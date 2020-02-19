Today in High Prairie – February 19, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – February 19, 2020

Storytime for Kids 3-5 Yrs HP Library 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

CRC Parents N” Tots at Sunset House at 10 a.m.

Grouard Seniors meeting at NLC Cafeteria at 12:30 p.m.

CRC Baby & Me at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

Games Days at Kinuso Seniors Centre from 1-3:30 p.m.

Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall [doors open at 5:30 p.m.] at 6:45 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – February 19, 2020

Derian Haire

Tyler Shantz

Tara Badget

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – February 19, 2020

Lisa Sowan

Thomas Morland

Patrick Chalifoux

Troy Dillman

James Davis

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 19, 2020

1473 – Nicolaus Copernicus, Polish astronomer

1888 – Aurora Quezon, 1st Lady of Philippines

1893 – Cedric Hardwicke, Peter Pan actor

1911 – Merle Oberon, Wuthering Heights actress

1916 – Eddie Arcaro, Hall of Fame jockey

1924 – Lee Marvin, Cat Ballou actor

1940 – Smokey Robinson, American soul singer

1940 – Bobby Rogers, Miracles vocalist

1946 – Paul Dean, Loverboy guitarist

1948 – Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath guitarist

1955 – Jeff Daniels, Dumb & Dumber actor

1957 – Falco, Rock Me Amadeus vocalist

1959 – Roger Goodell, American NFL Commissioner

1962 – Hana Mandlikova, Czech tennis player

1966 – Justine Bateman, Family Ties actress

1985 – Haylie Duff, American singer/actress

This Day in Local History – February 19, 2020

Feb. 19, 1914: New fire equipment arrives in Grouard that is capable of shooting a one-inch stream of water 90 feet.

Feb. 19, 1962: Former builder of the Faust Community Hall, William Robinson, is elected president of the Faust Community League.

Feb. 19, 1973: The Gamelin Home is renamed J.B. Wood Nursing Home.

Feb. 19, 1978: Don Powney is one of a few people trying to get a judo club operating in High Prairie. A meeting is called with 32 people attending and the club is officially launched.

Feb. 19, 1979: High Prairie Councillor Rollie Johnson resigns.

Feb. 19, 1980: PC Jack Shields wins the Athabasca constituency but Pierre Trudeau is returned to power in the federal election. Shields would serve until 1993.

Feb. 19, 1984: High Prairie Team Honda wins the gold medal in senior men’s floor hockey at the Peace Winter Games held in High Prairie.

Feb. 19, 1985: Western Liquidators celebrates its grand opening.

Feb. 19, 1986: South Peace News reports construction is proceeding well on the Smoky River Ski Hill.

Feb. 19, 1989: Bernie Poloz’s rink finishes in second place at the Alberta Mixed Curling Championships in Grande Prairie. Third Kay Savill is named to the all-star team.

Feb. 19, 1991: In a final effort to keep Carole Bannister School open, HPSD plans to ask Kinuso parents if their children will attend school in Grades 4-6. The proposal is rejected.

Feb. 19, 1993: A potential thief is caught on an in-store camera at Tags.

Feb. 19, 1997: Kevin Laboucan, 27, of Gift Lake dies when a tree falls on him during logging.

Feb. 19, 2000: Goju-Ryu karate member Josh McNeil wins a gold medal at the Alberta Winter Games in Sherwood Park.

Feb. 19, 2003: Blake Noecker tells South Peace News he is trying to revive Citizens on Patrol.

Feb. 19, 2008: The 13.9-acre land deal to officially build the new High Prairie Hospital on land at Peavine Estates is signed.

This Day in World History – February 19, 2020

356 – Emperor Constantius II shuts all heathen temples.

1600 – Peruvian volcano erupts, most violent eruption in SA history.

1797 – One-third of papal domain ceded to France.

1819 – British explorer William Smith discovers South Shetland Islands.

1831 – 1st practical US coal-burning locomotive makes 1st trial run.

1856 – Tin-type camera patented by Hamilton Smith.

1878 – Thomas Edison granted a patent for phonograph.

1881 – Kansas becomes 1st state to prohibit all alcoholic beverages.

1906 – Keith Kellogg co-founds Battle Creek Toasted Corn Flake Company.

1913 – 1st prize inserted into a Cracker Jack box.

1922 – Ed Wynn becomes 1st talent to sign as a radio entertainer.

1929 – Medical diathermy machine 1st used.

1933 – Prussian minister Goering bans all Catholic newspapers.

1945 – 980 Japanese soldiers killed by crocodiles in 2 days in Burma.

1945 – Brotherhood Day 1st celebrated.

1960 – Bill Keane’s “Family Circus” cartoon strip debuts.

1982 – Hanneke Jagersma Netherlands’ 1st Communist mayor.

1985 – Canned & bottled Cherry Coke introduced by Coca-Cola.

1985 – Mickey Mouse welcomed in China.

1986 – USSR launches Mir space station into Earth orbit.

1998 – US hockey team destroys their rooms in Japan.

2002 – NASA space probe begins to map the surface of Mars.

2007 – Blogging website Tumblr is founded by David Karp in New York.

2018 – At least 17 killed when a garbage mound collapses in Mozambique.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 19, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Finances may cause an upset between you and a friend today. Perhaps this person owes you money and can’t pay it back, or vice versa. If this is the case, try to work out some kind of arrangement that suits you both. There’s always a way to create a win-win situation if you don’t both get so angry that your objectivity is totally wiped out. Stay calm and focused and all should be well. Hang in there.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A social event could put you in touch with someone who’s carrying around a lot of bitterness and anger. This probably won’t be very pleasant for you, as this person could well see you as the perfect listening post for all their problems. Don’t feel trapped! Be polite but make your excuses as soon as you can. There are other friends present whose company you’ll enjoy a lot more!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The workplace could be very hectic today as a colleague prepares to leave on an important business trip. Nerves could be strained and tempers short. Try to stay focused and get everything necessary done without making yourself crazy. You may be the one who keeps everyone else from going crazy, although you might consider hiding in the closet yourself. Say a prayer of thanks when your colleague finally rides off in the taxi.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may have a wonderful day today. Your imagination, intuition, and creativity are all high, and inspiration for new artistic works could be filling your heart and brain. You’ll be all too happy to discuss your ideas with anyone who shows an interest. The one dark spot in the day might be that a child, close friend, or lover goes into a snit because he or she feels ignored. Don’t worry. They’ll come out of it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your home could be a very busy place today. Visitors could come and go throughout the day, probably annoying you at times. You might also find yourself having to soothe angry outbursts on the part of a member of your household. Take care, however, that this person’s problem doesn’t get you so inflamed that you go into a fit of anger, too. Try to stay calm and focused and you’ll get through the day.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Someone you work with might need a sympathetic shoulder to cry on today. Stresses on the job extend beyond everyone’s capacity to endure, so don’t be surprised if at some point a colleague sheds a few tears. You might find your patience pushed beyond its normal limits. On days like this it’s best to work as quickly as you can, stay focused, and go for a drink after you leave work. Then have a nice walk home!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Children or possibly some close friends or a love interest could be upset today. The financial coffers aren’t full enough to afford something they think they absolutely have to have right now. You might find yourself having to soothe their feelings, reassuring them that “not now” doesn’t necessarily mean “never”. If they don’t respond, don’t keep pushing. They’ll have to come to terms with the situation in their own way.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Worry about a family member may be on your mind today. This person could be all wrought up over work, money, or possibly a love affair that’s broken off. Say whatever reassuring words you can muster, but don’t expect him or her to respond, and don’t fall into the trap of feeling that your kind words were all in vain. They did register. It’s just going to take this person a while to come to terms with the situation.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Uneasy feelings may be plaguing you throughout the day. There could appear to be no valid reason for this. Everything seems to be going well for you, and no one close to you has anything heavy going on. It’s probably nothing earthshaking. You may just be intuitively picking up on the troubles and anxieties of people you pass on the street. Your intuition is high today, so you could psychically sense just about anything. Hang in there!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A friend, perhaps a woman, could well be upset or even angry with you today. Money might be involved in some way. There may be nothing you can do to reassure her at this time, so it’s best to give what reassurances you can and then back off. Whatever has gone wrong, she’s probably overreacting, and eventually she’ll see that. In the meantime, you do what you can to work off your own anxieties. Hang in there!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Is your boss a woman? If so, stay out of her way today. To put it mildly, she isn’t in a good mood. Work hard, be very sweet to everyone, and make copious use of your innate diplomacy. You may be on the receiving end of some sharp words, but by remaining focused and continuing your routine in your usual efficient manner, you should avoid any major blowups. Try to stay calm, and hope she goes home early!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Travel may cause more problems than it’s worth today. You may forget some vital items when packing or there could be too little time to get everything ready. Your plane could be delayed or something valuable lost. Try to short-circuit potential problems. Use a checklist when packing, keep valuables close to you, and take lots of books and CDs in case you have to wait out a delay. In spite of it all, have fun!