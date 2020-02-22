Today in High Prairie – February 22, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – February 22, 2020

Youth Fun Time [13-17 years] at HP Friendship Centre 2-4 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – February 22, 2020

Shawna Rich

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – February 22, 2020

Antje Wolff

June Roe

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 22, 2020

1732 – George Washington, 1st President of the USA

1822 – Adolf Kuszmaul, stomach pump inventor

1838 – Pierre Janssen, Discovered hydrogen in sun

1857 – Robert Baden-Powell, Founder of Scouts

1896 – Enid Markey, 1st to play Tarzan’s Jane

1899 – Dwight Frye, Dracula actor

1903 – Morley Callaghan, Canadian author

1907 – Robert Young, Marcus Welby, M.D. actor

1918 – Charles O. Finley, Oakland A’s owner

1918 – Robert Wadlow, Tallest human [8’11.1”]

1918 – Alfred J. Gross, Invented walkie-talkie

1926 – Bud Yorkin, All in the Family producer

1926 – Kenneth Williams, Hancock’s Half Hour actor

1933 – Joseph Lechleider, Invented high-speed Internet

1949 – Niki Lauda, Austrian auto racer

1950 – Julius Erving, Dr. J. basketball great

1951 – Elaine Tanner, Canadian swimmer

1962 – Steve Irwin, The Crocodile Hunter

1963 – Pebbles Flintstone, Fictional character

1972 – Michael Chang, American tennis star

1973 – Kimberly Davies, Baywatch actress

1975 – Drew Barrymore, ET actress

This Day in Local History – February 22, 2020

Feb. 22, 1971: Slave Lake’s Dennis Barton is declared the Social Credit nominee in the Lesser Slave Lake constituency at a meeting in Kinuso. He wins the vote on the first ballot after receiving 512 of 882 votes, defeating Fred Dumont and Lloyd Rohloff.

Feb. 22, 1975: High Prairie RCMP investigate break-ins at three Grouard locations including AVC, Northland School and a teacher’s residence.

Feb. 22, 1979: Former MLA Roy B. Ells dies in San Diego, California. He was 64.

Feb. 22, 1988: Denise Kemp re-opens La Mode Elegante.

Feb. 22, 1989: Ron J. Fisher, 42, dies in an explosion at his home north of Enilda.

Feb. 22, 1989: South Peace News reports that Smoky River Area Recreation is in the process of hiring an engineering firm to conduct a feasibility study for a snowmaking machine at the Little Smoky Ski Hill.

Feb. 22, 1992: Philip and Diana Chung sell Red Basket to John and Carina Kim, who celebrate their grand opening this day.

Feb. 22, 1993: The Co-operators moves to a new location in Dr. Haynes old office.

Feb. 22, 2007: An open house is held to showcase Prairie Vista Condominiums. Boyd Gibb, one of the local investors, says construction will start in the spring.

Feb. 22, 2014: David Marx’s High Prairie rink loses in a tiebreaker at the Alberta Master Men’s Curling Championships at the Jasper Place Curling Club in Edmonton. Orv MacDonald’s Cold Lake team defeats Marx 3-2 in the tiebreaker. Both rinks finished round-robin play with 4-3 records.

Feb. 22, 2015: Kay Savill’s rink wins silver medals at the Alberta 55 Plus Winter Games in Lethbridge.

Feb. 22, 2015: Evelyn Lesiuk wins two gold medals in darts at the Alberta 55 Plus Winter Games in Lethbridge. She wins in 55+ Women’s Singles and Women’s Doubles.

Feb. 22, 2015: Wendall Ebbett wins a bronze medal in darts at the Alberta 55 Plus Winter Games in Lethbridge. He wins in 55-70 Men’s Singles.

Feb. 22, 2017: St. Andrew’s School ends its collection of Campbell’s soup products. Starting in 2004, the school collected 132,409 labels, which were redeemed for educational materials.

This Day in World History – February 22, 2020

1630 – Native Amerian Indians introduce pilgrims to popcorn.

1774 – British House of Lords rules authors don’t have perpetual copyright.

1825 – Russia & Britain establish Alaska-Canada boundary.

1879 – 1st 5 cent & 10 cent store opened by Frank W. Woolworth.

1903 – Due to drought the US side of Niagara Falls runs short of water.

1907 – 1st cabs with taxi meters begin operating in London.

1912 – J. Vedrines makes 1st airplane flight over 100 mph.

1920 – 1st artificial rabbit used at a dog race track.

1928 – 1st solo flight from England to Australia lands in Darwin.

1935 – Airplanes are no longer permitted to fly over the White House.

1945 – Arab League forms in Cairo.

1979 – St. Lucia gains independence from Britain.

1980 – USA beats USSR in Olympic hockey 4-3 [Miracle on Ice].

1984 – Brothers Anton & Peter Stastny score 8 pts each in NHL game.

1989 – UK physicist Stephen Hawking calls Star Wars “deliberate fraud.”

1995 – Steve Fossett completes 1st air balloon over Pacific Ocean.

1997 – Dolly the Sheep, world’s 1st cloned mammal, is announced.

2006 – At least six men stage Britain’s biggest robbery – $92.5 million.

2016 – 10 million people without water in Delhi after caste protests.

2017 – Jay-Z 1st rapper to be inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 22, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Financial prosperity is just around the corner, especially with your recently acquired money-management skills. It’s likely you’ll receive a windfall in the near future, although it may not seem like a windfall to you, since you’ve been expecting this money for a long time now. Use your new abilities to invest it soundly and wisely. You’re bound to be quite pleased with the results you achieve over the long term.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The significant other in your life needs your support, not a lecture right now. Let him or her know you’re available to listen and help in any way, but don’t smother your partner with kindness. He or she will come to you when ready. In the meantime, take care of your physical needs. If your body craves exercise, why not increase your jogging miles or add extra time to your gym workout? Absence does make the heart grow fonder, after all.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today is the final push to complete a very big project you’ve likely been working on for some time now. Even though your name won’t be on the cover of the book or business proposal, you’re gratified to have played such a significant role in its completion. Be sure to have a nutritious breakfast and lunch today, because you’re likely to work right through dinner.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A pleasant outing could get delayed or cancelled due to an event entirely out of your control. Rather than having a fit, you and your friends could seize the opportunity to do something completely wild and different. For example, you could take in a matinee of the scariest movie in town or finally try out that Ethiopian restaurant you’ve been hearing so much about. Today brings a perfect opportunity to make lemonade out of lemons.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There’s no question about it, you’ve been working hard these last few weeks. As an approaching deadline looms, you may find yourself waking up at night, running numbers through your head, and mentally rewriting project proposals. It’s exhausting, to be sure, but know that the end result will make all this aggravation worthwhile.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today, or rather tonight, is for romance and cozy intimacy. You pull out all the stops for your evening with that special someone. Scented candles, your best perfume, and your most sensuous clothing work to enchant the person who is already head over heels in love with you. Your relationship is clicking along just beautifully right now. Why not celebrate in some special way?

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Some interesting moneymaking opportunities are likely to come your way, either today or in the near future. It could be that it’s time for a new job, one that promises faster progress through the ranks and more financial stability. Once you get past a certain age, working on commission loses its appeal. You’re ready for steady growth in your portfolio. Perhaps you should seek a financial planner for steps you could take right now to improve your bottom line.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There’s going to be so much to get done today that you might feel a little daunted about getting started. By midday you could even find yourself downright overwhelmed. Take a break! Take a long lunch on an outside terrace, weather permitting. Breathe deeply until the stress subsides. You may need to concentrate on finishing only one or two minor tasks today and put the rest off until tomorrow. Remember, too much stress can take its toll on your health!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – No sooner do you set foot outside this morning than you begin to get pelted from all directions with various crises and problems. It isn’t a very welcome reception. A hot cup of coffee and a warm greeting from your co-workers would be a much nicer way to start the day. Take it all in stride. You have the brainpower and stamina to solve all the day’s problems.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today will be a lovely combination of harmony and passion. Make the most of it. With things running so smoothly at work, there’s no reason you can’t leave the office early to prepare for a special evening with your partner. Pull out all the stops tonight. Scented candles, a fabulous meal, and an even more fabulous outfit. Have a rich, gooey dessert on hand [although it’s likely you won’t get around to eating it].

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your efforts on the domestic front have certainly paid off. Your home is looking wonderful. Everyone who enters says so. Some unexpected visitors may stop by for a quick hello and wind up staying for dinner. You are a natural, gracious host, not to mention a great cook. Who can blame your guests for wanting to stay?

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your neighbourhood is changing, and the change is all for the better. Wonderful new neighbours may have moved in, or perhaps a small gourmet take-out shop has just opened up. It all adds to the sense of warmth and community of your town. You spend a good part of the day among your neighbours, encountering them wherever you go as you run errands in town.