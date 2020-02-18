Today in High Prairie – February 18, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – February 18, 2020

Free Play at HP CRC Office 1-3 p.m.

CRC Parents N” Tots at Joussard at 1 p.m.

Floor Curling games at HP Golden Age Club at 1:30 p.m.

Faust Youth Program meets at Faust Fire Hall at 4 p.m.

Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – February 18, 2020

Allen Roy

Glen Geertsma

Ann Willier

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – February 18, 2020

Ardell Sloat

Heather Hunt

Niki Conrad

Todd Olsen

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 18, 2020

1745 – Alessandro Volta, Inventor of 1st battery

1883 – Níkos Kazantzákis, Zorba the Greek writer

1884 – Burton Mustin, All in the Family actor

1896 – André Breton, Founder of Surrealism

1898 – Enzo Ferrari, Racing car manufacturer

1912 – Dane Clark, Bold Venture actor

1916 – Jean Drapeau, Mayor of Montreal [brought Olympics to city]

1923 – Allan Melvin, Brady Bunch actor

1925 – George Kennedy, Cool Hand Luke actor

1931 – Johnny Hart, B.C. cartoonist

1933 – Yoko Ono, Mr. John Lennon

1934 – Skip Battin, The Byrds singer

1934 – Bobby Taylor, The Jackson 5 discoverer

1945 – Michael Nader, Gidget actor

1947 – Dennis De Young, Styx vocalist

1948 – Keith Knudsen, Doobie Brothers vocalist

1950 – Cybill Shepherd, Moonlighting actress

1952 – Juice Newton, Angel of the Morning singer

1953 – Derek Pellicci, Little River Band drummer

1953 – Robin Bachman, BTO guitarist

1954 – John Travolta, Grease actor

1957 – Vanna White, Wheel of Fortune

1970 – Raine Maida, Our Lady Peace musician

This Day in Local History – February 18, 2020

Feb. 18, 1913: The Alberta government announces it needs 600 qualified teachers to fill positions in public schools in Alberta.

Feb. 18, 1961: Al Kolson of the High Prairie Regals punches referee Ray DeGirolamo and receives a three-game suspension. The incident arises over a disputed goal during a playoff game against Peace River.

Feb. 18, 1972: Regional fishing biologist Frank Bishop tells the High Prairie Fish and Game Association that Blue Lake is being considered for trout stocking.

Feb. 18, 1981: South Peace News reports a 4,500-acre grazing reserve is planned for a site 21 miles northeast of town.

Feb. 18, 1987: South Peace News reports on the opening of High Prairie Auto Pro.

Feb. 18, 1988: Allan Ruecker takes over the former Superior Pet Shop and renames it Marathon Fish and Pet Supplies.

Feb. 18, 2000: The Banana Belt’s Sam and Ruth Stout celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

Feb. 18, 2002: High Prairie figure skater Devyn Jones, 12, wins a bronze medal in Pre-Juvenile Ladies at the Alberta Winter Games in Medicine Hat.

Feb. 18, 2003: The hometown Lakeland Eagles eliminate the High Prairie Regals from the NPHL playoffs with a 6-4 win.

Feb. 18, 2004: High Prairie’s third set of traffic lights begin operation at the northwest corner of High Prairie Elementary School.

Feb. 18, 2009: High Prairians Devyn Jones and Brianna Panasiuk are featured in a South Peace News story on their becoming Edmonton Rush cheerleaders.

Feb. 18, 2014: The hometown High Prairie Regals lose 13-3 to Manning and are swept 4-0 in their best-of-seven NPHL East Division Semi-Final. It’s Manning’s first NPHL playoff series win over the Regals in 44 years.

This Day in World History – February 18, 2020

1503 – Henry Tudor [later Henry VIII] creats Prince of Wales.

1519 – Hernán Cortés leaves Cuba for the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico.

1787 – Holy Roman Emperor Joseph II bans children under 8 from labour.

1876 – Direct telegraph link established between Britain & New Zealand.

1885 – Mark Twain publishes “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”.

1901 – H. Cecil Booth patented a dust removing suction cleaner.

1902 – Opera “Hunchback of Notre Dame” premieres in Monte Carlo.

1911 – 1st official flight with air mail in India, 10 km away.

1927 – US & Canada open diplomatic relations.

1930 – US astronomer Clyde Tombaugh discovers Pluto.

1932 – Japan declares Manchuria independent.

1951 – Nepal becomes a constitutional monarchy.

1965 – The Gambia becomes independent from the United Kingdom.

1968 – David Gilmour joins rock group Pink Floyd.

1972 – California Supreme Court abolishes death penalty.

1973 – A 54-kg octopus measuring 7 m across captured in Washington.

1977 – KISS plays 1st concert in Madison Square Garden.

1979 – Snow falls in Sahara Desert.

1980 – Pierre Elliott Trudeau’s Liberal Party wins Canadian election.

1986 – Anti-smoking ad airs for 1st time on TV.

1994 – Shreveport Pirates join CFL as 4th US team.

2013 – $50 million worth of diamonds is stolen in robbery in Belgium.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 18, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You’re feeling especially psychically and mystically inclined today. You might want to read about such matters or attend a lecture or workshop given by someone in the field. Telepathic communications are coming your way. Don’t be surprised if more than once during the course of the day you and another say the same thing at the same time. You might also experience a powerful kinship with people from the past.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You’re usually a very practical and down-to-Earth person, but today you may be more inclined than usual toward mysticism. Spiritual matters seem extremely appealing, and you could find yourself gravitating toward metaphysical bookstores or seeking discussions with people who are well versed in such matters. You also find your imagination working overtime. Indulge in a few flights of fancy. We all need to escape from time to time!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Group activities involving meditation, psychic or spiritual topics, or artistic pursuits are probably very appealing to you right now. This is the perfect day to start a class or attend a lecture on such subjects. You could meet some interesting people who become close friends. You’re likely to feel a psychic bond with anyone you meet today, and you’re likely to get the feeling that your life has changed for the better. Enjoy!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You’re normally a very intuitive person, and today you may experience clairvoyance. You could be feeling especially attuned to other planes, and your dreams are likely to be powerful and vivid. Use the messages you receive to inspire creative pursuits. Try your hand at painting, music, or poetry. You might not only be amazed by the results but learn even more from the work itself.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your imagination is flying high today. Your interest in mystical and metaphysical matters is at an all-time high, and you could find yourself strolling through New Age bookstores. Travel to distant places may seem especially appealing, and you might dream of flying to India, Israel, Egypt, or Ireland. This is all wonderful as long as you stay grounded. Plan a trip if you can. Join a meditation group. Go with the flow!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Some wonderful news concerning money and career matters could come your way today. Your natural kindness and sympathy for others has led you to make some good friends who are also valuable business contacts. This is definitely paying off. Your aesthetic sense is at an all-time high, so this is a great day to start any creative projects that you have in mind. Success is definitely coming your way!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A minor conflict with a romantic partner in the morning is likely to end with a tearful reunion and much reassurance by mid-afternoon. The end of the day could find the two of you planning a romantic trip abroad, even down to the restaurants you want to try! Discussions of spiritual or psychic matters could also bring you closer together. All in all, it’s a tumultuous but romantic day.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your intuition, imagination, and insight have served you well on the job, and should pay off soon. A raise, commission, or perhaps a chance to invest in the company could be offered to you. Your self-esteem will definitely receive a boost! You might also find you’re growing even more intuitive than usual, and people are looking up to you because of it. Give yourself a pat on the back. You deserve it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You can count on a very idyllic and romantic day today. You’re feeling especially warm and sensual, and you tend to view the partner in your life through rose-coloured glasses. He or she is very likely to regard you in the same way. If you’ve been longing for a dinner for two, complete with champagne, candlelight, and red roses, this is the day to go for it. And don’t forget the violin music!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Someone who is a student of natural healing may come to visit you and share some ideas today. You tend to be interested in matters concerning health, and you might want to learn not only about herbs and nutrition but also spiritual healing. This is a good time to train your own healing abilities, as your sensitivity is high and you’re more able than usual to tune in to the healing energies.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Books and movies may inspire you to get involved in artistic activities. Your aesthetic sense is very high today, and you may be drawing your inspiration from the higher realms. You might want to stroll through an art gallery or museum and try to sense the feelings of those from the past. A warm and loving letter or phone call could come from a romantic partner, elevating your mood even more. It’s a very emotionally gratifying day.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You could be feeling a bit flush today, and therefore you might decide to do a little work on your house. This is more likely to be redecorating than any major repairs, as you’re more into beauty right now than practical matters. Your aesthetic sense is very high, inspired from the higher realms, and therefore decorating decisions you make today are likely to be beautiful. Go to it!