Today in High Prairie – February 11, 2020

What’s Happening Today – February 11, 2020

HP Aboriginal Inter-Agency meets at Prov. Bldg at 10 a.m.

CRC Baby & Me at Grouard at 1 p.m.

Floor Curling games at HP Golden Age Club at 1:30 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 1:30 p.m.

Faust Youth Program meets at Faust Fire Hall at 4 p.m.

Town of HP meeting in council chambers at 7 p.m.

Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall at 7 p.m.

HP Royal Purple Elks meet at downtown Elks Hall 7:30 p.m.

Joussard Community Association meets at 7:30 p.m.

HP Elks meet at downtown Elks Hall at 8 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – February 11, 2020

Brad J. Cunningham

Stacy Monteith

Earl Noskey

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – February 11, 2020

Kurtis Cardinal

Perry Brust

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 11, 2020

1466 – Elizabeth of York, Wife of King Henry VII

1847 – Thomas Edison, Famous American inventor

1909 – Max Baer, Heavyweight boxing champ

1918 – Margaret Heldt Created “beehive” style

1919 – Eva Gabor, Hungarian-born actress

1926 – Paul Bocuse, French great chef

1926 – Leslie Nielsen, Canadian actor

1928 – Conrad Janis, Mork & Mindy actor

1934 – Tina Louise, Gilligan’s Island actress

1934 – Manuel Noriega, Panamanian general, dictator

1936 – Burt Reynolds, Smoky & The Bandit actor

1938 – Bobby Pickett, Monster Mash singer

1942 – Archie Andrews, Comic book character

1962 – Sheryl Crow, American singer-songwriter

1969 – Jennifer Aniston, Friends actress

1980 – Matthew Lawrence, Gimme a Break actor

1983 – Nicki Clyne, Canadian actress

This Day in Local History – February 11, 2020

Feb. 11, 1955: NPHL referee Robert Laurie, of Spirit River, suffers a heart attack and dies after the first period of an interlocking game between the Spirit River Rangers and Peace River Stampeders. The game is discontinued and stats struck from the record.

Feb. 11, 1966: Manning Comets manager Ernie Daviduck is suspended indefinitely by NPHL president Cecil Swanson after striking referee Tom Auchstaetter in the face following a game betweeen Peace River and Manning.

Feb. 11-13, 1972: A High Prairie high school girl’s rink comprised of skip Colleen Smith, third Kay Komisar, second Gayle Komisar and lead Marilyn Porisky competes at the Alberta Championships in Edmonton.

Feb. 11, 1977: High Prairie’s new garbage truck arrives.

Feb. 11, 1981: South Peace News reports Patricia Rogers is High Prairie’s first female RCMP officer.

Feb. 11, 1981: Theatre owner Dan Kachnic opposes satellite TV for High Prairie at a meeting of town council citing loss of business.

Feb. 11, 1984: A 12-bout boxing card in High Prairie is stopped after the third round as a doctor is not present at the fights. Under amateur boxing rules in Alberta, a doctor must be present at all fights.

Feb. 11, 1987: High Prairie RCMP arrest a man suspected of making obscene phone calls the last few months.

Feb. 11, 1987: High Prairie town council goes smoke-free during meetings.

Feb. 11, 1987: HPSD votes to close McLennan Public School due to low enrolment.

Feb. 11, 1989: A roast is held to honour former MLA Larry Shaben.

Feb. 11, 1989: Dale Campbell’s High Prairie rink concludes play with a 2-3 record at the Alberta Men’s Curling Championships in Airdrie.

Feb. 11, 2002: Kim Helgeson starts her new job as the High Prairie Palliative Care co-ordinator.

Feb. 11, 2004: Banana Belt Councillor Will Marx says nine councilors to represent the M.D. of Big Lakes are too many. Council agrees to hold a vote during the municipal election in October to decide whether to decrease the number of councilors to seven. The decision to hold a vote is later rescinded.

Feb. 11, 2006: Bob and Jocelyn Heyde, owners of Homestead Outfitters, are awarded the WISE Industry Award from the Alberta Professional Outfitters Society in Calgary.

Feb. 11, 2010: A delighted Duane Nichols has announced membership in the Grouard and Area Historical Society has topped 200.

Feb. 11, 2013: Judge David Ross Shynkar is appointed to the provincial court to serve the region including High Prairie.

Feb. 11, 2016: Byron Mark Konelsky passes away at the age of 50 years. The long-time Marigold client was a friend to all.

This Day in World History – February 11, 2020

660BC – Traditional date for the foundation of Japan by Emperor Jimmu.

55 – Tiberius Britannicus dies; clears way for Nero to become Emperor.

1808 – Anthracite coal 1st burned as fuel, experimentally.

1809 – Robert Fulton patents steamboat.

1814 – Norway’s independence proclaimed.

1852 – 1st British public female toilet opens in London.

1878 – 1st weekly weather report published in UK.

1895 – -27.2 C in Braemar, Grampian, a UK record.

1905 – James Blackstone bowls 299 1/2, last pin breaks but stands.

1916 – Emma Goldman arrested for lecturing on birth control.

1929 – Vatican City [world’s smallest country] made an enclave of Rome.

1938 – World’s first science fiction TV program airs.

1942 – “Archie” comic book debuts.

1945 – 1st gas turbine propeller-driven airplane flight tested.

1957 – NHL Players Association forms; Ted Lindsay elected president.

1963 – Beatles tape 10 tracks for their 1st album.

1968 – Madison Square Garden III closes; Madison Square Garden IV opens.

1970 – Japan becomes 4th nation to put a satellite in orbit.

1975 – Margaret Thatcher wins leadership of the British Conservative Party.

1977 – 20.2-kg lobster caught off Nova Scotia [heaviest known crustacean].

1978 – China lifts a ban on Aristotle, Shakespeare, & Dickens.

1979 – 43 million watch Elvis! on ABC-TV.

1979 – Iran’s premier Bakhtiar resigns, Ayatollah Khomeini seizes power.

1987 – Philippines constitution goes into effect.

1990 – Nelson Mandela released after 27 years imprisonment in South Africa.

1998 – KVBC-FM [Las Vegas] offers Monica Lewinsky $5M for interview.

1999 – Pluto now farther away from sun than Neptune; now outermost planet.

2009 – Uri Geller buys Lamb Island; previously known for its witch trials.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 11, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Success and good fortune might be in the wind for you today. Whatever it is will probably have you feeling especially elated and satisfied with your accomplishments. You’ll want to tell everyone, but this could prove frustrating since some of the people you want to tell might not be reachable today. Hold off on spreading the word until you can inform those closest to you. You’ll need and want their support.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Successes have been coming your way continually for a while. The downside is that excessive celebrating and overindulging in food and drink could have you feeling physically out of sorts today. Nonetheless, your mood should still be very high, and you should still be strongly motivated to continue whatever it is you’ve been doing that has brought such positive results. Let your imagination flow freely, and keep on going.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Upheavals within a group with which you’re affiliated, perhaps professionally, might cause you to alter your goals slightly. In the long run, this could well prove to be a positive development, although the conditions leading to it could be a bit disconcerting. Think of this as an opportunity to pursue new hopes and dreams you may not have considered before. Plan carefully and then go for the gold.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A number of people in interesting fields, such as law, education, or writing and publishing, could cross your path today. This could involve your job, or perhaps these people attend a social event you host in your home. Either way, some fascinating and useful information could come your way that alters your thinking and nudges it subtly in a new direction. You’ll want to make the most of it. Have fun!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A chance to take a long journey, perhaps to a distant state or foreign country, could suddenly present itself to you today. This trip is apt to be far more significant than a simple vacation. It may be career related or involve an opportunity to expand your education. It could also concern a relationship. Whichever it is, you’re likely to make the trip and it will probably change your life in subtle ways.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Some traumas, phobias, or hang-ups from the past that have been limiting you in some way could suddenly come to the surface today. You might get the most insight by analyzing your dreams. The release could be so profound that you have to spend some time alone today, perhaps away from the house, in order to fully grasp it all. At the end of the day you should feel elated because you’ll now see your way toward getting past some of your obstacles.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Romantic novels and movies might have caused you to feel especially passionate and sensual. Today you long to schedule a romantic evening alone with a love partner. Other social obligations could get in your way, however. You might have made these other commitments a long time ago and they may be business related. It might be far later than you’d hoped before you’re able to see your friend. Better late than never!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Although you may have been feeling somewhat out of sorts for the past few days, today you could feel as if you just got a new lease on life. You’re in excellent physical, mental, and emotional shape, so you should be raring to go. Both immediate and long-term goals should be easy to achieve while your energy is strong today. Begin working on them; don’t put them off. This high level of motivation should continue for a while.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you’re likely to be longing for a little break from your daily routine, and for an evening alone with a love partner. You’re feeling sensual and passionate, but you also have much to report concerning new opportunities that have recently come up. Some of these, if implemented, could well change your life in a profound way. You’ll want your partner’s opinion, since it concerns him or her as well. Choose your words carefully and get the enthusiasm going!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some welcome visitors from far away could come to see you today and cause temporary chaos in your home. You’ll be glad to see them, however, as they’ll have some great news and fascinating information to pass on to you and your family. You’ll want to introduce them to other friends who share your interests. This could give rise to a horrendously messy house, but you’ll have fun anyway. Prepare for a highly social evening!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – News could come your way, perhaps through local magazines or newspapers, about possible renovations occurring in your community. These changes could be rather controversial, so don’t be surprised if you hear a lot of gossip and a number of opinions, both pro and con, on the matter. You might want to delve more deeply into the facts before forming an opinion of your own. This could prove quite enlightening!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you’ve been striving for success in the field of writing, speaking, or publishing, you have the chance today for a real breakthrough. A large sum of money or an opportunity to earn it in one of these fields might come your way, and you’ll definitely want to take advantage of it. It may involve legal papers, such as contracts. This definitely boosts your ego, your mood, and your motivation.