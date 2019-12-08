Today in High Prairie – December 8, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – December 8, 2019

Attend the church of your choice.

EDSRC meeting at Enilda Mud Bowl at 6:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 8, 2019

Finn Marko

Michelle Noskey

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 8, 2019

Dinah Chalifoux

Kelly Greene

Leo Dumelie

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 8, 2019

1765 – Eli Whitney, Cotton Gin Inventor

1861 – William C. Durant, Founded General Motors

1894 – E.C. Segar, Popeye Cartoonist

1899 – John Qualen, Casablanca Actor

1911 – Lee J. Cobb, On the Waterfront Actor

1925 – Sammy Davis Jr., Candy Man Singer

1933 – Flip Wilson, Flip Wilson Show

1936 – David Carradine, Kung Fu Actor

1937 – James MacArthur, Hawaii 5-0 Actor

1942 – Bobby Elliott, The Hollies Drummer

1943 – Jim Morrison, The Doors Singer

1946 – John Rubinstein, Boys from Brazil Actor

1947 – Gregg Allman, Allman Brothers Band

1948 – Jimmy Lai, Giordano Founder

1950 – Jimmy Farrar, Molly Hatchet Vocalist

1950 – Dan Hartman, Edgar Winter Group Musician

1953 – Kim Basinger, American Actress

1957 – Phil Collen, Def Leppard Guitarist

1964 – Teri Hatcher, Desperate Housewives Actress

1966 – Sinead O’Connor, Nothing Compares 2 U Singer

1968 – Michael Cole, WWE Broadcaster

1976 – Dominic Monaghan, Lord of the Rings Actor

1978 – Ian Somerhalder, Vampire Diaries Actor

1984 – Sam Hunt, Take Your Time Singer

1989 – Drew Doughty, Los Angeles King

This Day in Local History – December 8, 2019

Dec. 8, 1913: Jack Russell opens a blacksmith shop in Grouard.

Dec. 8, 1913: Verner Maurice is elected president of the Grouard Board of Trade.

Dec. 8, 1914: The High Prairie Board of Trade is formed at Thompson’s store with J.M. Cull as secretary.

Dec. 8, 1971: Alberta Government Telephones announces plans to remove its obsolete poles in High Prairie town limits.

Dec. 8, 1971: High Prairie RCMP request that town council set up a Highway Patrol in town.

Dec. 8, 1976: The Harlem Nationals pay a visit to High Prairie and defeat the E.W. Pratt Chargers in basketball action.

Dec. 8, 1984: For only the second time in 10 years, a team from the Smoky River area does not win the Divisional boy’s volleyball title. St. Andrew’s defeats Girouxville in the final 15-10, 15-12.

Dec. 8, 1991: The Midnight Twilight Tourist Association announces they will build a new head office in St. Albert. Slave Lake and Kinuso had submitted bids for the office.

Dec. 8, 2001: The High Prairie Regals suffer their worst-ever defeat in franchise history at Dawson Creek losing 21-1 to the Canucks.

Dec. 8, 2005: Plains Marketing Canada holds an open house to celebrate the opening of its fractionation plant east of High Prairie.

Dec. 8, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses a proposal from CAO Harvey Prockiw to close the office between Christmas and New Year’s.

Dec. 8, 2011: Hockey star Theo Fleury visits Peavine Bishop Routhier School and shares his life experiences with students.

Dec. 8, 2013: David Marx’s rink qualifies for the 2014 Alberta Master’s Provincials in Edmonton after winning two straight games at zones. Members of the rink include third Bernie Poloz, second Vic Shapka and lead Jerry Nessman.

This Day in World History – December 8, 2019

1777 – Capt. James Cook leaves Society Islands.

1792 – 1st cremation in US: Henry Laurens.

1813 – Ludwig van Beethoven’s 7th Symphony in A, premieres in Vienna.

1869 – Timothy Eaton founds T. Eaton Co. Limited in Toronto.

1874 – Jesse James gang takes train at Muncie, Kansas.

1909 – Bird banding society found.

1915 – John McCrae’s poem “In Flanders Fields” appears in “Punch” magazine.

1931 – Coaxial cable patented.

1952 – 1st TV acknowledgement of pregnancy on I Love Lucy.

1962 – Funeral for Queen Wilhelmina of Holland.

1965 – Pope Paul VI signs 2nd Vatican council.

1966 – US & USSR sign treaty to prohibit nuclear weapons in outer space.

1974 – Greek monarchy rejected by referendum.

1987 – Flyers’ Ron Hextall becomes 1st goalie to actually score a goal.

1992 – Galileo’s nearest approach to Jupiter [303 km].

1992 – NBC announces that “Cheers” will go off the air in May 1993.

2004 – South American Community of Nations established.

2012 – UN climate conference agrees to extend the Kyoto Protocol to 2020.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 8, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today the cosmic conditions are great for peak physical and mental energy. You’ll be able to take on almost anything. With an added increase to your confidence level, now is the time to take steps toward your biggest goals. Rather than worry about rejection, think, “Nothing ventured, nothing gained.” Even though you aren’t big on taking risks, the ones you take today will be worth it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Expect to enjoy today. You’re in great shape and operating at peak performance. These are excellent conditions for working or creating. Given the chance, your mind will teem with innovative ideas. Put effort into everything you do today. If the opportunity comes up to participate in a new venture, give it serious thought. It could be a smart move.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The energy today means you’ll feel on top of the world. Given your usual hardworking nature, you may need to keep an eye out for exhaustion. While the extra strength, health, and mental sharpness give you tremendous support to get a lot done, you have to know when to quit for the day, too. Save some of that energy for social or recreational activities.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You’re off to an excellent start. If you’ve felt a little weary lately, this will change. Added mental and physical strength is available to you. Things that seemed difficult yesterday will come easily today. Take out any projects or to-do lists and go for it. Things will be finished before you know it, and you’ll still have a smile on your face. Know when to quit, though. You don’t want to overdo it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might feel like you have more energy today than you usually do. Whether the tasks ahead require physical strength or mental acuity, approach them with confidence. Things come easily and readily, and you can accomplish a great deal. Take a little of this energized time for socializing with a friend or engaging in your favourite hobbies. There’s no need to direct it all into serious matters.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Expect to start your day with renewed strength and energy. Almost everything on your to-do list will fall into place. You can approach your projects with confidence and vigour because you can do what needs to be done. If there’s something you’ve wanted to take on or start, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better day. Make the most of the confidence surge. There’s nothing you can’t handle.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This will be one of those days when you’re glad to get up. The energy is exceptionally positive. You’ll probably feel energetic, confident, and ready to get down to work on your projects. This in combination with your tendency to work hard can have you going strong. Don’t overdo it. Take some time to smell the roses and take a little rest.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It’s going to be a great day to get things done. Cosmic conditions will have you feeling energetic and raring to go. If there’s a list of things to do waiting for you, grab it and get going. You might need to resist the temptation to spend time socializing. If you focus on your priorities, you’ll be finished before you know it and there will still be plenty of time left for play.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This will be an excellent day to start some of the projects you’ve held back for some time. You’ll likely feel more physical and mental energy than you’ve experienced lately. Whether your day is filled with work or play, things are going to go great. You can tackle tasks with confidence. Be productive by giving your energy a place to go.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might be more energetic than you’ve felt in a long time. It’s the perfect day to get busy with tasks, projects, and housework. You’ll breeze through most things in no time and enjoy them. Resist any temptation to procrastinate! If you put things off, you’ll miss the current cosmic support. Make a list of things to do and start. You’ll be done before you know it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If only more days could be this easy. The energy from the aspects is revitalizing, allowing you to get a lot accomplished. If there’s something you’ve hesitated to do, seize some of the day’s added confidence and go for it. You’ll succeed at anything you take on. Don’t get caught up in doing another’s work because you have energy in abundance.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today will start off with an energy boost for you. Seize the opportunity to make the most of this by getting those major projects and chores handled. It isn’t every day that you feel this good. If you get to work right off the bat, you’ll have plenty of time to do something recreational afterward. If you’re into sports, the extra energy will give you quite an edge.