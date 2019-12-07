Today in High Prairie – December 7, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – December 7, 2019

Enilda Farmer’s Market at Enilda W.I. Hall 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

HP Elder’s Banquet at Enilda Eagle’a Next Complex at 6 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 7, 2019

Carter Jonas

Dustin Wilson

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 7, 2019

Ken MacEachern

Sharon Courtoreille

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 7, 2019

1598 – Giovanni Bernini, St Teresa in Ecstasy Sculptor

1810 – Theodor Schwann, Co-originator of Cell Theory

1888 – Joyce Cary, House of Children Author

1891 – Fay Bainter, State Fair Actress

1904 – Clarence Nash, Voice of Donald Duck

1905 – Gerard Kuiper, Discovered Moons of Uranus

1909 – Arch Oboler, Lights Out Producer

1915 – Eli Wallach, Magnificent 7 Actor

1923 – Ted Knight, Mary Tyler Moore Actor

1926 – Victor Kiam, Remington Shavers CEO

1932 – Ellen Burstyn, Exorcist Actress

1932 – Gerard van den Berg, Like Father, Like Son Host

1942 – Harry Chapin, Cat’s in the Cradle Singer

1947 – Johnny Bench, Cincinnati Red

1955 – Priscilla Barnes, Three’s Company Actress

1956 – Larry Bird, Boston Celtic

1958 – Rick Rude, “Ravishing” Pro Wrestler

1974 – Nicole Appleton, Canadian Singer

1979 – Jennifer Carpenter, American Actress

This Day in Local History – December 7, 2019

Dec. 7, 1958: The former Shadow Creek School, which closed in 1947, is destroyed by fire.

Dec. 7, 1960: The first classes are held as Grouard School opens. It was run by St. Bernard’s Roman Catholic Mission School.

Dec. 7, 1962: High Prairie holds a ceremony to officially open the new 70-bed $940,000 Providence Hospital. Alberta Minster of Public Health J. Donovan Ross cuts the ribbon.

Dec. 7, 1963: Peace River defeats visiting Falher 8-7 to mark the first time an NPHL game is played on artificial ice.

Dec. 7, 1967. Evelyn Nordin is elected president of the Big Meadow Women’s Institute.

Dec. 7, 1968: Ralph Freeman scores 44 points to lead the visiting Grouard senior men’s basketball team to a 74-27 win at McLennan.

Dec. 7, 1969: The RCMP Trophy returns to Faust after local RCMP members win the RCMP Bonspiel in High Prairie. The winning rink is Cpl. Ron Easton and wife, and Mr. and Mrs. Bill Bannister.

Dec. 7, 1970: The Town of High Prairie begins the process of gaining control of the gas system from Northland Utilities. Northland sets a price of $751,790. Council counters with an offer of $290,000. Hearings begin in Edmonton.

Dec. 7, 1983: Dan Kachnic and Jeff Burgar begin operating KBS-TV. The cable TV company had been licenced earlier in the year. The owners decide to build their broadcast tower in the I.D. after a dispute with town council. The free TV offered to citizens through an illegal operation is threatened.

Dec. 7, 1988: South Peace News reports Lesser Slave Lake MLA Larry Shaben won’t seek re-election.

Dec. 7, 1994: The High Prairie Roman Catholic Separate School Board holds its last meeting.

Dec. 7, 2005: South Peace News reports that Peace Country Health advertises for a call of interest for land for the new High Prairie Hospital. George Keay, chair of a committee lobbying for the new hospital, says it’s one more step in the process that makes it closer to reality.

Dec. 7, 2006: Olympic champion wrestler and 10-time national champ Christine Nordhagen visits St. Andrew’s School as part of the Sport for Life program.

Dec. 7, 2009: High Prairie Pet and Feed opens in its new location beside KBS-TV in the old RCMP detachment building.

Dec. 7, 2011: Freddie Matthews, a Sunset House farmer rancher and truck driver, passes away in Kamloops at the age of 59 years.

Dec. 7, 2011: South Peace News reports on diamond exploration activity in the Buffalo Hill by Apex Geoscience.

Dec. 7, 2016: Colton Willier, 7, has his 75-second film at the ImagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival in Toronto. His animated film Skateboarding Pants was made when he was six years old.

Dec. 7, 2016: Cree Code Talker wins a $1,000 award for best short documentary at the ImagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival in Toronto.

Dec. 7, 2018: The High Prairie Regals end a miserable 24-game losing streak to the Falher Pirates as they blast them 13-6 at the Sports Palace. Lloyd AhKimNachie scores his first four goals of the season in the rout. The last Regals’ win over the Pirates came Dec. 10, 2010.

This Day in World History – December 7, 2019

1868 – Jesse James gang robs bank in Gallatin Missouri, kills 1.

1877 – Thomas Edison demonstrates his phonograph

[gramophone]

.

1907 – Eugene Corri becomes 1st referee in a boxing ring.

1909 – Inventor Leo Baekeland patents 1st thermo-setting plastic, Bakelite.

1926 – Gas refrigerator patented.

1932 – 1st gyro-stabilized vessel to cross Atlantic arrives in New York.

1937 – Dutch Minister Romme proclaims married women are forbidden to work.

1941 – Imperial Japanese Navy with 353 planes attack Pearl Harbor.

1949 – Chiang Kai-shek flees to Taiwan.

1960 – Ivory Coast claims independence from France.

1963 – Instant replay is used for the first time in a Army-Navy game.

1968 – Richard Dodd returns a library book taken out in 1823 [145 years].

1972 – Apollo 17 final manned lunar landing mission is launched.

1972 – Philippine’s 1st lady Imelda Marcos stabbed, wounded.

1973 – Paul McCartney & Wings release “Band on the Run” in the UK.

1979 – “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” – 1st movie of series premieres.

1981 – Spain becomes a member of the NATO.

1986 – Pres Jean-Claude Duvalier flees Haiti.

1988 – PLO delegation lead by Yasser Arafat proclaims State of Palestine.

1988 – PLO delegation lead by Yasser Arafat recognizes State of Israel.

1992 – Galileo spacecraft passes North Pole of moon [Peary Crater].

1995 – US space probe Galileo begins orbiting Jupiter.

1995 – American rock band The Grateful Dead break up.

2003 – The Conservative Party of Canada is officially recognized.

2014 – Mayor of Paris calls for diesel cars to be banned by 2020.

2015 – Beijing issues its 1st ever red alert for pollution.

2017 – Australia’s parliament votes to legalize gay marriage.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 7, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It may be difficult to focus. The trick is to not take anything too emotionally. Keep things on the light side, and don’t get too frustrated if you can’t seem to find the tools to dig as deeply as you’d like. You may be more productive if you skim many issues instead of trying to penetrate deeply into one in particular.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This is a very climactic time of month on the emotional front, and you may lash out for no apparent reason. This is a time when any emotions that you’ve stored up inside are forced to come out in one way or another. You may feel like you have little control over how you express feelings. The force behind your emotions is tremendous.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Make sure to take something to read with you. There may be times when you have to wait for someone and you’ll want to be productive. You’ll inevitably get antsy and could get angry with the person holding up your day. Having something to focus on will calm you and make you feel like you’re not wasting your time. You could thoroughly enjoy the time rather than get angry.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your mind is hungry for stimulation, so give it plenty of food to chew on. This food could come in the form of a lively discussion about politics and world events or perhaps an offbeat periodical. Your perspective could change on a dime, so keep your mind open to new ideas. The information that comes your way will be enriching and surprising.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may be in a quagmire of indecision. Your brain is turning in many directions but not coming to any conclusion. Work with this energy rather than become frustrated by it. Feel free to examine every idea thoroughly. By the time you really have to make a decision, you’ll know what you want. For now, you’re better off experimenting.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The latest magazines and trends in fashion and movies will catch your attention. There’s a piece of late-breaking news that will matter a great deal to you. Conversations revolving around these topics are likely to come up at dinner tonight. You’ll have a fresh tidbit of information to share with others. Long conversations on current ideas will prove extremely rewarding.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel like a scatterbrain when you forget where you put your keys and put detergent in the dryer with your freshly washed clothes. Your brain is tossed every which way, and it may be hard to follow through on anything you start. Don’t get too hung up on this. Go with the flow without trying to force yourself into anything that doesn’t come naturally.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Things should be going your way, and you may feel like quite a bit is getting done without your having to lift a finger. At the same time, a nagging voice in the back of your mind is telling you to watch your back. Have all your bases covered. While you may be tempted to go with the most comfortable and familiar, this is a good time to consider other perspectives.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your current paradigm may get shifted a bit. There’s a good chance that your emotions will go through a significant transformation today. Your mind may be spinning. Don’t get caught up in the mental maelstrom. You can cut through the jargon that your mind may be feeding you by relying on your sixth sense – your keen intuition – for the answers you seek.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Ordering one item from the menu isn’t going to satisfy you today. You need a buffet table where you can try everything – either that or an eight-course meal served with a smile. You’re happy to share your meal with others as long as you can have a bite of what everyone else is having as well. This is your day to skip around, try new things, and explore different perspectives.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is a good day to vocalize your feelings. By speaking about a problem out loud, you’ll eventually talk your way to a solution. By externalizing what’s going on in your head, the issue is somehow easier to handle. Keeping it all inside gives it very little room to move around. You’re closer to a solution than you think. Find your voice and the answer will find you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There’s plenty to talk about. The hard part is finding a reason to stop talking. Once someone brings up philosophy or religion, it seems like the floodgates open. You’ll be occupied for a few hours as you engage in a discussion. Your mind will jump around, and you’ll be happy to consider many perspectives, although you’ll have the last say about what you believe.