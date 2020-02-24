Today in High Prairie – February 24, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – February 24, 2020

Play & Learn at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

HP Community Band meets in PRJH band room at 6 p.m.

Shuffleboard games at HP Golden Age Club at 7 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – February 24, 2020

Ashley Friesen

Darrel Cox

Haugen Gorospe

Bryanna Badger

Zoe Barrons

Ryan Ferguson

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – February 24, 2020

Ashley Klyne

Ashley Reade

Brent Olsen

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 24, 2020

1786 – Wilhelm Grimm, Grimm’s Fairy Tales author

1874 – Honus Wagner, Baseball Hall of Famer

1921 – Abe Vigoda, Barney Miller actor

1922 – Steven Hill, Law & Order actor

1931 – Dominic Chianese, The Sopranos actor

1947 – Edward James Olmos, Miami Vice actor

1947 – Lonnie Turner, Steve Miller Band guitarist

1947 – Rupert Holmes, English musician

1955 – Steve Jobs, Co-Founder of Apple

1958 – Susan Scannell, Dynasty actress [Nicole]

1970 – Jonathan Ward, Charles in Charge actor

1975 – Ashley MacIsaac, Canadian fiddler

1977 – Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Champion boxer

1981 – Lleyton Hewitt, Australian tennis pro

This Day in Local History – February 24, 2020

Feb. 24, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports town council decides to construct water and sewer lines to East View.

Feb. 24, 1971: South Peace News reports Arthur Wood of High Prairie is part of a team that wins the First Foil at a fencing tournament in Saskatoon at the Canada Winter Games.

Feb. 24, 1978: The High Prairie Ukrainian Cultural Society officially registers as a society with a focus on Ukrainian dancing.

Feb. 24, 1979: A team from Grouard coached by D. O’Leary wins the junior men’s floor hockey title at the Peace Winter Games in Peace River.

Feb. 24, 1982: South Peace News reports Dupuis Investments of Falher announces plans to build a 40-60-unit motel in High Prairie.

Feb. 24, 1985: High Prairie’s Carson Travel Cuties win a silver medal in ringette at the Peace Winter Games in Peace River.

Feb. 24, 1990: Myles Arthur McDermott, 4, of Grouard is killed after a vehicle runs into his sled as he is crossing the road.

Feb. 24, 2000: Clay Siemens records the first shutout in Lakeland Eagles’ history by blanking the Valleyview Jets 8-0. The Eagles thus win their quarter-final NPHL series 4-1.

Feb. 24, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of long-time Jacks Jewellery owner Dorothy Turner at the age of 90 years.

Feb. 24, 2010: Sunset House Grade 6 student Karsten Havell wins a trip to the Vancouver Olympics as part of ATCO’s Celebrating Excellence competition.

Feb. 24, 2015: Dennis Knutson passes away at the age of 82 years. He spent most of his life working as a heavy duty mechanic for the Department of Highways.

Feb. 24, 2015: Johanna Woloshyn passes away at the age of 91 years. She farmed in Donnelly until her retirement in 1974.

This Day in World History – February 24, 2020

1496 – England’s Henry VII ends commercial dispute with Flanders.

1541 – Santiago, Chile founded by Pedro de Valvidia.

1839 – Steam shovel patented by William Otis, Philadelphia.

1868 – 1st US parade with floats at Mardi Gras, Mobile, Alabama.

1881 – De Lesseps’ Company begins work on Panama Canal.

1895 – Cuban war for independence begins.

1924 – Mahatma Gandhi released from jail.

1938 – Du Pont begins commercial production of nylon toothbrush bristles.

1944 – Minister of War Juan Perón leads a coup in Argentina.

1945 – Manila freed from Japanese.

1946 – General Juan Perón first elected President of Argentina.

1949 – Rocket is 1st object to reach 5x the speed of sound.

1968 – Discovery of 1st pulsar announced.

1968 – Gary Unger begins NHL consecutive game record of 914 games.

1974 – Pakistan officially recognizes Bangladesh.

1979 – Highest price ever paid for a pig, $42,500, in Texas.

1981 – Prince Charles announces engagement to Lady Diana Spencer.

1982 – Wayne Gretzky scores NHL-record 78th goal of season.

1983 – Dow Jones closes above 1,100 mark for 1st time.

1989 – 150 million year old fossil egg found in Utah.

1989 – Harold Ballard sells Hamilton Tiger-Cats to David Braley.

1997 – South Africa announces it is constructing largest modern day blimp.

2008 – Fidel Castro retires as the President of Cuba due to ill health.

2014 – Oldest fragment of earth’s crust discovered, 4.4 billion years old.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 24, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You tend to be very intuitive, but today your channel to the other side could appear to be totally blocked. You can’t sense what others are feeling, and oracles like the I Ching just don’t make sense any more. You may try to fall back on logic, but that doesn’t work today either. Don’t think this is a permanent situation, however. Your mental biorhythms are low. You should be back to normal in a few days.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You’re usually a hard worker, whether the work involves a job, personal project, or simply chores around the house. Today, however, you’re going through a fit of laziness. Chances are you don’t want to do a thing except lie around and read or watch TV. It’s OK. We all need time to let our hair down and relax. Don’t suffer undue guilt because you don’t feel like working.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you just might want to cut yourself off from the world and hide. Your backyard or bedroom seems especially attractive right now, and you might have just purchased a new paperback you’re dying to read. You won’t even feel like sharing a meal with the rest of the household. Don’t worry about this. We all want some time alone occasionally. Your family should understand.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A friend or relative might propose some travel, but today you don’t even want to think about going to the grocery store. You won’t feel much like talking to anyone, either. Your mind is probably on intellectual or metaphysical matters. You could just want to stay home and study those subjects all day. Tell your friend the idea of traveling sounds great and you’ll discuss it later. That’s all you can manage right now.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Gloom may settle upon you today when you face your financial situation. You may have had a lot of bills to pay, and thus your coffers could be a bit low for your liking. Still, this is only temporary, and it probably feels good to have the bills out of the way. Find something inexpensive, like reading, to keep you busy and get your mind off it. You’re probably doing fine!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This morning you might look in the mirror and be horrified at what you see. You’ve been working hard and are stressed out, so you probably look tired. You’re apt to blow it all out of proportion, however, and think you look a lot worse than you actually do. Treat yourself to some new clothes and a walk, and then get some rest. Tomorrow you’ll probably look as terrific as ever. Hang in there.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Something could happen during the day that unconsciously reminds you of something unpleasant that happened to you in the past. You might not even remember today’s event, but memories of the occurrence long ago could plague you throughout the day and put you in a very black mood. Try to analyze why this memory affects you so much. Then when you know, let it go. You might feel as if a heavy weight has been lifted off your shoulders.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – None of your friends may be at home today, and so you probably won’t be able to have any phone conversations or visits with them. This could cause you to feel rather lonely. You might brood a little and convince yourself that no one cares about you any more. Snap out of it! You know full well this isn’t the case. Read or watch videos until someone rings you up, and they will!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you might find yourself compelled to stay at home for some reason. Perhaps you’re expecting a visitor who’s late or a delivery of some kind. Therefore, you could feel somewhat antsy. You like staying home, but only if you choose to do so. Find something creative to fill the time you have to spend waiting. That might make you feel as if you’re choosing even if you aren’t.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Construction on streets or buildings might make it difficult for you to get around your neighbourhood today. Traffic could be backed up for blocks. If you must run errands, either walk or get them done early in the day. The work could foul up the phone lines as well, at least for a while, so you might miss some calls you needed to take. This could be a frustrating day. Keep yourself busy at home.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Disappointment in a prominent public figure you’ve always admired could cause an ethical crisis today. You might find yourself doubting beliefs and values you’ve accepted without question for most of your life. Bear in mind that this is actually a healthy process. By tomorrow you’ll probably have made peace with yourself, and should have done some growing up in the meantime. Hang in there!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A lack of contact between you and a romantic partner could have you feeling rather depressed today. You might be tempted to jump to the erroneous conclusion that your beloved no longer cares about you and that’s why your phone isn’t ringing. Don’t fall into this trap. If you try to be objective, you’ll realize this isn’t true. Chances are your friend was held up in some way and will call as soon as there’s an opportunity.