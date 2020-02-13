Today in High Prairie – February 13, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – February 13, 2020

Play & Learn at HP CRC Office at 10 a.m.

CRC Baby & Me at East Prairie at 1 p.m.

Faust Youth Program meets at Faust Fire Hall at 4 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 6-8 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – February 13, 2020

Jeremy Ptashnyk

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – February 13, 2020

Doug Chalifoux

Gregoire LaPlante

Leanne Willier-Jean

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 13, 2020

1902 – Karl Menger, Theory of dimension

1910 – William Shockley, Helped invent the transistor

1915 – Lyle Bettger, Lone Ranger actor

1919 – Tennessee Ernie Ford, American country singer

1923 – Chuck Yeager, 1st to break sound barrier

1930 – Dotty McGuire, McGuire Sisters vocalist

1933 – Kim Novak, Vertigo actress

1942 – Peter Tork, Monkees musician

1944 – Jerry Springer, Jerry Springer Show host

1948 – Allan Legere, Canadian serial killer

1950 – Peter Gabriel, Genesis vocalist

1952 – Ed Gagliardi, Foreigner bassist

1955 – Scott Smith, Loverboy bassist

1958 – Marc Emery, Canadian cannabis activist

1960 – Michael Craig, Culture Club musician

1976 – Feist, Canadian singer, songwriter

1989 – Carly McKillip, Canadian actress

This Day in Local History – February 13, 2020

Feb. 13, 1915: The Grouard News publishes its first two-page broadsheet newspaper. All other issues had been four pages.

Feb. 13, 1971: Harold Kjemhus scores on a penalty shot with one second left to give the High Prairie Regals a 7-6 win over the visiting Fairview Elks.

Feb. 13, 1980: Tenants begin moving into the newly-constructed Wood Acre Arms apartment building.

Feb. 13, 1980: South Peace News reports Prairie River School is rated among the top 10 worst in Alberta in terms of structure.

Feb. 13, 1983: The NPHL’s McLennan Red Wings fold after posting a 3-22-0 record in league play.

Feb. 13, 1985: South Peace News reports Shelley and Geoff Griffiths purchase Flowers ‘n’ Things.

Feb. 13, 1988: Official celebrations are held to open the Little Smoky Ski Hill.

Feb. 13, 1989: Fred Spendiff sells Spendiff Transport to Denis St. Andre of Girouxville.

Feb. 13-20, 1990: Northland School Division closes Grouard Northland School due to a whooping cough outbreak.

Feb. 13, 1996: HPSD meets and ponders a plan to close schools every second Friday.

Feb. 13, 2001: The St. Andrew’s Lady Saints defeat crosstown rival Prairie River 24-18 for their first win over their foes in 15 years in junior high school basketball action.

Feb. 13, 2002: Athabasca MP David Chatters backs High Prairie town council’s concerns over policing costs saying it’s unfair for the town to pay over $500,000 a year or 33 per cent of its tax base in policing costs.

Feb. 13, 2003: Baker’s Crossing Bridge at East Prairie burns and collapses due to unknown causes.

Feb. 13, 2008: South Peace News reports an Aboriginal police service will be restored in the Lesser Slave Lake region. The previous service was disbanded in 2006. Sgt. Mike Nussbaumer was put in charge of re-establishing the service.

Feb. 13, 2008: A proposed one to four per cent tourism tax on local hotels and campgrounds is touted by the M.D. of Big Lakes, who promises to examine the proposal.

Feb. 13, 2008: High Prairie’s Alycia Monahan, who plays goal for the NAIT Lady Ooks, is named to the Alberta Colleges Athletics Conference All-Star team in goal.

Feb. 13, 2009: Tolko Industries closes its Slave Lake mill.

Feb. 13, 2013: Jack Daubert, formerly of High Prairie, dies at the age of 81 years.

Feb. 13, 2014: Club Moo celebrates 25 years of operation at St. Andrew’s School.

Feb. 13-14, 2017: Mailboxes are damaged at the High Prairie Post Office prompting new limited hours during the week and weekend closure. The new hours are temporary.

This Day in World History – February 13, 2020

1258 – Baghdad falls to the Mongols as the Abbasid Caliphate is destroyed.

1578 – Tycho Brahe first sketches “Tychonic system” of solar system.

1633 – Galileo arrives in Rome for trial; belief earth revolves around sun.

1668 – Treaty of Lisbon: Spain recognizes Portugal.

1777 – Marquis de Sade arrested without charge, imprisoned in Vincennes.

1861 – Abraham Lincoln declared US President in Washington, D.C.

1866 – Jesse James holds up his 1st bank; steals $15,000.

1867 – Johann Strauss’ “Blue Danube” waltz premieres in Vienna.

1895 – Moving picture projector patented.

1917 – Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari is arrested in Paris on spy charges.

1920 – League of Nations recognizes perpetual neutrality of Switzerland.

1934 – Soviet steamship Cheliuskin sinks in the Arctic Ocean.

1942 – Hitler’s Operation Sealion, the invasion of England, is cancelled.

1961 – Soviet Union fires a rocket from Sputnik V to Venus.

1968 – US sends 10,500 additional soldiers to Vietnam.

1970 – Man-eating tiger reported to have killed 48, 80 km from New Delhi.

1974 – Dissident Nobel writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn expelled from USSR.

1981 – Longest sentence published by The New York Times: 1,286 words.

1984 – Stormie Jones, 6, of Texas, gets 1st heart & liver transplant.

1988 – 15th Winter Olympic games opens at Calgary.

1990 – US, Britain & France give Germany OK to reunify.

2000 – Last original ”Peanuts” comic strip appears.

2008 – Australian PM Kevin Rudd apologizes to Indigenous Australians.

2009 – Unix time passed 1,234,567,890 seconds at exactly 23:31:30 [UTC].

Today’s Horoscopes – February 13, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your internal fire may be feeling a bit smothered by a fierce reality check today. Give people the benefit of the doubt. They are more perceptive than you may think. In fact, it may behoove you to get some honest feedback today from some people you trust. It could be difficult for you to sort out the truth in your present situation, since you’re the one caught in the middle of the maelstrom. Consider the perspective of another.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Careful planning on your part is starting to pay off, but be careful you don’t alienate others in your quest to be the best. You may not realize how your harsh words affect the people around you. Be more sensitive to the feelings of others. Focus and be brave in your actions. Hesitation may cause you to lose control of the situation. Know your boundaries, but push beyond them.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A little foreign culture could be the thing you need right now to spice things up a bit. It could be you aren’t feeling a very strong connection with the environment around you. You could be anxious to spread your wings and explore your freedom. Start small but think big. Get out of your rut and do more exploring on your own. There’s a sobering, disciplined feeling to the day that could help you think realistically about your situation and where you want to go with it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Some days it may be hard for you to get motivated, but if ever there were a day in which it was easier than others, this would be the day. You’ll find your mind is quite attuned to the situation around you and that your sense of grounding is helping you manifest that which you wish to bring to life. There’s a sense of time restriction and limitation to the day that is prodding you to act now.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may feel a bit of restriction working to hold you back from your current plans today. It could be your mind is feeling restless and that you’re anxious to go, but there’s a feeling of discipline and caution nagging you and urging you to slow down. This might not be a bad idea. Discipline and willpower may be exactly the things you need in order to get where you’re going.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You’ll find that a sensitive mind that’s open to everything and every possibility is exactly the thing you need at this time in order to be successful in reaching all the goals you’re working toward. You’ll find your sense of duty and need for plans and solid goals are key elements for getting to where you need to be. Gather information and create a plan of attack that is well thought out.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today is a good day to be receptive to other peoples’ energies. You’ll find that a sensitive attitude toward the people around you, combined with a bit of hard work and willingness to fulfill your responsibilities, will make for an unstoppable winning combination. Use this day to collect data and plan your goals. Take responsibility for your actions and don’t be afraid to admit your mistakes.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You’ll find your mind is sharp and penetrating today. Make sure you stay focused and organized. You have the power of discipline behind you that will help you manifest quite a bit on a day like today. Keep in mind that your openness to others and your incredible sensitivity are some of your greatest gifts. Use your power to create prosperity for yourself, but do it without hurting or manipulating others.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There is a rough stubbornness to the day that you may find hinders your progress. There may be undercurrents of opposition that are slowly wearing away at your psyche. Make sure that you don’t fall into the trap of feeling guilt or regret. These are useless emotions you simply can do without. If people are being negative or unreasonable, simply walk away from the situation and find a better one.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There are forces working in your favour you should be sure to latch onto and take advantage of. You’ll find your sense of duty and ability to plan are paying off in a very positive way. You’ll find you’re able to check quite a few things off your list today. Think before you act and take a time out to rest and regroup if you need to.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Missed connections and unfortunate misunderstandings will happen less frequently if you slow down and focus. Remember you can do things yourself. Don’t feel like you absolutely need approval from others before tackling the projects you wish to complete. Your mind is urging you to take the initiative today, so feel free to do so. Just make sure you aren’t too hasty in your actions. You’ll be more productive if you think before you act. Time to make it official or break up.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Things that require restriction and discipline on your part may be causing tension and opposition in your world today. The good news is that your mind is clear and you should feel in tune with the people around you. Know your allies and take care of them. Remind others of how much they mean to you. The most important aspects of your life are your friends and family, so treat them with unconditional love.