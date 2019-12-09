Today in High Prairie – December 9, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – December 9, 2019

Play & Learn at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

Town of Falher council meets at 7 p.m.

Town of McLennan council meets at 7 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

HP Community Band meets in PRJH School Band Room from 6-7:15 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 9, 2019

Carol Carlson

Chelsey Monahan

Lisa Beamish

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 9, 2019

Carter Dashkewytch

Dory Malanowich

Linda Wild

Loretta Malanowich

Ralphie Bellerose

Robert Nygaard

Tammy Roe

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 9, 2019

1561 – Edwin Sandys, Founder of Virginia Colony

1579 – Martinus de Porres, Patron of Social Justice

1608 – John Milton, Paradise Lost Author

1847 – George Grossmith, Diary of a Nobody Author

1848 – Joel Chandler Harris, Uncle Remus Author

1886 – Clarence Birdseye, Founder of Frozen Food Ind.

1897 – Hermione Gingold, Gigi Actress

1899 – Jean de Brunhoff, Babar the Elephant Author

1902 – Margaret Hamilton, Wizard of Oz Actress

1906 – Grace Hopper, Coined Phrase “Debugging”

1909 – Douglas Fairbanks Jr., American Actor

1911 – Broderick Crawford, All the King’s Men Actor

1914 – Frances Reid, The Andromeda Strain Actor

1916 – Kirk Douglas, Gunfight at OK Corral Actor

1922 – Redd Foxx, Sanford & Son Actor

1927 – Helmut Maucher, CEO of Nestlé

1928 – Dick Van Patten, 8 is Enough Actor

1929 – John Cassavetes, Rosemary’s Baby Actor

1930 – Buck Henry, Get Smart Actor

1940 – Sammy Strain, Imperials Singer

1941 – Beau Bridges, 5th Musketeer Actor

1942 – Dick Butkus, Chicago Bear

1944 – George Baker, Paloma Blanca Singer

1945 – Michael Nouri, Bay City Blues Actor

1948 – Ron Vawter, Twister Actor

1953 – John Malkovich, Killing Fields Actor

1957 – Donny Osmond, Sweet & Innocent Singer

1968 – Kurt Angle, WWE Wrestler

1969 – Allison Smith, Cagney & Lacey Actress

1980 – Simon Helbert, Big Bang Theory Actor

This Day in Local History – December 9, 2019

Dec. 9, 1914: The ED&BC railway reaches the West Prairie River.

Dec. 9, 1955: The Grimshaw Jubilee Memorial Arena opens with two games including the defending NPHL champion Falher Pirates defeating the Grimshaw Aces 7-5. The arena’s life would be short-lived, however, as a fire destroys it in the spring of 1956.

Dec. 9, 1959: The start of the NPHL season is delayed due to poor ice in Peace Country arenas.

Dec. 9, 1961: The HPSD board submits a 12-page brief to the federal government and provincial government calling for the building of a vocational training school in the area. One week later, the school is announced for Kinuso.

Dec. 9, 1961: Bob Brearley celebrates the grand opening of Merner’s Drug Store in High Prairie in its newly-expanded premises.

Dec. 9, 1961: Manager Clair McAvany celebrates the grand opening of Master Tire Service High Prairie Ltd.

Dec. 9, 1970: The Town of High Prairie passes a bylaw prohibiting the operation of snowmobiles in town from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. each day.

Dec. 9, 1981: South Peace News reports that a $50 million fertilizer plant will be built in the area by Peace River Fertilizer Inc.

Dec. 9, 1986: High Prairie town council is disappointed to hear they are dropped from the list of sites to locate the Peace Library System’s head office.

Dec. 9, 1998: High Prairie Councillor Dean Haubrich brings information to council on the harmful health effects of teepee burners such as Buchanan Lumber’s.

Dec. 9: Brian Bliss’ rink qualifies for the Alberta Senior Men’s Curling Championships after winning the B Event at districts held in High Prairie.

Dec. 9, 2005: Ceremonies are held as the High Prairie Aquatic Centre officially opens.

Dec. 9, 2006: High Prairie Regals’ goaltender Sandford Lamouche makes 33 saves to record the shutout as the Regals defeat visiting Manning 4-0. It’s the first shutout for the Regals in 14 years covering a span of 392 games.

Dec. 9, 2006: Wendy Ey of Kinuso gets to meet one of her idols, Steven Tyler, the lead singer for Aerosmith. She gets a kiss from the rock star.

Dec. 9, 2014: Dr. Robin Laughlin and Dr. Pam Edwards attend a High Prairie town council meeting and say they are disappointed that space will not be provided for their clinic [High Prairie Medical Clinic] in the new hospital.

This Day in World History – December 9, 2019

1793 – Noah Webster establishes New York’s 1st daily newspaper.

1851 – 1st YMCA in North America set up in Montreal.

1854 – Alfred Tennyson’s poem “Charge of the Light Brigade” is published.

1868 – 1st traffic lights are installed in London.

1883 – New Brunswick adopts Eastern Standard Time [until 1902].

1884 – Levant Richardson patents ball-bearing skate.

1905 – French Assembly National votes for separation of church & state.

1907 – 1st Christmas Seals sold.

1926 – USGA legalizes steel shaft golf clubs.

1931 – Spain becomes a republic.

1931 – Baseball continues to prohibit uniform numbers.

1941 – China declares war on Japan, Germany & Italy.

1941 – Adolf Hitler orders US ships to be torpedoed.

1953 – General Electric announces all Communist employees will be fired.

1960 – 1st broadcast of “Coronation Street” on British ITV.

1961 – Tanganyika gains independence from Britain, takes name Tanzania.

1962 – Tanganyika becomes a republic within British Commonwealth.

1965 – “A Charlie Brown Christmas” premieres.

1967 – Rocker Jim Morrison 1st to be arrested on stage during concert.

1974 – Johnson Grigsby freed after 66 years in jail in Indiana.

1978 – Pioneer Venus 2 drops 5 probes into atmosphere of Venus.

1985 – Phoenix, Arizona, gets 3 inches of snow.

1990 – Lech Walesa wins Poland’s 1st direct presidential election.

1994 – 5-metre meteor 1994 XM1 passes within 100,000 km of Earth.

2006 – Moscow suffers its worst fire since 1977, killing 45 women.

2016 – South Korean MPs vote to impeach President Park Geun-hye.

2017 – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” directed by Rian Johnson, premieres.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 9, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – you’re in a good position to make a major breakthrough. Your sensitivity works to your advantage. It gives you insight into things that others miss. The good news is that this comes with an extra grounding force that helps you be more practical in your decisions and rational in your actions. This wonderful combination helps you attain the success and good fortune you deserve.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Don’t get too hooked on the free spirit that may dominate the morning hours. Have your fun at that time, but all good things must come to an end at some point. You may be called on for a more serious job when evening rolls around. Instead of plowing ahead and working to get things done the way you want, be more sensitive to others and more grounded in your approach.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may feel you’re coming to a dramatic emotional climax regarding an issue that you take personally. There’s a strong force stirring up your feelings, but that doesn’t mean you have to spin out of control. While this emotion builds within you, there’s a solid, stable force helping you keep your feet on the ground. This lifeline is always there when you need it, so trust in it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Be careful of letting your erratic, willful nature dominate the scene. Go with the flow and be more sensitive to the people around you. Stay grounded, focused, and aware of your emotions. This may be easier said than done, but this kind of behaviour is key to making the most of today. There’s opportunity in doing things in a slightly different way than you have been.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may be scolded for something you failed to take care of properly. There’s a wonderfully expansive feeling to the day that you should capitalize on. Don’t get too bogged down with the little things. Don’t get overwhelmed with what you did wrong. There are so many more wonderful things to celebrate. Why spoil them with nitpicky details?

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The beginning of the day may start out boisterous and easygoing. The object of the game for you will be to have some fun. As the day wears on, you’ll feel like you need to get more organized. You have to start planning ahead and getting focused in terms of what tasks you need to take care of when.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may experience a bit of tension and resistance with someone during the early part of the day, but things will ease as evening draws near. People will be more flexible as the day wears on, and be more receptive to your perspective. The more organized and grounded you are, the more room there is for expansion and growth in all the different parts of your world.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may be caught in a difficult quandary. Your attention to other people’s needs may draw you into dramas that you don’t want to be part of. As a result, you may be indecisive and unsure of how to proceed. You must find the balance between taking care of your needs and being considerate of others. You’ll be confident of your decision once you’ve made it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Once you have your feelings under control, you can be more expansive in other parts of your life. You can branch out, reach toward others, and make important connections that will help move you toward success and good fortune. There’s opportunity available to you today, so don’t blow it by letting your emotions get the better of you!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Instead of directing all your energy outward and dominating the conversation with your ideas, consider listening. Let ideas flow your way. Be receptive to opinions and ideas. A wonderful mental and emotional expansion occurs when you receive instead of being so concerned about projecting out. Be more focused on what’s happening on the inside instead of so worried about events on the outside.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Things will be moving more in your favour as the day wears on. An easygoing, sensitive energy dominates the atmosphere. It will be easier for you to be yourself. Your loving, nurturing qualities are accentuated. You may have the urge to buy groceries and cook a wonderful meal for yourself and others. You’re happy to open up your home and offer your hospitality.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may feel like you’re spinning your wheels today, especially as the end of the day draws near. Nothing seems to be going your way. Things aren’t really as bad as you think. Most likely, part of your uneasiness has to do with anticipation of upcoming events. Difficult tensions can result when you get irritable for no reason. Don’t make the situation any worse than it needs to be.