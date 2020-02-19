Today in High Prairie – February 20, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – February 20, 2020

SARDA Extension Workshop in Girouxville at 8:30 a.m.

Bright Beginnings at HP CRC Office at 10 a.m.

HP & Area Chamber of Commerce meets at Amiro’s at noon.

CRC Baby & Me at Peavine at 1 p.m.

Faust Youth Program meets at Faust Fire Hall at 4 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 6-8 p.m.

HP Museum Board meeting at museum at 6:45 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – February 20, 2020

Joyce Calahasen

James Walker

Adrian Backs

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – February 20, 2020

Christine Tanasiuk

Constance [A.J.] Ruecker

Damien Bigcharles

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 20, 2020

1844 – Joshua Slocum, Canadian seaman, adventurer

1850 – Nérée Beauchemin, Canadian physician, poet

1887 – Vincent Massey, Canadian diplomat, Gov.-Gen.

1900 – Graham Spry, Canadian radio pioneer

1906 – Gale Gordon, Our Miss Brooks actor

1911 – Margot Grahame, Three Musketeers actress

1914 – John Daly, What’s My Line host

1925 – Robert Altman, M*A*S*H actor

1927 – Sidney Poitier, Bahamian American actor

1929 – Amanda Blake, Gunsmoke actress – Kitty

1934 – Bobby Unser, American auto racer

1937 – Roger Penske, American auto racer

1941 – Buffy Sainte-Marie, Canadian folksinger

1942 – Phil Esposito, Boston Bruin

1946 – J. Geils, J. Geils Band singer

1949 – Ivana Trump, Ex-wife of Donald Trump

1950 – John Voldstad, Newhart actor – Darryl

1954 – Patty Hearst Shaw, Famous kidnap hostage

1960 – Kee Marcello, Europe musician

1963 – Charles Barkley, NBA TNT commentator

1964 – French Stewart, Third Rock From the Sun actor

1966 – Cindy Crawford, American supermodel

1967 – Kurt Cobain, Nirvana singer

1975 – Brian Littrell, Backstreet Boys singer

1988 – Rihanna, Barbadian singer-songwriter

This Day in Local History – February 20, 2020

Feb. 20, 1962: Poole Construction foreman Nick Brodryk reports that construction on the new High Prairie Providence Hospital is three weeks ahead of schedule and should be open by mid-September.

Feb. 20, 1975: Five-year-old Friedrick Nagel survives a mauling from his pet German Shepherd. His wounds require over 200 stitches to close. The dog is destroyed and its remains sent to Edmonton to test for rabies.

Feb. 20, 1981: Modern Appliance Centre and Village Shoes each celebrate their grand opening.

Feb. 20, 1983: High Prairie’s Stan Cunningham wins a bronze medal in the welterweight division at the Canada Winter Games in Chicoutimi.

Feb. 20, 1984: Dr. J.B.T. Wood dies of pneumonia at the High Prairie hospital he was instrumental in building. He doctored for over 40 years in town.

Feb. 20, 1991: I.D. No. 17 manager Norm Kjemhus announces Enilda will soon have its own fire department.

Feb. 20, 1991: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen gives the Grouard Indian Band $230,000 in CFEP grant money to build a new community hall.

Feb. 20, 1991: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen gives the Driftpile Indian Band $50,000 in CFEP grant money to build a new ice rink.

Feb. 20, 1991: South Peace News reports that the Sucker Creek Indian Band cancels the Peewee Native Provincial Hockey Tournament in High Prairie opting instead to go to Sturgeon Lake. Free ice is the reason.

Feb. 20, 1994: Shawna Rose wins a silver medal in Ladies Freeskate at the Northern Winterskate competition in Lloydminster.

Feb. 20, 1995: Organizers of the annual trade show decide to cancel the event after a rental dispute with the High Prairie Recreation Board.

Feb. 20, 2002: Biologist David DeRosa says it’s futile to attempt to stock Lesser Slave Lake with walleye due to its already healthy population.

Feb. 20, 2003: Blaine Eckel, 36, dies in an industrial accident in High Prairie’s south side.

Feb. 20, 2008: Joussard’s Myler Savill wins his Court of Queens Bench case declaring the Oct. 15, 2007 municipal election in Joussard invalid. Savill proved ineligible voters voted in the election which may have swayed the outcome.

Feb. 20, 2010: Ditch Denim closes its doors after five years of service.

This Day in World History – February 20, 2020

1472 – Orkney and Shetland are left by Norway to Scotland.

1547 – King Edward VI of England crowned following death of Henry VIII.

1673 – 1st recorded wine auction held in London.

1811 – Austria declares bankruptcy.

1839 – Congress prohibits dueling in District of Columbia.

1872 – Hydraulic electric elevator patented by Cyrus Baldwin.

1872 – Luther Crowell patents a machine that manufactures paper bags.

1872 – Silas Noble & JP Cooley patents toothpick manufacturing machine.

1927 – Golfers in South Carolina arrested for violating Sabbath.

1935 – Dane Caroline Mikkelson is 1st woman to land on Antarctica.

1944 – Batman & Robin comic strip premieres in newspapers.

1952 – “African Queen” film starring Humphrey Bogart released in the US.

1952 – 1st black umpire in organized baseball certified [Emmett Ashford].

1959 – Jimi Hendrix, 16, rock and roll guitarist, plays 1st gig.

1962 – John Glenn become 1st American to orbit the Earth.

1965 – Ranger 8 makes hard landing on the Moon, returns photos, other data.

1987 – Bomb blamed on Unabomber explodes in Salt Lake City.

1992 – Ross Perot says he’ll run for President on Larry King Show.

1994 – Pope John Paul II demands juristic discrimination of homosexuals.

2012 – Flowering plant regenerated from 31,800 year old piece of fruit.

2016 – 4-inch lock of John Lennon’s hair sells for $35,000.

2018 – Venezuela becomes 1st country to launch a virtual currency.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 20, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An emotional issue with a family member could have you wanting to run away and hide. Don’t fight the urge. This may be just what you need in order to clear your mind regarding the problem and heal your wounded psyche before you face this person again. You might also receive some rather disconcerting revelations about yourself and old traumas that you’ve long since forgotten. Don’t fight these either. Simply release them.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Emotional issues rooted in the past could leave you feeling inhibited today. You might also be a bit more touchy than usual and see insult where none is intended. Curb the impulse to take offense. Try to confront and release the old issues or at least promise yourself you’ll deal with them later. Then be very sweet to your entourage. You should be feeling more positive by day’s end.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Friction or other trouble on the job could cause you to want to quit, but worries about money might keep you from doing it. You definitely need to reassess your situation. Perhaps a change of position is just what you need now. You may have untapped talents that could make you more marketable, and you might also want to train those talents. Think about this! And if you really think you want a change, go for it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your self-confidence could well be in the pits today. Mistakes from the past could come back to haunt you, and you may be momentarily overcome by the fear that you’ll make similar errors again. Force yourself to be objective before you drive yourself crazy. It could cause you some unnecessary problems. Try to realize that you’re unique and that you have skills and talents that set you apart from everyone.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Generally, you tend to be a very physically oriented person, but today you’re more likely to want to look within, perhaps to experiment with your own psychic abilities or study spiritual concepts. You also might find yourself more interested than usual in the arts, particularly that which comes from other cultures. You’ll be far more contemplative today than usual. It might prove enlightening to write down your thoughts.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Financial considerations could delay the start of a new project you’ve wanted to begin for a long time. Perhaps you don’t quite have the funds you need, or maybe the cost is a bit higher than you expected. Don’t sink into despair. This is only another temporary delay. Tighten the budget and make substitutions. Use your innate ingenuity to work around it and the project should be right on schedule.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The day may be temporarily plagued by scandal of some sort. Some of your entourage, particularly women, may gather in conspiratorial gossip. Your curiosity will definitely be aroused, but don’t be tempted to join them. There is more to the situation than meets the eye, and you’ll want to know all the facts before jumping to conclusions. Concentrate on your own interests and worry about the scandal later!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You’re intuitive by nature, but today you’re likely to have a rush of psychic premonitions. Insights into your own character could bring old traumas to the surface so you can release them. Your dreams could be especially vivid and rather disconcerting, although not in a negative way. Write them down. Your aesthetic sense is also very high. Don’t be surprised if you discover you’re rather partial to Impressionist art!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Sex and romance are very much on your mind today. You’re feeling especially passionate, and your emotions are rich and deep. At times like this you’re likely to want to concentrate on your own pleasure, yet it’s important to be sensitive to your partner as well. Racy novels and movies could be especially appealing, and you might toy with the idea of shopping at Victoria’s Secret. Go for it!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A family member could be feeling a little down, and you may be tempted to give him or her a pep talk to get them going again. Don’t. They won’t respond to it, and this could create tension in the home. Your own self-confidence is probably at an all-time low. You tend to be your own worst critic in the best of times, but today you’re a bit confused. Try to be fair to everyone around you, especially yourself.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Too much exposure to books, newspapers, and computers today could produce eyestrain headaches, so try to exercise a little caution when working with small print or computer text. Thoughts of love and romance could interfere with your ability to do your work effectively. You may be tempted to spend most of your time on the phone. We all have days like this, so don’t fight it. Just make sure you’re feeling great when the evening rolls around!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – By nature you’re a master psychologist, and you don’t need to know someone well to accurately assess his or her thoughts and motives. Today this ability goes far beyond psychology and borders on the psychic. People’s feelings may jump out at you. Reading newspaper headlines gives you uncanny ideas about the future. You could also experience some intense and vivid dreams. Make a careful record of the symbols in your dreams. You’ll be surprised at what they tell you.