re thinking right now so you can free some space in your brain for other issues. A long walk or jog would help soothe your mind.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If a family member is in a bad mood but not confessing why, it’s up to you to step in and help. He or she is carrying that big black cloud around, casting shadows everywhere they go. Do what you can to snap your relative out of it, although take care not to force the issue too harshly. Counseling might be in order, and this may not be your area of expertise!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If a friend or colleague seems to be in trouble, you may not want to interfere for fear of being too intimate. But this isn’t a time to hold back. It’s likely that this person really does need your help. Your intervention will be much appreciated and possibly even rewarded. Be sure to get some rest tonight. You’re emotionally and physically drained.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your career may be sidetracked by petty gossip, rumour, and office politics. It’s likely that someone is pushing forward his or her agenda without any thought or concern for its impact on others. Do what you can to put a stop to such shenanigans. There are times when it’s appropriate to be the whistleblower, and this is one of them.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Some bad news about your financial situation may not really be as bad as it first appears. Even so, it throws you for a loop. Double-check the information before spiraling into a panic. It may be that a computer made an error or a bank clerk messed up. You may have to unravel some paperwork, but it will be a relief to have it resolved.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – In an unpleasant situation, your inclination is to protect your loved ones from the truth. This would be a mistake. Even though you’re acting out of love, your family members deserve to know the truth even if it hurts. You can’t shield them from the realities of the outside world. Most people, even the young, prefer to know the facts.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may be feeling tired and a bit wrung out today. Although you’re a workaholic by nature, even you are forced to admit this is a day to stay in bed. Give yourself these few hours to regroup and recoup your energy. You’ll need to be operating at peak form for all the work that’s likely to hit your desk next week.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There could be a missing person very much on your mind these days. Is it possible that the relationship is over and you’re the last one to know? Don’t let your insecurities get the better of you. It’s likely your friend merely needs some time alone to sort out some big life issues. He or she will seek out your warmth and friendship again soon.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Misinformation is likely to spread like wildfire today, causing a lot of unnecessary upset either among your neighbours at home or your colleagues at work. Don’t accept at face value any gossip or rumour you hear. Check the accuracy of the information yourself. If it does turn out to be false, as is likely, you’ll feel sorry if you’ve had any part in perpetuating it.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You’re finally setting in motion some longstanding goals of yours. Good for you! But even though everything is in place and you’re ready to go, it’s possible that you’ll receive notice today of some delay in your plans. The frustration feels unbearable. But when you step back and look at the bigger picture, you’ll see that ultimately this delay is in your best interests.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Beware lawyers, bankers, and stockbrokers today. One of them is likely to try and mislead you with some inaccurate information. While it might be in his or her best interests for you to take this information at face value, it certainly isn’t in yours! Do your own research and get all the facts before making the financial investments recommended to you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A family member or other loved one may not be telling you the truth. In this person’s defense, he or she likely thinks they’re protecting you by shielding you from the truth. This is a time for you to trust your instincts. If you’re told something that simply doesn’t ring true, check the information yourself rather than accept it at face value.