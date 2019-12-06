Today in High Prairie – December 6, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – December 6, 2019

Prayer Shawl Knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 10 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

Off to a Good Start at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

St. Mark’s Nativity Celebration at 7 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 6, 2019

Mackenzie Calhoon

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 6, 2019

Garry MacIntosh

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 6, 2019

1805 – J.R. Robert-Houdin, “Father of Modern Magic”

1822 – John Eberhard, Built Largest Pencil Plant

1864 – William S. Hart, Wild Bill Hickok Actor

1886 – Joyce Kilmer, Trees Author

1887 – Lynn Fontanne, Peter Pan Actress

1900 – Agnes Morehead, Bewitched Actress

1918 – Harold H. Hopkins, Inventor of Endoscope

1929 – Robert Moody, Get Smart Actor

1943 – Mike Smith, Glad All Over Singer

1948 – JoBeth Williams, Poltergeist Actress

1953 – Gina Hecht, Mork & Mindy Actress

1956 – Randy Rhoads, Quiet Riot Guitarist

1959 – Satoru Iwata, President/CEO of Nintendo

This Day in Local History – December 6, 2019

Dec. 6, 1912: Three people drown en route to Grouard after breaking through the ice at Shaw’s Creek.

Dec. 6, 1913: The Grouard News reports the Dominion Lands Office files a mining permit for coal near Driftpile.

Dec. 6, 1913: The Grouard News reports Peace River Crossing, Grande Prairie and Grouard discuss forming a hockey league with Dunvegan as a possible fourth entry. Jack Anderson is heading the proposal.

Dec. 6, 1972: The Town of High Prairie announces there will be no snow removal in the town until the new year when the new budget kicks in.

Dec. 6, 1973: Railway lights are installed at the railway crossing leading south of High Prairie.

Dec. 6, 1975: Laila Houssain is selected president of the Alberta Ladies Hospital Auxiliary.

Dec. 6, 1978: Renovations at the Sports Palace arena are deemed necessary after it’s discovered the building is not up to standard in regard to refrigeration ventilation.

Dec. 6, 1987: Lesser Slave Lake PCs says they will support a bid for High Prairie in its quest to secure an OSB plant.

Dec. 6, 1989: South Peace News reports Jennifer Howard, 20, is awarded a prestigious Rhodes Scholarship.

Dec. 6, 1989: The first students move into the recently-completed Student Family Housing Project on Grouard Campus.

Dec. 6, 1995: South Peace News reports the Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police Force is ready to operate after eight students graduate from police school training in Edmonton.

Dec. 6, 1997: The High Prairie History Book Society launches the new edition of Trails We Blazed Together.

Dec. 6, 2000: South Peace News reports on the proposed expansion plans of the High Prairie Inn.

Dec. 6, 2000: A boy who was on the scene when Christmas lights were destroyed in the town square issues an apology to High Prairie town council.

Dec. 6, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides it wants no part of a proposed bus transportation service along the south end of Lesser Slave Lake. The M.D. received $666,667 earlier to provide the service provided they kick in $333,333. Reeve Alvin Billings says council wanted no part in administering the service.

Dec. 6, 2012: Cenovus Energy donates about $36,000 worth of toys to Big Lakes FCSS in Faust.

Dec. 6, 2016: Richard John “Rick” McCotter passes away at the age of 69 years. He was a former Kinuso businessman and former I.D. councillor.

This Day in World History – December 6, 2019

1240 – Mongols under Batu Khan occupy and destroy Kiev.

1534 – Quito, Ecuador, founded by Spanish.

1631 – 1st predicted transit of Venus [Kepler] is observed.

1735 – 1st recorded appendectomy performed in London.

1768 – 1st edition of Encyclopedia Brittanica published in Scotland.

1866 – Chicago water supply tunnel 3,227M into Lake Michigan completed.

1877 – Thomas Edison records himself: “Mary had a little lamb!”

1882 – Atmosphere of Venus detected during transit.

1897 – London becomes the world’s 1st city to host licenced taxicabs.

1912 – China votes for universal human rights.

1917 – French ship “Mont Blanc” explodes in Halifax killing 1,700.

1917 – Finland declares itself a republic.

1921 – Ireland receives dominion status; Northern Ireland also created.

1921 – Mackenzie King is voted PM of Canada.

1941 – Dutch & British pilots see Japanese invasion fleet at Singapore.

1956 – Nelson Mandela arrested for political activities in South Africa.

1957 – 1st US attempt to launch a satellite fails – rocket blows up.

1958 – US lunar probe Pioneer 3 reaches 107,269 km, falls back.

1973 – Gerald Ford sworn-in as 1st US unelected vice president.

1984 – Helena Sukova snaps Martina Navratilova’s 74-match winning streak.

1989 – Worst Canadian mass murder: Marc Lepine kills 14 women at Montreal.

1990 – Shoeless Joe Jackson’s signature is sold for $23,100.

1992 – 300,000 Hindus destroy mosque of Babri, India, 4 die.

1994 – Maltese Falcon auctioned for $398,590.

2001 – Newfoundland is renamed Newfoundland and Labrador.

2012 – A 243,000,000-year-old Nyasasaurus fossil discovered in Tanzania.

2017 – Starbucks opens its largest cafe in the world in Shanghai.

2017 – “Supermassive” most distant black hole discovery announced.

2018 – Luxembourg is the first country to make all public transport free.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 6, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A partnership that may have been moving steadily forward might seem stalled in its tracks. This could involve either business or romance. This isn’t a good time to try to pressure your partner toward progress. You’ll only meet stubborn resistance, which will slow things down even more. Be patient and let things progress in their own time.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You should be at your peak of health. Physically, you feel strong and energetic. You’re in the physical and mental space to accomplish wonders, so don’t be surprised if today you do just that. This could bring you the promise of a brighter future in the creative, professional, and financial domains.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The result of a creative innovation you’ve been working on should make itself apparent today. You’ll be pleasantly surprised! Your ingenuity should pay off big, and your accomplishments won’t go unnoticed. You’re likely to enjoy positive feedback, recognition, and bright prospects for the future development of your ideas. In the evening, go out and have a good time.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The opportunity to run a business out of your home could arise today, perhaps involving a metaphysical subject. Don’t be surprised if it takes off right away. Friends or past business associates may want to be involved. This is worthy of serious consideration. Benefits through the efforts of others are strongly indicated now. Be prepared for a great future, and start enjoying it now!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A neighbour might be having a hard time and need some extra support now. A new business could open up in your neighbourhood that in some way opens doors for you. It could be a new employment opportunity or it could mean a more efficient way of operating in your current profession. Don’t be surprised if you spend a lot of time driving around today.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – As career and money matters continue to advance for you, more ideas and opportunities for expanding your horizons could come to you. You may have a hard time deciding which ones are most practical now. It may help to make a list and then judge which ones you want to use. Expect a lot of action and many changes, particularly regarding business possibilities.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your energy and enthusiasm are at an all-time high. Your life, business, and money matters are going very well, and there are no signs that this will change any time soon. Romance should also be going very well. This should be doing wonders for your self-image. Whatever you’ve been doing, keep it up! You’ve got a lot to look forward to.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Tension between you and a business partner could have you doubting your professional future in the current situation. Don’t waste too much time worrying about it. You may not be aware of it now, but career and money matters are going well and are likely to continue like this for a while. Of course, that depends on you and what you’re willing to do to keep it going.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A long-term dream toward which you’ve been working for a long time, could finally show signs of coming true. You’re feeling especially energetic and enthusiastic now, so you might feel motivated to give it one last push to finally make your dream reality. You’ll probably go out with friends or members of a group you belong to and celebrate tonight.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Congratulations to you! Career progress is in the wind! If you’ve wanted to create a dream career, you’ll be able to do so today. If you’ve been hoping to start your own business, don’t wait another moment. The next year should be a successful and profitable one for you, although not without its surprises.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A business opportunity in a distant state or even foreign country could be in the works. It could require a lot of travel or perhaps even relocation. You may have mixed feelings about it, but you’re unlikely to turn it down. This could be a real break! Your health over the next year should be robust and glowing, and you’ll have the energy to take on any project you want.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A chance to increase your income could come your way. This could involve extra work or investments. Investments involving land or other real estate could be especially profitable now. There could also be contracts or legal papers involved that bring money your way, so be prepared. The end of this year should see you more financially secure than you were at the beginning.