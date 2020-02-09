Today in High Prairie – February 10, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – February 10, 2020

Play & Learn at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

CRC Bright Beginnings at Gift Lake at 1 p.m.

HP Community Band meets in PRJH band room at 6 p.m.

Shuffleboard games at HP Golden Age Club at 7 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – February 10, 2020

Danica Shad

Gord Williscroft

Kevin Anderson

Malakae Sharkawi

Cameron Rich

Craig Rederburg

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – February 10, 2020

Cheryl Dashkewytch

Melissa Minks

Taylor Sidoroff

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 10, 2020

1775 – Charles Lamb, British critic/poet

1890 – Boris Pasternak, Doctor Zhivago author

1893 – Jimmy Durante, Long-nosed comedian

1896 – Olin Howlin, Gone with the Wind actor

1905 – Max Schubert, Australian winemaker

1905 – Walter Brown, Boston Celtics 1st owner

1906 – Lon Chaney Jr., American actor

1922 – Neva Patterson, The Seven Year Itch actress

1930 – Robert Wagner, Hart to Hart actor

1937 – Don Wilson, Ventures guitarist

1939 – Roberta Flack, American singer

1939 – Adrienne Clarkson, 26th Gov.-Gen. of Canada

1949 – Nigel Olsson, Member of Elton John’s Band

1950 – Mark Spitz, American Olympic swimmer

1955 – Greg Norman, Australian pro golfer

1962 – Cliff Burton, Metallica guitarist

1965 – Mario Jean, Quebec comedian

1967 – Laura Dern, Jurassic Park actress

1974 – Elizabeth Banks, 40-Year-Old Virgin actress

This Day in Local History – February 10, 2020

Feb. 10, 1958: A 60-foot section of the Fairview arena collapses. The weight of the snow on the roof is believed to be the cause. Fairview uses the Grimshaw arena for home games for the rest of the NPHL season.

Feb. 10, 1968: The first Charity Auction for the Alberta Association for Retarded Children helps raise $646.50 during a week of fundraising activities.

Feb. 10, 1969: Eleven tank cars leave the tracks six miles east of Enilda. Several thousands of gallons of diesel spill onto the ground. The derailment is caused by a burnt out journal on one of the cars.

Feb. 10, 1977: The Homesteader Dining Lounge opens under the ownership of Nick and Judy Shybunia.

Feb. 10, 1981: Wendy MacIntosh opens M&M Fireplaces in Vic’s Mall.

Feb. 10, 1986: Ben’s TV moves into Val’s Super A Mall.

Feb. 10, 1988: South Peace News reports that the Joussard Area Development Association hopes to begin construction of a marina in the spring.

Feb. 10, 1988: High Prairie town council agrees to hire consultants to resolve conflicts between Mayor Don Lorencz, manager John Jarvie and councillors.

Feb. 10, 1988: South Peace News reports that Kelly Halcrow, Riel Gray and Kenny Lalonde return home from the Alberta Winter Games with medals in boxing.

Feb. 10, 1990: High Prairie’s first Sweetheart Ball is cancelled as only one ticket is sold.

Feb. 10, 2000: Charlene McLay starts her job as the new FAS co-ordinator to help combat the problem in the Lesser Slave Lake area.

Feb. 10, 2002: A faulty arrestor at the Triangle substation causes a power outage in High Prairie that lasts more than two hours.

Feb. 10, 2005: The Attic Effects re-opens under the new ownership of Tracy Fjeld.

Feb. 10, 2008: Long-time educator Felix Baptist dies in Edmonton at the age of 87 years. He taught at PRJH and HPE schools.

Feb. 10, 2010: Alvin Billings tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council about his discussions with Athabasca – Fort McMurray MP Brian Jean on possibly building a federal prison in the area.

Feb. 10, 2011: POPS Home Hardware manager Ron Shunter announces that a new 16,000 square foot Building Centre has been approved.

Feb. 10, 2017: Fried circuits in computers at South Peace News results in the loss of hundreds of photographs.

Feb. 10, 2017: South Peace News receives word that Northland School Division is considering closing East Prairie Hillview School. After public consultation and meetings, the school remains open.

Feb. 10, 2017: Glamour and Gear opens in a downtown location, formerly Tru Hardware. Formerly called The Attic Effects, the store increases its retail space and line of products.

This Day in World History – February 10, 2020

1763 – Treaty of Paris ends war, surrendering Canada to Britain.

1774 – Andrew Becker demonstrates diving suit.

1824 – Simón Bolívar named dictator by the Congress of Peru.

1846 – Beginning of Mormon march to western US.

1863 – 1st US fire extinguisher patent granted to Alanson Crane, Virginia.

1879 – 1st electric arc light used.

1897 – NY Times begins using slogan: ”All the News That’s Fit to Print”.

1904 – Japan and Russia declare war.

1923 – Ink paste manufactured for 1st time by Standard Ink Company.

1925 – 1st waterless gas storage tank put into service.

1931 – New Delhi becomes capital of India.

1939 – “Stagecoach” western film starring John Wayne, premieres in Miami.

1940 – “In The Mood” by Glenn Miller hits No. 1.

1940 – “Tom & Jerry” cartoon created by Hanna & Barbera debuts.

1942 – Glenn Miller awarded 1st ever gold record: “Chattanooga Choo Choo”.

1949 – Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” opens in New York.

1952 – India holds 1st general election: PM Jawaharlal Nehru wins again.

1961 – Niagara Falls hydroelectric project begins producing power.

1971 – American Mensa Ltd. incorporates in New York.

1979 – “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” by Rod Stewart peaks at No. 1.

1989 – WWF admits pro wrestling is an exhibition & not a sport.

1991 – Lithuania votes for independence from USSR.

2005 – Prince Charles announces engagement to Camilla Parker Bowles.

2006 – Luciano Pavarotti sings “Nessun dorma” in his last performance.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 10, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An opportunity to travel could come your way today, perhaps in the company of friends or colleagues. This might involve education in some way. What you learn on this trip is likely to alter your life somehow, as it could open new doors for you. New friends and valuable contacts could also come on the scene. Don’t hesitate; go for it! Another opportunity like this might not come around for a while.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A number of new people could come your way, perhaps through projects of some kind with which you’re involved. Some of them may appear to be trustworthy and some may not. Today, however, your instincts are highly attuned and you’ll be better than usual at sizing up people you don’t really know. Make the most of this ability, and don’t let logic get in its way. Follow your heart!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The opportunity to attend one or more huge social gatherings, such as balls or banquets, might come your way today. You might want to attend in the company of a small group of friends. This could be business related or involve a group with which you’re affiliated. Nonetheless, it shows the promise of developing into an enlightening experience in one way or another. Accept the invitation and start making your plans!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Expect a strong boost to your ego and self-confidence today. Your physical and mental energies are very high, and you’re apt to feel that you’re capable of moving mountains. Take advantage of this new motivation while you can, since today you could make definite progress on any goal toward which you may be striving. The support and encouragement of friends and colleagues should prove invaluable. Go for the gold!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you should feel more energetic, enthusiastic, and motivated than you have in a long time. You feel very optimistic about your future, thanks to recent successes and support from those closest to you. As a result, your intellectual and creative faculties are more than inspired enough to move forward. The only downside is that there could be so many ideas coming to you that you might not be able to choose among them. Think about each one carefully before going ahead.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – An increased level of physical and mental energy could have you feeling especially determined and highly motivated to move ahead with whatever means the most to you at this time. Matters involving home and family might need some attention right now, though in a very positive way. You’ll notice that your inner power is much higher than usual today, as if you could move mountains. Go for it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – New opportunities, perhaps involving modern technology in some way, might present themselves to you in such a way as to transform your working life. You could find yourself making a lot of phone calls in this regard, which could keep you busy for much of the day. Your level of excitement is likely to be very high, which makes it important that you remember to take breaks, catch your breath, and definitely get a little exercise.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Changes in your working environment could result in a rise in your income. You’ve been working very hard in order to advance yourself in this regard, and you’re likely to continue to do so indefinitely. Your natural communication skills continue to serve you well, and your physical energy is likely to be stronger than it has been for a long time. The only downside is having very little time to yourself! Hang in there!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you’re likely to complete a creative project of some kind you’ve been working on for some time. You might want to consult with friends or colleagues, get their feedback on what you’re doing, and listen to their advice. They may point out both strong and weak points of which you were previously unaware, and this should definitely prove valuable to you. The results you achieve could surprise even you. Go for it!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some revealing conversations with friends or relatives could bring up old traumatic memories from the past that you may have been repressing. This could shed light on a lot of obstacles you’ve been encountering lately, and thus enable you to release these emotions and do away with the obstacles. Once that happens, the sky’s the limit! Your personal power and self-confidence should be stronger than ever. Go for the gold!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you can expect some noticeable changes in your neighbourhood. Some new neighbours who might become your friends could be moving in. This could alter your life ever so subtly, turning it in a more positive direction. You could click immediately with these new people, realizing they share a lot of your interests. Don’t overanalyze this situation, but don’t write it off as coincidence either. Just make the most of it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Efforts to advance your career that have led to past successes might actually put you in the public eye today. You could find yourself the center of attention, perhaps sharing your methods with others or leading a discussion group. An opportunity to write or lecture about your experiences could also be in the offing. Expect compliments from a lot of people, which could boost not only your ego but also your enthusiasm.