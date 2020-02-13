Today in High Prairie – February 14, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – February 14, 2020

Valentine’s Day! A great day to be a lover!

St. Isidore Carnaval [Day 1 of 3].

Free Play at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

Prayer Shawl Knitting at HP St. Mark’s Church at 10 a.m.

Floor Curling games at HP Golden Age Club at 1:30 p.m.

Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall at 1:30 p.m.

HP AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – February 14, 2020

Jesse Smith

Denise Willier

James Allan

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – February 14, 2020

Allan Ruecker

Lynden New

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 14, 2020

1838 – Margaret E. Knight, “Female Thomas Edison”

1878 – Julius Nieuwland, Inventor of neoprene

1894 – Jack Benny, The Jack Benny Program

1913 – Jimmy Hoffa, Teamsters leader

1913 – Mel Allen, Voice of NY Yankees

1916 – Edward Platt, Get Smart – “The Chief”

1927 – Lois Maxwell, Goldfinger, Dr. No actress

1931 – Phyllis McGuire, McGuire Sisters vocalist

1934 – Florence Henderson, Brady Bunch actress

1934 – Alan Parker Bugsy Malone, Evita actor

1957 – Alan Hunter, Original MTV VJs

1963 – Enrico Colantoni, Canadian actor

1970 – Simon Pegg, English comedian, actor

1972 – Rob Thomas, Matchbox Twenty singer

1978 – Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead actress

This Day in Local History – February 14, 2020

Feb. 14, 1934: Dr. Desrosiers gives a physical exam to every student at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission School. He removes the tonsils and adenoids from 30 students.

Feb. 14, 1961: The NPHL meets and suspends Grimshaw’s Bud Houlder for the remainder of the year plus one additional year for a stick swinging incident with Barry Pelland of McLennan.

Feb. 14, 1968: South Peace News reports that Linda Fisher, Maureen Harris and Pat Marquardt are competing of the honour of Queen of the High Prairie Jaycees Trapper’s Festival March 1-3. Lorraine Cardinal later joins the race.

Feb. 14, 1968: Calgary residents James Cox, 48, William Lucas, 27, and Ken MacMillan, 51, die in a plane crash near Faust. Cox piloted the plane.

Feb. 14, 1973: High Prairie’s G.D. “Tip” Jacobsen wins a UFA award for best volume increase in petroleum sales for 1972.

Feb. 14, 1979: South Peace News reports the town’s ministers oppose school bingos as a way to raise money.

Feb. 14, 1979: South Peace News reports High Prairie had a record year in 1978 for construction. A record $2,587,500 in building permits was issued.

Feb. 14, 1979: South Peace News passes probation and becomes a full-time member of the Alberta Weekly Newspaper Association.

Feb. 14, 1979: South Peace News reports that the sport most people participate in locally is curling. Over 300 different people curl.

Feb. 14, 1980: Chuck Bronson takes over as owner of the Spaulding Hotel.

Feb. 14, 1983: The McLennan Red Wings fold becoming the first NPHL team ever to cease operations during a season.

Feb. 14, 1986: Monahan Ford Sales celebrates its grand opening.

Feb. 14, 1990: Former High Prairie resident Virgina Peever receives $443,000 after a federal court rules in her favour against Wapiti Aviation in the death of her husband in a plane crash.

Feb. 14, 1996: High Prairie town council agrees to enter into an agreement with Recycle Plus.

Feb. 14, 2001: South Peace News reports usage at the High Prairie food bank is up 40 per cent from January. High gas bills is blamed for the increase.

Feb. 14, 2001: High Prairie town council agrees to hire a full time special constable.

Feb. 14, 2002: Lee Hunt scores in overtime to give the High Prairie Regals an 8-7 win over the Valleyview Jets and the eighth and final playoff spot in the NPHL standings.

Feb. 14, 2004: Kevin Jack Konelsky dies at the age of 49 years. He owned several businesses in town and was an active member in many service clubs.

Feb. 14, 2018: South Peace News reports usage at the High Prairie Food Bank decreased in 2017.

Feb. 14, 2018: Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard suggests rotating the annual county barbecue.

This Day in World History – February 14, 2020

1630 – Dutch fleet of 69 ships reaches Pernambuco, Brazil.

1794 – 1st US textile machinery patent granted, to James Davenport.

1803 – Apple parer patented by Moses Coats, Downington, Pennsylvania.

1849 – James Knox Polk becomes 1st serving US President to have his photo taken.

1855 – Texas is linked by telegraph to the rest of the United States.

1876 – Alexander Graham Bell applies for telephone patent.

1889 – 1st train load of fruit [oranges] leaves LA for east.

1912 – 1st US submarines with diesel engines commissioned.

1921 – Canadian 5-cent nickel coin is authorized.

1929 – St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in Chicago; 7 gangsters killed.

1931 – Original “Dracula” film starring Bela Lugosi, is released.

1961 – Element 103, Lawrencium, 1st produced in Berkeley, California.

1962 – US 1st lady Jacqueline Kennedy conducts White House tour on TV.

1967 – “Respect” single recorded by Aretha Franklin.

1967 – Latin American nuclear free zone proposal drawn up.

1971 – Movie “Ben Hur” 1st shown on television.

1971 – Richard Nixon installs secret taping system in the White House.

1978 – 1st “micro on a chip” patented by Texas Instruments.

1989 – Union Carbide agrees to pay $470 million damages, Bhopol disaster.

1989 – World’s 1st satellite Skyphone opens.

1990 – Perrier recalls 160 million bottles of sparkling water.

1990 – Space probe Voyager 1 takes photograph of entire solar system.

2000 – The spacecraft NEAR Shoemaker is 1st to enter orbit around asteroid.

2013 – South African sprinter Oscar Pistorius is charged with the murder.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 14, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Attempts to contact others in different states or foreign countries today could go awry, as technology we tend to take for granted, such as telephones and the Internet, could malfunction, perhaps due to solar flares. There isn’t much point in making yourself crazy, as this is beyond human control. The only thing you can do is wait! In the meantime, do something else you love.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Machines involved in financial transactions, such as ATMs, phone systems, or banking websites, could malfunction today, so you might have to resort to dealing with money in the old fashioned way: by going into the bank or writing cheques. Electrical storms or solar flares could be interfering with satellite signals, so there isn’t much you can do. Needless to say, this isn’t a good day to make any major financial transactions.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This might be a good day to take some time for yourself. Contact with others, no matter how much you love them, isn’t likely to go well, as most people are probably restless and in uncertain moods. This is a good day to catch up on your reading or web surfing and work on projects of your own that you may have been neglecting for a while. You can always contact your friends tomorrow!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might be trying to learn about a new form of modern technology, perhaps computer related, and you could find it too confusing for words. Your brain could be going into overload, so it’s probably best to take it one step at a time! It’s also important to remember to take breaks and clear your head. Too much information all at once could result in your not being able to absorb any of it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Weirdness is the keyword for today. You could be flooded with information from newspapers or the Internet that seems very strange to you. There’s a reason for this. It’s very likely to be misinformation! Don’t be afraid to take it with a grain of salt, even though others take it very seriously. Hang on to your skepticism, and don’t pass the information on unless you preface it with your honest opinion.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Rumours may be circulating today, which could cause a certain panic. Some of your friends and colleagues could be calling you at home to discuss the matter. However, these rumours are probably based on little more than gossip, so don’t take them seriously. Someone could have an axe to grind and tend to blow things all out of proportion. Try not to engage in this gossip. Stay calm and let your callers know that, for you, the best strategy seems to be to wait for the situation to grow clearer. That should get you through.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Bizarre news that comes to you from far away, possibly via e-mail or the Internet, could be spreading like wildfire among the people you know and causing a lot of excitement. Take care you don’t get too excited, since this is very likely to be misinformation that some rather weird minds have garbled. Consider it interesting, think about it, but don’t take it seriously unless reliable sources confirm it.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some rather disturbing news about trends in the world economy could have you and everyone around you worrying about your financial future. Have faith! What you’re hearing may be total misinformation. The future is probably going to shape up to be far different than the picture you draw from the news. In fact, you might find that your own personal finances take a definite turn for the better.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Get-togethers with friends today could prove a bit unsettling, as someone who attends them could throw out an opinion or possibility that seems rather shocking. This opinion, however, is likely to be based on rumour, gossip, and other misinformation, so it would be a good idea to suggest these concepts be explored in order to ascertain the facts. They’ll probably turn out to be far more positive than you hear today.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Someone close to you could develop some strange symptoms that cause this person to panic. It never hurts to consult a doctor, but when this person does, he or she is likely to find that these problems are probably nothing more than stress, too much work, or overindulgence in food or drink. Therefore, don’t you panic, too! You might find yourself making phone calls or running errands to enable your friend to get some rest.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Group activities might prove a little unsettling for you today. Animated discussions could turn into angry quarrels and this could offend your desire for harmony. A lot of misinformation could be exchanged today and cause confusion and short tempers. Stay home if you can, but if you must go out, don’t be afraid to leave at the first sign of arguments. They aren’t likely to accomplish much after that anyway.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A member of your household is likely to be in a very strange mood today. This person has heard some news that is confusing and probably untrue and therefore is wondering what effect this would have on their situation. If he or she discusses it with you, the best advice you could give would be to not panic until there’s a chance to check the facts. The truth is probably a lot different from what you’ve all heard.