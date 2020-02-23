Today in High Prairie – February 23, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

Lee Hunt

Laureen Miller

1685 – Handel, German-British composer

1850 – César Ritz, Swiss hotelier

1889 – Victor Fleming, The Wizard of Oz director

1915 – Paul Tibbets, “Enola Gay” pilot

1930 – Johnny Seven, Ironside actor

1932 – Majel Barrett, Star Trek actress [Christine]

1940 – Peter Fonda, Easy Rider actor

1941 – Ron Hunt, Montreal Expo

1949 – Marc Garneau, Canadian astronaut

1951 – Patricia Richardson, Home Improvement actress

1955 – Howard Jones, Rock pianist/vocalist

1965 – Kristin Davis, Sex and the City actress

1966 – Marc Price, Family Ties actor [Skippy]

1980 – Yvonne Tousek, Canadian gymnast

Feb. 23, 1962: The second fire in five days causes over $18,000 to the planer mill at Bissell Brothers Mill in Enilda.

Feb. 23, 1972: South Peace News reports a packed courtroom hears evidence on the dismissal of Kinuso School principal Baldev Parmar. Judge. N. Buchanan rules in favour of HPSD’s decision to relieve him of his duties, citing that 13 of the 14 teachers at the school and Parmar could not function together.

Feb. 23, 1972: South Peace News reports the Alberta Wheat Pool is considering a proposal to buy the assets of the Federal Grain Company.

Feb. 23, 1972: South Peace News reports that former High Prairie town councillor Oliver Bell dies at University Hospital in Edmonton from complications following heart surgery.

Feb. 23, 1983: High Prairie boxer Stan Cunningham wins a bronze medal at the Canada Winter Games in Chicoutimi.

Feb. 23, 1983: The Canadian Transport Commission approves air service to High Prairie by Wapiti Aviation.

Feb. 23, 1992: Athabasca MP Jack Shields announces he won’t seek re-election. He later changes his mind.

Feb. 23, 1994: South Peace News reports construction of the new High Prairie Motor Inn should begin soon and be open by fall under the ownership of Barry Sharkawi, Ed Prpich and Hussain Sharkawi.

Feb. 23, 2000: High Prairie Mayor George Keay says a series of three dams on the West Prairie River would help stabilize the water levels on Lesser Slave Lake.

Feb. 23, 2000: BOVAR president John Kuziak attends an M.D. of Big Lakes meeting and says they have nothing to fear about the importation of toxic wastes for treatment at their Swan Hills facility.

Feb. 23, 2005: The new North Country Fair location in the Driftpile Valley prompts concerns from local residents. Real Gagnon writes the M.D. of Big Lakes telling them it will impact his quiet way of life and development.

Feb. 23, 2005: Well-known Joussard volunteer Marg Comeau dies. Organizers of the Joussard Superette Fishing Tournament cancel the event in her memory.

Feb. 23, 2006: Peace Country Health decides the new High Prairie Hospital will be built on either the Shybunia land or land owned by Peavine Metis Settlement.

Feb. 23, 2007: Former High Prairie businessman Bob Paquette dies at the age of 76 years.

Feb. 23, 2010: High Prairie and Northern Lakes College celebrate the official opening of the Health Careers Learning Centre.

Feb. 23, 2011: A bigger and better Kinuso School celebrates its grand re-opening after a $10 million renovation and expansion.

303 – Roman Emperor Diocletian begins policy of persecuting Christians.

1455 – Johannes Gutenberg prints his first Bible.

1782 – Engineer James Watt’s patent for steam engine granted.

1874 – Major Walter Clopton Winfield patents sphairistike

[lawn tennis]

.

1886 – Aluminum manufacturing process developed.

1886 – “The Times” of London publishes world’s 1st classified ad.

1896 – Tootsie Roll introduced by Leo Hirshfield.

1904 – US acquires control of the Panama Canal Zone for $10 million.

1905 – 1st Rotary Club formed by 4 men in Chicago.

1919 – Fascist Party formed in Italy by Benito Mussolini.

1940 – Walt Disney’s animated movie “Pinocchio” released.

1941 – Plutonium is first produced, isolated by Dr. Glenn T. Seaborg.

1945 – US Marines raise American flag at Iwo Jima.

1954 – 1st mass inoculation against polio with Salk vaccine used.

1963 – Opera singer Luciano Pavarotti makes his debut.

1973 – Gold goes up $10 overnight to record $95 an ounce in London.

1985 – Goaltender Patrick Roy makes NHL debut for Montreal Canadiens.

1987 – Supernova 1987A in LMC 1st seen; 1st naked-eye supernova since 1604.

1988 – Chicago gives Cubs right to install lights, play 18 night games.

1993 – Sacramento Gold Miners CFL’s 9th franchise [1st US team].

1998 – Osama bin Laden publishes fatwa declaring jihad against all Jews.

2007 – Japan launches its fourth spy satellite [to spy on North Korea].

