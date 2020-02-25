Today in High Prairie – February 26, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – February 26, 2020

HPE students at Sam Snow re sled dogs.

Ash Wednesday.

Big Lakes County meeting in council chambers at 10 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

Storytime for Kids 3-5 Yrs HP Library 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Games Days at Kinuso Seniors Centre from 1-3:30 p.m.

CRC Parents N” Tots at Girouxville at 1 p.m.

Baby & Me at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

Stronger Together Family Night at HP CRC Office at 6 p.m.

Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall [doors open at 5:30 p.m.] at 6:45 p.m.

Whist card games at HP Golden Age Club at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – February 26, 2020

Bobbi-Jo Halcrow

Jerry Dlugosz

Tanasity Smith

Peter Koski

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – February 26, 2020

Jami Giroux

Will Stevens

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 26, 2020

1564 – Christopher Marlowe, English poet

1802 – Victor Hugo, Les Miserables author

1829 – Levi Strauss, Clothing designer

1846 – “Buffalo Bill” Cody, Wild West showman

1852 – John Harvey Kellogg, Flaked cereal industry

1893 – William Frawley, I Love Lucy actor

1914 – Robert Alda, By Popular Demand actor

1916 – Jackie Gleason, Honeymooners actor

1919 – Mason Adams, Lou Grant actor

1920 – Tony Randall, Odd Couple actor

1928 – “Fats” Domino, Blueberry Hill singer

1932 – Johnny Cash, American country singer

1937 – Hagood Hardy, Canadian musician

1950 – Jonathan Cain, Journey guitarist

1953 – Michael Bolton, Rock vocalist

1966 – Jennifer Grant, Beverly Hills 90210

This Day in Local History – February 26, 2020

Feb. 26, 1914: Two telephone poles are chopped down suspending telegraph service to Grouard for several hours. A man having trouble filing for a homestead is suspected and later convicted.

Feb. 26, 1973: About 250 people attend a banquet at the Northern Lites Motor Inn to honour Dr. J.B. Wood for his 26 years of service to the High Prairie community.

Feb. 26, 1973: Construction foreman Paul Stencal says the senior citizens houses at Kinuso should be completed by May.

Feb. 26, 1975: B&P Foods in Grouard celebrates its grand opening. Byron Carson purchased the former Grouard General Store and renamed the business.

Feb. 26, 1975: High Prairie town council decides that Alberta Agriculture’s mosquito control program is too complex for them to consider for the upcoming summer season.

Feb. 26, 1978: The AVC Northern Lites, coached by Don Fisher, win the Alberta Native finals in basketball.

Feb. 26, 1985: A public inquiry begins into the air crash that killed six people south of Joussard Oct. 19. Pilot Erik Vogel, 24, testifies tension and tiredness were part of the job. He adds he was trying to make up time the night the crash occurred. The inquiry concluded March 1 with recommendations to be announced in two months.

Feb. 26, 1992: Faust residents tell the I.D. council they support a bid for a hamlet council.

Feb. 26, 1994: Larry Marquardt opens Magoo’s Tackle Shop at L&M Supplies.

Feb. 26, 2000: Atikameg school students Gypsi Tallman, Travis Laboucan, Jasmine Auger, Chris Gladue and Claire Thunder qualify for the Alberta Chess Championships after winning at the Peace Zone playoffs.

Feb. 26, 2002: A film crew shoots a sportswear commercial at Shaw’s Point Resort.

Feb. 26, 2007: High Prairie Regals coach Lee Hunt wins his second straight NPHL Coach-of-the-Year award.

Feb. 26, 2011: The McLennan Providence School Eagles win their first girl’s title in the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League after defeating Prairie River 35-26 in the final in High Prairie.

Feb. 26, 2014: High Prairie town council agrees to post all expenses on its website.

This Day in World History – February 26, 2020

1616 – Roman Inquisition delivers injunction to Galileo.

1797 – Bank of England issues first £1 note.

1885 – Berlin Conference gives Congo to Belgium, Nigeria to Great Britain.

1893 – 2 Clydesdale horses set record by pulling 48 tons on a sledge.

1895 – Michael Owens patents a glass-blowing machine.

1907 – Royal Oil & Shell merge to form British Petroleum.

1917 – 1st jazz records recorded.

1917 – Russian February Revolution occurs.

1919 – Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona is formed.

1924 – Trial against Hitler for treason begins.

1930 – 1st red & green traffic lights installed, New York.

1933 – Golden Gate Bridge groundbreaking ceremony held.

1935 – Radar first demonstrated.

1936 – Adolf Hitler introduces Ferdinand Porsche’s Volkswagen.

1949 – USAF plane began 1st nonstop around-the-world flight.

1952 – PM Winston Churchill announces Britain has its own atomic bomb.

1954 – 1st typesetting machine [photo engraving] used.

1970 – Beatles release “Hey Jude” album.

1973 – Triple Crown horse Secretariat bought for a record $5.7m.

1975 – 1st televised kidney transplant occurs on Today Show.

1979 – Last total eclipse of sun in 20th century for continental US.

1983 – Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album goes #1, stays #1 for 37 weeks.

1993 – World Trade Center bombing of 1993 occurs.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 26, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Try not to let yourself get sucked into participating in idle gossip. There will be rumours flying today, and you’d be well-advised to take cover. While it’s true there is some truth to the gossip, the embellishments to the story have blown everything out of proportion. Feelings are likely to get hurt. If you don’t want yours to be among them, steer clear of the water cooler.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Let’s hope you aren’t afraid of heights, because today could have you climbing several rungs on the corporate ladder. It seems your hard work over these last few months has paid off. Don’t hesitate to accept the challenge that’s offered to you. If you’re worried about skeletons buried in your office filing cabinets, you’d do well to come clean with the information. Likely your bosses will respect you for your candor and courage.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It’s likely you’re feeling ready for a change. It isn’t that you’re dissatisfied with your job or environment, rather that your mind is hungry for new challenges. You may be able to satisfy this hunger by taking on more responsibility at work or signing up to attend some evening classes after work. Any new and different activity will give your mind the stimulation it craves.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Certainly there are advantages and disadvantages to the high level of intuition you have. Today you may feel weighed down by some strange thoughts that enter your head. Only time will tell if they are true premonitions or simply weird daydreams. In the meantime, you’d probably be best served by ignoring them completely. Life is too short to play the “what if” game.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – While your enthusiasm is high, your resistance may be a bit low. Take extra good care of yourself during this busy time. Your tendency is to overdo things, attending too many parties and shopping until the stores close. Your social life is in high gear right now, but you’ll have to allow yourself some time to rest if you’re going to have any hope of enjoying it.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Colleagues may be a bit on edge. You’ll have to choose your words carefully. If you feel as though you’re walking on eggshells, you are. There’s definite tension in the air. And while you can’t identify the source, you can certainly see it manifested on the faces of your co-workers. Today wouldn’t be a good day to offer constructive criticism of any kind. Don’t rock the boat.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is bound to be a fascinating day. You may have a foreign visitor who fills your mind with visions of adventures in faraway lands. Anyone you meet today is likely to be interesting, so be receptive to any new people who enter your life. Your curiosity and sense of adventure are piqued. You may decide to take a trip. If you do, be prepared for romance. It’s definitely in the stars for you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your creativity is at an all-time high today. You’re inspired to embark on some long-term creative projects, and you have the energy to see them through to the end. This is a time for you to take a leap of faith and plunge right in. Hesitation will get you nowhere. Whatever it is you’ve been dreaming of doing, do it now.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Be sure to open your mail and answer the phone today, as you’re likely to receive some interesting information from a friend or business associate. It could be that a deal that’s been in the works has just been signed, or a romantic interest you’ve been pursuing finally returns your affections. Whatever the day brings, it’s likely to be favourable.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You can expect a warm and friendly environment at work today. Enjoy the conversations with your co-workers, but don’t take anything at face value. There may be someone in your midst out to sabotage you. You don’t need to worry about it too much, just take care to document any ideas or insights you have. You may need proof they’re original.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – An intense passion has been released within you. You find it hard to resist the urge to take your loved one and run away to some deserted island. You could use a break from civilization. But if you can’t quite make it to that island, how about creating an oasis right in your own home? Order some food from your favourite restaurant, bring it home, and enjoy an intimate evening with your partner.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You’re likely to be feeling especially sensuous right now. You exude a sort of innocent eroticism and draw many admiring glances. You’re feeling alive and passionate, eager to embrace your life and the special people in it. This would be a great day to plan a romantic evening at home. Cook a nice meal, chill some wine, light some candles, and let nature take its course.