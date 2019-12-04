Today in High Prairie – December 5, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – December 5, 2019

Play & Learn at HP CRC Office at 10 a.m.

St. Andrew’s Grade 3s decorate tree at J.B. Wood time TBA

Free Play at HP CRC Office 6-8 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 5, 2019

Ellie Herben

Trista Halcrow

Michael Elliott

Michael Bliss

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 5, 2019

Carol Sheets

Lawrence Bittman

Pearl Calahasen

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 5, 2019

1443 – Julius II, Patron of Michelangelo

1839 – George Custer, Little Bighorn Loser

1870 – Bill Pickett, Invented Bulldogging

1879 – Clyde Cessna, Airplane Manufacturer

1901 – Walt Disney, Founder of Walt Disney Co.

1903 – Cecil Frank Powell, Subatomic Particle Expert

1921 – Alvin Moore, Green Acres Actor

1924 – Telly Savalas, Kojak Actor

1932 – Little Richard, Tutti Frutti Singer

1933 – Edward Daly, “Bloody Sunday” Priest

1945 – Andy Kim, Rock Me Gently Singer

1953 – Larry Zbyszko, “Living Legend” Wrestler

1959 – Connie Newton, Eight is Enough Actress

1963 – Eddie Edwards, “The Eagle” Ski Jumper

1988 – Ross Bagley, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Actor

This Day in Local History – December 5, 2019

Dec. 5, 1913: R.H. Potts, of Grouard, drives his 10-horsepower Cadillac to Peace River Crossing from Grouard in only six hours.

Dec. 5, 1964: The Manning Comets lose at High Prairie 18-3 in the first game of a weekend doubleheader. They also lose the next day 13-0.

Dec. 5, 1973: Unifarm holds its monthly meeting in High Prairie and proposes a community pasture.

Dec. 5, 1979: South Peace News reports a dozen parents pull students from Grouard’s public school demanding better education.

Dec. 5, 1979: Velva Harding wins a seat on High Prairie town council in a byelection.

Dec. 5, 1986: Gayle Brulotte celebrates the grand opening of Prairie Flowers.

Dec. 5, 1986: MLA Larry Shaben is assaulted after stopping to help two stranded motorists just west of Enilda.

Dec. 5, 1990: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce is upset with a decision to reserve land in the S1 forest management area for Slave Lake Pulp Corporation.

Dec. 5, 1991: Treaty 8 Grand Chief Frank Halcrow says it’s time to implement the findings of a report as it relates to aboriginal policing.

Dec. 5, 1992: Leonard and Anne Olson’s High Prairie home is gutted by a fire that starts in a couch in the rumpus room.

Dec. 5, 1997: The Alberta government announces it will build a new school at Red Earth Creek.

Dec. 5, 2007: South Peace News reports the Regional Environmental Action Committee demands access to a report on the old Faust Osmose site to see if arsenic is leaking into Lesser Slave Lake.

Dec. 5, 2009: Burger Baron opens its doors across from the post office under the ownership of Marwan Tabet.

Dec. 5, 2012: Brian Holmberg and Mike Poulter are sworn in as new councillors for the Town of High Prairie.

Dec. 5, 2017: Councillor Michael Long suggests closing the indoor pool and second ice arena for limited periods of time each year to help council balance its books or not increase taxes.

Dec. 5, 2018: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre wins two Red Cross awards: the Partnership in Humanity Citation Award, and the Top Training Partner Award.

This Day in World History – December 5, 2019

771 – Charlemagne becomes the sole King.

1360 – The French Franc is created.

1492 – Christopher Columbus discovers Hispaniola [America].

1837 – Uprising under William Lyon Mackenzie in Canada.

1846 – C.F. Schoenbein obtains patent for cellulose nitrate explosive.

1848 – Gold Rush of 1849 begins after gold discovery in California.

1854 – Aaron Allen of Boston patents folding theater chair.

1872 – Mary Celeste ship discovered abandoned by crew in Atlantic Ocean.

1876 – Daniel Stillson patents 1st practical pipe wrench.

1879 – 1st automatic telephone switching system patented.

1892 – Sir John Thompson becomes the 4th Prime Minister of Canada.

1893 – Electric car built in Toronto, could go 15 miles between charges.

1908 – 1st US football uniform numbers used.

1929 – 1st US nudist organization formed in New York City.

1932 – German physicist Albert Einstein granted a visa to enter USA.

1935 – 1st commercial hydroponics operation established.

1950 – Sikkim becomes a protectorate of India.

1952 – Worst smog in London ever, 4,000 to 8,000 die.

1955 – Historic bus boycott begins in Montgomery by Rosa Parks.

1957 – President Sukarno of Indonesia expels all Dutch people.

1958 – The Preston bypass – the UK’s 1st stretch of motorway – opens.

1970 – Stanley Cup stolen from NHL Hall of Fame.

1973 – Paul McCartney & Wings release album “Band on the Run.”

1974 – Final episode of Monty Python’s Flying Circus airs on BBC-TV.

1988 – NC federal grand jury indict PTL founder Jim Bakker on fraud.

1988 – Shuttle Atlantis launches 1st nuclear-war-fighting satellite.

1989 – France TGV train reaches world record speed of 482.4 km/hr.

2005 – Lake Tanganyika earthquake causes significant damage in Congo.

2008 – O.J. Simpson jailed 33 years for kidnapping and armed robbery.

2017 – Russia is banned from the next Winter Olympics over doping.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 5, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A group encounter, perhaps spiritual or metaphysical, could take place at your home tonight. This group will probably manage to do whatever it aspires to do. Intuition, energy, and imagination are all around you. You’ll get closer to whomever you choose to spend time with today, be it friend, lover, or colleague. Tonight, write down your thoughts and insights so you can remember them.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Group activities concerning spiritual, metaphysical, or humanitarian interests could take place in your area today. You’ll meet some new friends. If you aren’t currently involved, this could provide a chance to meet someone special. Look your best! Your mind is buzzing and your thoughts are more intense by day’s end, so a short exercise session before bed might help you get to sleep.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – New business contacts could bring the possibility of pursuing a new career in the psychic, spiritual, or healing arts, or perhaps in painting, writing, or another of the fine arts. Think seriously about it. Your own talent should be especially acute today. You could be thinking seriously about training to be more effective. The support of friends and groups could prove invaluable.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Spiritual matters come to the forefront today. You’ll want to throw yourself into the study of a spiritual or metaphysical discipline that appeals to you the most. Friends or a group may want to join you. Getting together with others might stimulate your intellect, imagination, and spirit. At day’s end, write down your thoughts. Take a long walk to clear your head so you can sleep.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You’re a spiritually inclined person, but today your mind is on other planes. Insights and revelations could come thick and fast, and you might want to express them through art. Romantic and other relationships take on a new karmic aura. Meditation could help you make sense of it all, as could a process like past-life regression or rebirthing. In the absence of that, write down your thoughts.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Other people take on special importance today. Romance is very much on your mind, whether in friendships, business partnerships, or relationships of all kinds. Your interactions are warm, cordial, and supportive. Romantic feelings approach fairytale intensity. Make the effort to see everyone as they really are and not as idealized images.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you might try to secure the perfect job, possibly in an artistic field or one connected with the healing arts. You might have a specific position in mind, or you could consider several. It’s important to think of all the ins and outs of every position before charging ahead. What you think might be perfect today could have hidden aspects you don’t know about.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A new or existing romance could take on a spiritual aspect that creates a stronger bond between you. The works of past great masters, perhaps some from exotic lands, inspire your creative drive. Spirituality could take on new importance to you. You might want to spend time meditating or studying. Past-life regression or guided meditation could prove enlightening.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Dreams and meditation could bring up deep-seated emotions from the past that have been blocking your growth without your realizing it. Both seeking and giving forgiveness may take on new importance. Romantic passion should be at an all-time high. These emotions are also likely to provide artistic inspiration that you want to turn toward decorating your home.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you aren’t romantically involved, don’t be surprised if romance comes your way today, perhaps in your neighbourhood. Even if you are involved, you’ll make a new friend. You’re likely to meet someone special outside in the open air and close to a crowd of people. Therefore, this isn’t a good day to stay inside, even if the weather’s bad. Go see what the universe has in store for you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your value system may take on new spiritual and idealistic aspects today. Mundane affairs could assume new meaning for you. You might even see spirituality in your job. You could set some idealistic but unrealistic goals as far as your health is concerned. If you want to start a new health program, take it one step at a time. Don’t try to accomplish everything all at once.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Other people are important to you. Today your relationships could take on even more significance than usual. You could meet some interesting people, and if you’re not involved, you might even fall in love. Old and new friends could seem more wonderful and idealized. Romantic relationships could assume fairytale qualities. Try to make an effort to see people as they really are.