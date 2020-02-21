Today in High Prairie – February 21, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – February 21, 2020

Prayer Shawl Knitting at HP St. Mark’s Church at 10 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

Friday Food Sales at HP Friendship Centre noon-3 p.m.

Floor Curling games at HP Golden Age Club at 1:30 p.m.

Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall at 7 p.m.

Quilt Guild meets at St. Andrew’s School at 7 p.m.

HP AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – February 21, 2020

Dwayne Yandeau

Robert K. Lemay

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – February 21, 2020

Grant Churchill

Marcia Nygaard

Michelle Gibson

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 21, 2020

1728 – Peter III, Hubby of Catherine the Great

1875 – Jeanne Louise Calment, World’s oldest woman [122]

1897 – Celia Lovsky, Star Trek actress [T’Pau]

1924 – Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwean president

1927 – Erma Bombeck, Humourist

1927 – Hubert de Givenchy, French fashion designer

1934 – Rue McClanahan, Golden Girls actress

1946 – Alan Rickman, Harry Potter actor

1946 – Tyne Daly, Cagney & Lacey actress

1946 – Anthony Daniels, Star Wars actor [C-3PO]

1951 – Vince Welnick, Grateful Dead keyboardist

1955 – Kelsey Grammer, Cheers, Frasier actor

1956 – Woody Brown, Facts of Life [Cliff]

1971 – Jose Solano, Baywatch actor

1974 – Wish Bone, American rapper

1979 – Jennifer Love Hewitt, American actress

1986 – Charlotte Church, Welsh singer

1987 – Ellen Page, Canadian actress

1996 – Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones actress

This Day in Local History – February 21, 2020

Feb. 21, 1914: The Grouard News reports the bridge connecting Grouard to Grouard South will be completed by the end of the month.

Feb. 21, 1963: The Grouard Junior High School boy’s basketball team defeats High Prairie 33-13. The Grouard girls defeat High Prairie 14-7.

Feb. 21, 1968: South Peace News reports on Archie Calliou’s efforts to open a Friendship Centre in High Prairie.

Feb. 21, 1971: Enilda’s Alfred Moen catches a 14-pound pike at Snipe Lake.

Feb. 21, 1971: Tragedy strikes at Enilda when a fire claims the lives of John L. Ominayak, 3, and Francis Todd, one month old.

Feb. 21, 1975: A fire at Modern Cleaners in High Prairie keeps fireman busy for two hours. Extensive smoke damage is reported.

Feb. 21, 1982: The Richard Dlugosz rink of High Prairie advances to the Alberta Schools Athletic Association Curling Championships after winning all three games at districts in Beaverlodge.

Feb. 21, 1987: Owner Albert Mouallem opens the Burger Baron Restaurant in High Prairie.

Feb. 21, 1988: Doris Duchesneau and Norma Krystal win the snowshoe race as the Joussard Winter Carnival concludes.

Feb. 21, 1994: The High Prairie Recreation Board discusses a smoke-free policy in all areas of the Sports Palace arena. The board gives Supt. Mike Williamson the green light to begin the process of implementing the policy.

Feb. 21, 2003: South Peace Neetsan Society closes its doors in High Prairie.

Feb. 21, 2007: The first meeting is held in attempts to organize the Falher Pirates re-entry into the NPHL.

Feb. 21, 2018: A PRJH School student is charged with uttering threats and causing mischief after a bomb threat is received.

This Day in World History – February 21, 2020

1431 – Joan of Arc’s first day of interrogation during trial for heresy.

1440 – The Prussian Confederation is formed.

1804 – 1st locomotive runs in Wales, England.

1842 – 1st known sewing machine patented in US.

1848 – Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels publish “The Communist Manifesto”.

1853 – US authorizes minting of $3 gold pieces.

1858 – Edwin T. Holmes installs 1st electric burglar alarm in Boston.

1878 – World’s 1st telephone directory issued, New Harbor, Connecticut.

1885 – Washington Monument dedicated.

1887 – Oregon becomes 1st US state to make Labor Day a holiday.

1916 – Battle of Verdun begins, estimated 1 million casualties.

1918 – Last Carolina parakeet dies in captivity at Cincinnati Zoo.

1931 – Alka Seltzer introduced.

1931 – Chicago White Sox & NY Giants play 1st exhibition night game.

1932 – Camera exposure meter patented.

1947 – 1st instant developing camera demonstrated in New York.

1948 – NASCAR is incorporated.

1952 – Dick Button performs 1st figure skating triple jump in competition.

1965 – Rights activist Malcolm X is assassinated.

1968 – Baseball announces a minimum annual salary of $10,000.

1972 – Richard Nixon becomes the first US President to visit China.

1979 – 2 Iowa girls high school basketball teams play 4 scoreless quarters.

1981 – “Yorkshire Ripper” Peter Sutcliffe, murderer of 13 women, captured.

1988 – Televangelist Jimmy Swaggert confesses his sins to congregation.

1995 – CFL’s Sacramento Gold Miners become San Antonio Texans.

2003 – Talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher” debuts on HBO.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 21, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Too much mental or physical exercise could have you feeling a bit burned out today. You could be considerably slower on the uptake than usual, and those around you could be surprised that you, normally very energetic, seem to be moving like a snail. Spend as much time resting as you can, because you’ll need to recoup your stamina. If you must work, concentrate on routine tasks requiring very little conscious effort.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Although your partner may be feeling very sensual at this time, you might not feel much like getting passionate. You’ve had a stressful few days and can barely move, so your response to sexual overtures is apt to be lukewarm at best. Your affection certainly hasn’t diminished, but your partner could interpret your behaviour that way. Whatever you decide to do, make sure your friend knows exactly how you feel and why you feel that way.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your home could be a gloomy place today. A member of the household is likely to be away, and this person’s presence is apt to be very sorely missed. The only thing you can do under the circumstances is make sure everyone keeps busy until the absent one returns. One way to distract the family is to get them to clean up the house in anticipation of a warm welcome!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – An older relative or neighbour may need your assistance today. This is apt to be a very inconvenient time for someone to ask for help, because you have plenty of chores of your own. Nonetheless, you’ll go to the rescue because that’s your nature. Take care to plan your time carefully, pace yourself, and try not to do too much at once. That way you’ll live to help again tomorrow.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your creative talents could seem totally blocked today. You may have a project you really want to work on. You have the mental focus, but the creative element just might not be there. This could prove so frustrating you want to throw something. Do this if you must [preferably a pillow]. Still, the only answer might be to shelve your work until tomorrow. You should be back to normal by then.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This definitely isn’t a good day to stay home and do household chores. If you do, some sad and rather irrational thoughts may plague you throughout the day. No matter what the weather’s like, it would be far better to get out and do anything that keeps your mind focused on something positive. Go shopping, attend a sports event, see a movie, or visit a friend. Whatever you do, get your mind off yourself. Go enjoy your day.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Some disappointing news could put you into a rather gloomy state at some point today. Someone close to you might suddenly have to leave town for several weeks and you’ll be lonely without them. There isn’t much point in dwelling on this, however. You’ll just have to stay in touch via phone or e-mail and look forward to the time when your friend comes back. You should be pretty busy during those days, anyway!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The fundraising activities of a group with which you’re affiliated are going very well, but today you’re likely to find that things seem to be stalled. Cheques may not come in the mail, important people don’t return your phone calls, or someone doesn’t show up to do the job at hand. This situation is frustrating, but it probably won’t last beyond today. By tomorrow you should all be your busy selves again. Hang in there!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Career matters could move so slowly today that you just might be tempted to give up. Don’t even think that way! It’s just one of those days when nothing seems to go right, even though basically everything should still be going very well for you. Don’t expect much progress today, and certainly don’t expect anything but gloom from colleagues. Put a calendar with cartoons on the wall so you can distract yourself with some laughs throughout the day.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you’ve got something you’re trying to study, this isn’t the day to do it. Your concentration is likely to be off, and what you’re reading will probably look like Greek to you. Unless it’s really necessary, it would be best to put the books aside until tomorrow, since you probably won’t absorb much today. Trying to read could give rise to the illusion that you’ve learned something. Be on the safe side and put it off!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Dark, depressing dreams could plague your sleep tonight, probably alternating with silly ones that make you laugh out loud. You could wake in the morning totally confused by these images, and your tendency might be to dismiss them. Don’t do this. Your dreams are trying to tell you something about yourself. Have you had your emotional ups and downs lately? Have you alternately laughed and cried over something? Think about it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Have you been invited to a party that’s supposed to take place today? If you think you haven’t, you’d better check your calendar again. All signs suggest you could forget a lot of important things right now and one might be a social event, perhaps business related. This might not be one of your best days. Usually you tend to have a memory like an elephant. Just for the time being, keep your calendar handy!