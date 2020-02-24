Today in High Prairie – February 25, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – February 25, 2020

Shrove Tuesday.

CRC Baby & Me at Grouard at 10 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 1-3 p.m.

Elders’ Bannock & Tea Time at HP Friendship Centre 1 -3 p.m.

Floor Curling games at HP Golden Age Club at 1:30 p.m.

Faust Youth Program meets at Faust Fire Hall at 4 p.m.

Town of HP meeting in council chambers at 7 p.m.

Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – February 25, 2020

Irene Roy

Mathew Delorme

Travis Thiessen

Norma Guttinger

Nicole Williscroft

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – February 25, 2020

Andrea Lightning Fillion

Chloe Taylor Young

Kathy Levesque

Steve Loyst

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 25, 2020

1841 – Renoir, French painter/sculptor

1847 – John Watson, Canadian philosopher

1901 – Zeppo Marx, American comedian

1903 – King Clancy, NHL Hall of Famer

1913 – Gert Fröbe, Goldfinger actor

1913 – Jim Backus, Gilligan’s Island actor

1918 – Bobby Riggs, American tennis player

1920 – Sun Myung Moon, South Korean evangelist

1928 – Larry Gelbart, M*A*S*H producer

1937 – Tom Courtenay, Doctor Zhivago actor

1943 – George Harrison, English pop star [Beatle]

1943 – Sally Jessy Raphael, American TV talk show host

1949 – Ric Flair, American pro wrestler

1951 – James Brown, American sportscaster

1955 – Leann Hunley, Dynasty actress

1957 – Stuart Wood, Bay City Rollers rocker

1987 – Eva Avila, Canadian singer

1994 – Eugenie Bouchard, Canadian tennis pro

This Day in Local History – February 25, 2020

Feb. 25, 1914: C.D. Melville recommends to the federal government to place three lights at Grouard, two at Sawridge and one at the Narrows to guide ships on Lesser Slave Lake. The placing of the lights is expected to occur in April.

Feb. 25, 1968: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce defeats the High Prairie Optimists 4-1 in a hockey game in front of about 850 fans.

Feb. 25, 1970: South Peace News reports the 1970 provincial paving program includes a project to pave the highway 13 miles east of town.

Feb. 25, 1972: The High Prairie Legion burns the mortgage on their hall.

Feb. 25, 1976: South Peace News reports that Highway 2A opens between McLennan and Triangle.

Feb. 25, 1977: The first game at the renovated Falher Memorial Arena is played with the Pirates losing 4-2 to High Prairie in front of 1,156 fans.

Feb. 25, 1990: Bobby Carifelle scores 16 seconds into overtime to give the High Prairie Bantams the gold medal at the Alberta Winter Games in Camrose.

Feb. 25, 2005: Brenda Moreside is found dead in her High Prairie home. The case gains national attention after it’s discovered that the RCMP did not respond to a 9-1-1 call from her home.

Feb. 25, 2011: Prairie View Outreach School opens at a new location in the former Horizon Credit Union building in High Prairie

Feb. 25, 2015: South Peace News publishes a letter to the editor on its front page from Slave Lake’s Audrey Neilson, commenting on how the pink rock in front of Cox Contractors boosts her spirits in her fight with cancer.

Feb. 25, 2015: South Peace News reports the Northern Lakes College Native Cultural Arts Museum receives its Recognized Museums designation from the Alberta Museums Association.

Feb. 25, 2017: The Medicine Hat Tigers retire the No. 9 of former High Prairie resident Tom Lysiak. “Tom is definitely considered to be, by many people, the greatest Tiger player of all time,” Tigers president Darrell Maser said in a statement after Lysiak’s death.

This Day in World History – February 25, 2020

1570 – Pius V excommunicates Queen Elizabeth I of England.

1751 – 1st performing monkey exhibited in America, NYC

[admission 1 cent]

.

1803 – 1,800 sovereign German states unite into 60 states.

1836 – Samuel Colt patents 1st multi-shot revolving-cylinder revolver.

1859 – 1st use of “insanity plea” to prove innocence.

1901 – US Steel Corporation [world’s largest] formed under J.P. Morgan.

1908 – 1st tunnel under Hudson River [railway tunnel] opens.

1910 – Dalai Lama flees Tibet for British India to escape Chinese.

1919 – Oregon is 1st state to tax gasoline [1 cent per gallon].

1921 – Mongolia declares independence from China.

1924 – Marie Boyd scores 156 points in basketball game [163-3].

1930 – Check photographing device patented.

1932 – Austrian immigrant Adolf Hitler gets German citizenship.

1940 – 1st televised hockey game, Rangers vs Canadiens.

1951 – 1st Pan American Games opens in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

1956 – Nikita Khrushchev denounces Joseph Stalin.

1957 – Buddy Holly & Crickets record “That’ll Be the Day”.

1964 – Muhammad Ali TKOs Sonny Liston in 7 for 1st title.

1969 – Beatles begin recording Abbey Road album.

1977 – Oil tanker explosion west of Honolulu spills 31 million gallons.

1982 – Record speed for a snowmobile set at 239 kph.

1986 – Corazon Aquino becomes president of the Philippines.

1991 – Wayne Gretzky and partners buy Toronto Argonauts.

1998 – Switzerland’s 1st legal brothel opens in Zurich.

2012 – WHO removes India from the list of polio endemic countries.

2018 – China briefly bans the letter ‘N’ as part of censorship.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 25, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You have an innate psychic ability that only needs some fine-tuning and strengthening for it to develop into a formidable power. Even now you sometimes find yourself reading other people’s thoughts. This sensitivity gets you into trouble sometimes, but mostly it works to your advantage. In relationships, especially, you’re able to put an end to hurt feelings before they evolve into something irreparable.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You surprise yourself by signing up for a group lesson rather than a private one. This is unlike you; nevertheless, you find you enjoy the social interaction. Besides, whether you’re learning cooking or rock climbing, it’s always much more fun to learn with others. That way, you can learn from their mistakes and they from yours. It’s bound to be a fun, adventurous day, Leo. Enjoy it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You’ve been working especially hard and you’re beginning to wonder if all your effort has been for naught. A restructuring at work leaves you wondering just exactly where you fit in or if you even fit in at all. You may have a troubling few days, but will be relieved to learn that the higher-ups have big plans for you in the newly organized, streamlined company.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You’re bubbling over with confidence and enthusiasm. Not surprisingly, those around you respond in kind. Your smile is contagious, and you have people joking and laughing with you throughout the day. You’ll have much success in whatever you do today, although group efforts will likely prove more rewarding. Romance figures prominently in the evening, so make the most of it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your natural intuition and sensitivity will be heightened today. You’re able to read the thoughts and feelings of others and interpret them accurately. Alas, you can’t use this skill as effectively on yourself. Some old issues have reemerged, causing you some distress. These issues are blocking you in some way. You won’t be able to move forward with your life until you resolve them once and for all. Perhaps a professional psychic could help.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A new relationship is likely to form soon, and it will probably be with someone who’s already in your life. Perhaps it’s someone you knew in high school and you just recently got back in touch with, or perhaps a colleague at work suddenly begins to pay you a lot of attention. Romance is definitely in the air today, so keep your eyes open for subtle cues from the people in your life.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your head is somewhat in the clouds today. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing; it just means that it’s difficult for you to get any work done. Much as you’d rather be elsewhere, you really do need to stay focused on the projects at hand. By all means, plan an exit strategy from the mundane routine of your day-to-day life, but don’t expect to make your escape today.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your heart and intuition will rule today much more than your mind. Trust what your instincts tell you. If you’re in a sales profession, you can expect the orders to come rolling in today, as your extrasensory perception helps you know your clients’ needs almost before they do. Plan a romantic encounter with someone you love, and put your ESP to work on him or her tonight.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your creative nature will no longer be repressed! As you look around your home, you realize you feel the need to spruce it up a bit. Motivated by a desire to give dinner parties and invite family members who live far away to come for a visit, you get to work repainting, wallpapering, and maybe even sending that sofa out to be reupholstered. The final result will be fantastic. You’ll be proud.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You’ve always had psychic ability, and today it’s at a peak. Perhaps not coincidentally, you’re likely to be contacted by a close friend or lover from your past. He or she isn’t calling to renew your relationship but rather for advice. Your heightened abilities today make you the ideal confidant. Listen closely and advise what your heart tells you is right.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Prosperity is just around the corner, if it isn’t here already. All your efforts are about to pay off and in a big way. It may be that a big proposal gets accepted at work, or perhaps a manuscript you’ve penned lands you a publisher. Your innate talent and good fortune combine to bring wonderful things your way. Enjoy this welcome change of events!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There is passion in the air, and you’re convinced you’re the one electrifying the air around you. To be blunt, you can think of little else but sex today. Perhaps it’s a result of working too hard for too long and not taking the time to indulge your sensual side. Well, there’s no time like the present. Why not invite a certain special someone for a home-cooked meal? Light a candle, open a bottle of wine, and see what happens.