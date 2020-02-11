Today in High Prairie – February 12, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – February 12, 2020

Big Lakes County meeting in council chambers at 10 a.m.

CRC Bright Beginnings at Girouxville at 10 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

Storytime for Kids 3-5 Yrs HP Library 10:30-11:30 a.m.

CRC Baby & Me at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

Kinuso Seniors meeting at the Centre at 1 p.m.

Games Days at Kinuso Seniors Centre from 1-3:30 p.m.

HP Beautification meets at Amiro’s Steak House at 6 p.m.

Stronger Together Family Night at HP CRC Office at 6 p.m.

Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall [doors open at 5:30 p.m.] at 6:45 p.m.

Village of Donnelly meeting in council chambers at 7:15 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – February 12, 2020

Debbie Yandeau

Hailey Gardner

Jana Toner

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – February 12, 2020

Ashley Cook

Rachelle Klyne

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 12, 2020

1211 – Henry VII, Roman Catholic German king

1809 – Abraham Lincoln, 16th US President

1809 – Charles Darwin, English naturalist

1843 – John Chambers, Writer of boxing rules

1877 – Louis Renault, French auto executive

1910 – Lee Byung Chull, Samsung founder

1915 – Lorne Greene, Bonanza actor

1926 – Joe Garagiola, US sportscaster

1936 – Fang Lizhi, Tiananmen Square dissident

1936 – Joe Don Baker, Walking Tall actor

1945 – Joe Schermie, 3 Dog Night bass player

1952 – Michael McDonald, Doobie Brothers keyboardist

1953 – Joanna Kerns, Growing Pains actress

1955 – Arsenio Hall, US comedian, talk show host

1956 – Brian Robertson, Thin Lizzy rocker

1959 – Omar Hakim, Dire Straits drummer

1970 – Jim Creeggan, Barenaked Ladies bassist

1980 – Sarah Lancaster, Saved By the Bell actress

This Day in Local History – February 12, 2020

Feb. 12, 1913: A meeting is held at Grouard’s Cole and Britsch’s store for the purpose of organizing a tennis club.

Feb. 12, 1969: South Peace News reports the Grouard B team is undefeated and in first place in the Lesser Slave Lake Cardinal Hockey League. Other teams are from Joussard, Kinuso and Swan Hills.

Feb. 12, 1971: Ten students graduate from the first Educational Technician course in Alberta at Grouard Vocational School.

Feb. 12, 1972: Norm Sware celebrates the grand opening of Mobile City Homes Ltd. and Utility Equipment Ltd.

Feb. 12, 1983: The McLennan Red Wings fail to show for their game in High Prairie and thus forfeit the contest. They officially fold the next day.

Feb. 12, 1986: Mike Choi announces a 40-room expansion to the Key Inn.

Feb. 12, 1986: The HPSD board of trustees votes to close Carole Bannister School in Faust effective June 30. Low enrolment is cited.

Feb. 12, 1988: Thieves leave with an estimated $10,000 in merchandise after a break-in at J.L. Photography.

Feb. 12, 1990: High Prairie resident Dean Haubrich is fined $750 in a Peace River court for assaulting two officials during a recreation hockey game March 26, 1989.

Feb. 12, 1992: South Peace News reports Jarvie farmer Dave Chatters plans to seek the Reform party nomination in Athabasca.

Feb. 12, 1992: High Prairie town council passes a motion recognizing Dolly Wally as the official mascot.

Feb. 12, 1997: Angry M.D. of Big Lakes ratepayers attend a meeting telling council to stop petty bickering between them and the Town of High Prairie.

Feb. 12, 1997: High Prairie town council allows taping of their meetings.

Feb. 12, 2003: High Prairie and district food bank chairperson Greg Lunde says they have had a 25 per cent increase in clients in the last year.

Feb. 12, 2003: High Prairie town council declines bidding on the 2005 Alberta Senior Games calling it a waste of time.

Feb. 12, 2003: M.D. of Big Lakes Prairie Echo Councillor David Marx and Sunset House Councillor Randy Ehman object to ballooning costs of the expansion and renovation at the Joussard Municipal Services Centre. M.D. fire chief John Gould says the rising costs are misunderstood and nothing to worry about.

Feb. 12, 2009: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and wants different grain handling options for local farmers besides hauling grain to Falher.

Feb. 12, 2011: Margaret Rose Koski passes away at the age of 68 years. She worked at the hospital and later in family, addictions and crisis counselling.

Feb. 12, 2014: South Peace News features the Pioneer Threshermen’s Association and their proposed motorsports park at Triangle.

Feb. 12, 2018: A St. Andrew’s School student is charged with one count of uttering threats and one count of public mischief after a bomb threat at the school.

This Day in World History – February 12, 2020

1502 – Vasco da Gama sets sail from Lisbon, Portugal; 2nd voyage to India.

1554 – Queen of England for 9 days, Lady Jane Grey is executed for treason.

1818 – Chile gains independence from Spain.

1832 – Ecuador annexes Galapagos Islands.

1876 – Al Spalding opens his sporting good shop.

1878 – Frederick Thayer patents catcher’s mask.

1879 – 1st artificial ice rink in North America – Madison Square Garden.

1908 – NY to Paris auto race [via Alaska & Siberia] begins.

1912 – Last Ch’ing [Manchu] Emperor of China, Hsuan T’ung, abdicates.

1935 – 1irst secret demo of radio signals detecting aircraft occurs.

1947 – Daytime fireball & meteorite fall seen in eastern Siberia.

1947 – Record 100.5-kg sailfish caught at Galapagos Islands.

1949 – Panic in Quito, Ecuador, after “War of the Worlds” played on radio.

1949 – Team Canada beats Denmark 47-0 in hockey.

1950 – Albert Einstein warns against hydrogen bomb.

1957 – Researchers announce Borazan [harder than diamonds] is developed.

1967 – Keith Richards, Mick Jagger & Marianne Faithful busted for drugs.

1973 – 1st US POWs in North Vietnam released.

1979 – Kosmos 1076, 1st Soviet oceanographic satellite, launched.

1981 – Pete Squires climbs 1,575 steps of Empire State Building in 10 m.

1982 – Wayne Gretzky scores 153rd point of season, breaking NHL record.

1987 – Survivors of black man murdered by KKK members awarded $7M damages.

1998 – 250-car Italy pile-up due to fog, 4 die & 50 hurt.

2004 – San Francisco begins issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

2010 – 21st Winter Olympic Games open at Vancouver.

2016 – Fiji becomes 1st country to ratify the UN climate deal.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 12, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The establishment of a new business partnership could require a lot of paperwork today. It might be really tedious trying to make sense of all the jargon involved, but it’s important to you, so you’re likely to be more persistent than usual. Someone more familiar with these matters could explain the ins and outs to you. This is likely to be a very fortunate development for you, so don’t lose heart. Hang in there!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Legal documents that concern your business may need to be executed today. There might be a lot of paper to wade through, not to mention jargon that appears indecipherable. Don’t get too impatient, however, as this is important. Instead, find someone more familiar with this sort of thing and get him or her to explain it all to you. Then, assuming it’s agreeable, take care of it and move on. The results should be well worth it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you might consider making an investment of time, energy, and perhaps a little money in a creative project of some kind. This could also involve modern technology in some way. You could have several colleagues who want to work with you on this, and therefore the entire enterprise could be very exciting. Be sure not to lose sight of the practical details involved or you might never get it off the ground.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Visitors might come to your home today to discuss business of some kind, perhaps job related, perhaps about an enterprise you’re developing on your own. If you aren’t careful, however, you could get caught up in conversations that are more social than practical and thus lose sight of the reasons you got together. Stay focused on the matter at hand and you could be pleasantly surprised at the results.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A rush of excess ambition could cause you to channel a lot of your physical and mental energy into whatever work you’re doing right now. This might involve writing, teaching, or speaking in some way. As a result of your zeal, your body could be exhausted but your mind spinning like a top, even though the thoughts coming up may be scattered. It might be best to pace yourself now more than you’re inclined to. Stay focused!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – An upcoming visit from someone close may have you working overtime in order to fix up your house. Therefore, you could be tempted to go crazy buying decorative items. This is fine up to a point, but be careful! Some of the stuff that looks good in the store might not look quite the same once you get it home. Your guest is more interested in seeing you. Decorate in moderation, and have fun doing it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Working at home might be the answer for you today. You could be physically and mentally worn out from working too hard, but you still have important tasks to complete. You may operate better on your own territory right now, without having to fight traffic or parking problems. You tend to be very conscientious where work is concerned, sometimes to your own detriment. Don’t do this today; otherwise you might burn yourself out.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – News you may receive about your place of business or the people you work for might bring up some doubts about your future in this organization. You might feel you aren’t getting anywhere. You might be considering the possibility of changing jobs or even careers. Someone may put forth a type of opportunity that you’ve never considered before. Think about it, but don’t decide for a few days.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Paperwork involving money might seem a bit overwhelming today, and you might ask a friend for advice or assistance. This person probably knows what it’s all about, so listen even though you might not understand much of what he or she says! Financial benefits could be in the wind. You may be entertaining outrageous fantasies of what you’re going to buy with it all. Dream all you want, but be practical when the windfall comes!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some rather tedious and boring paperwork you have to handle for your business might be a pain in the neck now, but it should bring a lot of benefits to you later. Therefore, you’ll want to exercise your usual conscientiousness in order to assure that it gets completed. Your diligence and dedication should attract the attention of those in authority, so expect advancement in some way. Onward and upward!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Books, lectures, and other sources of information regarding spiritual, metaphysical, or religious matters could have your mind spinning. What you read or hear is likely to be fascinating, but you might be too overwhelmed to make sense of it right now. Don’t feel you have to get it all together today. Do something else, let it all stew, and tomorrow its meaning could all appear to you in a rush.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A goal related to business or finance that is very important to you could require you to pay a lot of attention to paperwork today. You’re likely to spend most of the day on it since a deadline may be involved. Take care, however, that you don’t get so caught up in a quest for perfection that you stress yourself out. Sometimes obsessive attention can sabotage the very aim you’re working toward. Stay focused and pace yourself.