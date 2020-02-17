Today in High Prairie – February 17, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – February 17, 2020

Family Day! Enjoy time with the family.

Louis Riel Day.

Pancake Breakfast at Kinuso Fire Hall 9-11 a.m.

Pancake Breakfast at Faust Fire Hall 9-11:30 a.m.

Family Day activities at Donnelly Park Regalo 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Family Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall at 11:30 a.m.

Family Day Hotdog BBQ at Grouard outdoor rink noon-2 p.m.

Family Day free Skating at Guy/Donnelly Sportex 1-3 p.m.

Family Day activities at Falher Rec Complex begin at 1 p.m.

HP Community Band meets in PRJH band room at 6 p.m.

HP Ag Society meets at the HP Agriplex at 7 p.m.

Shuffleboard games at HP Golden Age Club at 7 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – February 17, 2020

Elden Nyberg.

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – February 17, 2020

Carol Jammer

Mike Fitzpatrick

Nancy Heroux

Rebecca Hunt

Taya-Lee Adams

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 17, 2020

1781 – René Laënnec, Inventor of stethoscope

1867 – William Cadbury, Chocolate manufacturer

1874 – Thomas J. Watson, Chairman and CEO of IBM

1910 – Arthur Hunnicutt, El Dorado actor

1919 – Kathleen Freeman, Beverly Hillbillies actress

1925 – Hal Holbrook, All the President’s Men actor

1934 – Alan Bates, Zorba the Greek actor

1936 – Jim Brown, Cleveland Browns great

1939 – Mary Ann Mobley, Diff’rent Strokes actress

1941 – Gene Pitney, Vocalist/songwriter

1956 – Richard Karn, Home Improvement actor

1957 – Loreena McKennitt, Canadian musician

1958 – Heidi Hagman, Archie Bunker’s Place actress

1963 – Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls great

1963 – Daniel Whitney, “Larry the Cable Guy”

1971 – Denise Richards, American actress

1981 – Paris Hilton, American actress

1991 – Bonnie Wright, Harry Potter actress

This Day in Local History – February 17, 2020

Feb. 17, 1964: High Prairie town council approves the construction of a 17-suite apartment to be built by Dr. Wood and Company on the property just west of Bell Brothers.

Feb. 17, 1971: South Peace News reports on Henry Tomkins’ efforts to restore the Klondike Trail from Sucker Creek to Swan Hills.

Feb. 17, 1977: Rick Scarborough places second in the Rural Provincial Wrestling finals in Stettler and advances to the provincial championships. Tony Sprado and Chris Halldorson also attended but were eliminated early.

Feb. 17, 1978: Bob Calhoon skates the most laps, 69, and Bruce Dube raises the most money, $58.20, at the Kinettes annual skate-a-thon.

Feb. 17, 1982: South Peace News reports a company interested in building a $20 million panel board plant is granted an extension on its timber quota.

Feb. 17-19, 1984: High Prairie hosts the Peace Winter Games.

Feb. 17, 1988: South Peace News reports there will be charges laid against a High Prairie Regals’ player after an alleged assault on a Manning Comet Jan. 30.

Feb. 17, 1990: Catherine Arabella [McLeod] dies in Valemount, B.C. at the age of 93. Her parents build the first hotel in High Prairie in 1914 called the McLeod Hotel, later renamed the Spaulding Hotel.

Feb. 17, 2004: Alberta’s Speech From the Throne announces High Prairie’s high cost of policing will be slashed. Details are not announced but the speech indicates a “new funding formula” will be put into place.

Feb. 17, 2007: High Prairie earns five stars in the WinterLights competition.

Feb. 17, 2008: Tolko Industries announces the indefinite closure of its High Prairie mill forcing 119 people out of work.

Feb. 17, 2011: A public meeting is held at Sunset House School to decide the school’s fate. Northern Gateway School Division tells the audience that enrolment is too low to justify keeping the school open. The school first opened in 1957. Current enrolment is only 24 students.

This Day in World History – February 17, 2020

1600 – Philosopher Giordano Bruno is burned alive, charged with heresy.

1776 – 1st volume of Gibbon’s “Decline & Fall of Roman Empire” published.

1795 – Thomas Seddal harvests 8.3-kg potato from his garden.

1854 – Britain recognizes independence of Orange Free State [South Africa].

1876 – Sardines first canned by Julius Wolff in Eastport, Maine.

1880 – Tsar Alexander II of Russia survives an assassination attempt.

1883 – A. Ashwell patents free-toilet in London.

1904 – Giacomo Puccini’s opera “Madama Butterfly” premieres in Milan.

1913 – 1st minimum wage law in US takes effect in Oregon.

1923 – Ottawa Senator Cy Denneny becomes NHL’s all-time scorer [143 goals].

1933 – 1st issue of American news magazine “Newsweek” published.

1936 – World’s first superhero, The Phantom, cartoon strip, appears.

1938 – 1st public experimental demo of Baird colour TV in London.

1958 – Comic strip “BC” 1st appears.

1959 – 1st weather satellite launched, Vanguard 2, 9.8 kg.

1967 – Beatles release “Penny Lane” & “Strawberry Fields”.

1968 – Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame opens.

1969 – Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash record an album; never released.

1969 – Golda Meir sworn in as the 1st female PM of Israel.

1972 – TV comedy M*A*S*H, adapted from the movie, debuts on CBS.

1972 – Sales of Volkswagen Beetle exceed those of Ford Model T.

1979 – China invades Vietnam, starts Sino-Vietnamese War.

1981 – Chrysler Corp reports largest corporate losses in US history.

1989 – 6-week study of Arctic atmosphere shows no ozone “hole”.

2012 – German President Christian Wulff resigns over corruption scandal.

2014 – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon premieres on NBC.

