Today in High Prairie – February 16, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – February 16, 2020

St. Isidore Carnaval [Day 3 of 3].

Attend the church of your choice.

Enilda Pancake Breakfast at fire hall 9-11:30 a.m.

Frosty Family Fun Run/Walk at McLennan Elks Hall at 12:30 p.m.

Family Day at Triangle Hall 1 p.m.

Family Day at Jean Cote skating rink from 1-4 p.m.

Cribbage games at HP Golden Age Club at 1:30 p.m.

Family Day bingo at McLennan Elks Hall at 3 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – February 16, 2020

Brody Gladue

Jimmy Delorme

Larry Johansson

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – February 16, 2020

Glenn MacIntosh

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 16, 2020

1852 – Charles Taze Russell, Jehovah’s Witnesses founder

1866 – Johann Strauss III, Austrian composer

1903 – Edgar Bergen, American ventriloquist

1909 – Hugh Beaumont, Leave it to Beaver actor

1909 – Richard McDonald, US fast food pioneer

1912 – Machito, Creator of salsa music

1918 – Patty Andrews, Andrews Sisters vocalist

1935 – Sonny Bono, Sonny & Cher Show

1938 – Barry Primus, Cagney & Lacey actor

1942 – Kim Jong-il, Supreme Leader, North Korea

1958 – Ice-T, American rapper

1959 – John McEnroe, American tennis player

1960 – Peter Willis, Def Leppard songwriter

1961 – Andy Taylor, Duran Duran guitarist

1998 – Mr. Jefferson, 1st cloned calf

This Day in Local History – February 16, 2020

Feb. 16, 1963: Faust gets a new fire truck.

Feb. 16-17, 1973: Fairview’s Mel Watchorn wins the Alberta Men’s Curling Championships held in High Prairie.

Feb. 16, 1974: Gladys Lamouche, 26, and Clarence Carifelle, 47, both of Atikameg, drown after the truck they were in slides off a bridge and through the ice at Gift Lake Creek.

Feb. 16, 1976: The High Prairie Day Care opens with a temporary facility in the Anglican Church Hall.

Feb. 16, 1977: Renovations and the installation of artificial ice at the Falher Memorial Arena near completion.

Feb. 16, 1979: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre opens.

Feb. 16, 1981: John Brown, 25, dies in a snowmoblie accident near Snipe Lake after he becomes entangled in barbed wire.

Feb. 16, 1982: High Prairie nurses join their Alberta counterparts and strike.

Feb. 16, 1991: High Prairie figure skater Patrick Read wins a silver medal at the Winterskate North Regional Championships in St. Paul.

Feb. 16, 1992: Faust celebrates the opening of their new fire hall.

Feb. 16, 1994: South Peace News reports Bob Langenhahn is closing Bob’s Sporting Goods and Babs Bates is closing Impressions by Babs.

Feb. 16, 2001: Agricore announces the closure of its elevator in High Prairie effective June 29.

Feb. 16, 2002: High Prairie’s Louise Zahacy is selected to the honour roll of the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies.

Feb. 16, 2011: Darlene Adams begins her new job as High Prairie Museum curator.

Feb. 16, 2015: Long-time High Prairie farmer John Belyan passes away at the age of 91 years.

This Day in World History – February 16, 2020

374 – 9th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

600 – Pope Gregory decrees “God bless You” correct response to a sneeze.

1659 – 1st known cheque [£400] now on display at Westminster Abbey.

1840 – American Charles Wilkes discovers Shackleton Ice Shelf.

1852 – Studebaker Brothers wagon company is established.

1868 – Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks forms in New York.

1878 – Silver dollar became US legal tender.

1883 – Ladies Home Journal begins publishing.

1909 – 1st subway car with side doors goes into service in New York.

1914 – 1st airplane flight from LA to SF.

1917 – 1st synagogue in 425 years opens in Madrid.

1918 – Lithuania declares independence from Russia & Germany.

1923 – Howard Carter opens the inner burial chamber King Tut’s tomb.

1932 – 1st patent for a tree issued to James Markham

[peach]

.

1946 – 1st commercially designed helicopter tested.

1948 – Miranda, famous moon of Uranus, photographed for 1st time.

1959 – Fidel Castro becomes the 16th PM of Cuba.

1961 – China uses its 1st nuclear reactor.

1978 – 1st Computer Bulletin Board System started.

1980 – Continuous traffic jam extends 176 km north of Lyon, France.

1992 – Former silver Goodyear blimps are now painted yellow & blue.

1999 – O.J. Simpson’s 1968 Heisman Trophy is sold for $230,000.

2005 – 2004-05 NHL season is canceled by league commissioner Gary Bettman.

2006 – The last M*A*S*H is decommissioned by the US Army.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 16, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your intuition, physical and intellectual energy, and insight are at an all-time high today. You’ll probably want to spend much of the day alone, reflecting on your ideas and deciding how you want to put them to work for you. At some point, you may want to put your thoughts in writing. You could also tune in more strongly than usual to the thoughts and feelings of others.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You could well be bubbling over with physical energy today. You might want to spend your day visiting with friends. You could pick up some interesting information from them, which you might be able to put to work for you. You could lay plans for finally attaining a long-term goal; perhaps a lucky break made this possible. Expect to spend most of your day talking and planning!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Visitors in your home, perhaps invited by others in your household, could put a crimp in your desire to be alone and hash out your thoughts today. Your mind is sharp and ideas should come thick and fast. Don’t get so irritated with the situation at home that you sabotage your plans. You might want to go off somewhere by yourself, possibly to simply sequester yourself in your own room.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You’re very intuitive by nature, and today you should be feeling especially so. Don’t be surprised if you spontaneously tune in to the ideas and emotions of those around you, or even if you and someone else come up with the same words at the same time. Use your insights to increase your understanding of others. You might also find that they bring artistic inspiration and even advance your worldly ambitions.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This should be one of those days when you feel as if you could conquer the world. You feel strong and determined, and willing to do whatever it takes to get wherever you want to be. A goal could be attained at this time, ambitions realized, or perhaps a lucky break could come your way. This is an excellent day to seek a new job, ask for a raise, or make a favourite project a success.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A business or love partner could bring opportunities for advancement your way today. You may decide to draft or execute legal papers that could be very important to your future. Travel might somehow be involved. Romance looks promising today. Your confidence and enthusiasm are showing in your face and could make you seem more attractive than usual, both to your partner and strangers. In the evening, plan an intimate celebration!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The hard work and good business sense you’ve put into your job may finally be paying off. Expect some positive changes to take place at the workplace this week. Today you’re likely to be feeling especially energetic and decide to give your house a thorough cleaning. Don’t try to do this on your own, however. You need to conserve your energy. Get other members of your household to help!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Insights that may come welling up from the past could be put to work for you in a positive way. You could use them as inspiration for a creative project of some kind, or you could just make them work for you in your day-to-day dealings with others. You should be feeling especially romantic and sexy today, and you might want to go shopping for clothes made of soft, touchable fabrics. Relations with lovers should be close and passionate.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your home might need some work today. You and other members of your household could decide to join forces and get everything done. This might simply involve a thorough cleaning, or it could mean major repairs of some sort, perhaps plumbing or electrical. If the latter, it isn’t a good idea to try to do this yourself. There could be factors involved that are more complicated than they seem. Don’t be afraid to call in a professional.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Expect a lot of letters and phone calls from lovers, close friends, or children today. You might also want to make a few yourself. Some positive and interesting information may have come your way that you’ll want to share with those close to you. You could also want to try your hand at writing. You’ll want to make sure that you remember whatever it is you learn today, as it could prove valuable in the future.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Studying some paperwork involving your finances could bring a pleasant surprise. You’re better off than you thought! Dividends or benefits of some kind might be forthcoming. You could decide to treat yourself, buy some gifts for your family, or perhaps do some work on your home. Do take care to avoid impulse buying, and don’t go crazy spending. You don’t want your funds to disappear as quickly as they came!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today some information might come your way that inspires you to come up with some valuable new ideas. Your own intuitive faculties are operating at a very high level, and therefore your insights could prove valuable. Make sure you cover every possible contingency. This knowledge could be used to advance your own career and financial interests, so you may want to spend an hour or two writing down your thoughts.