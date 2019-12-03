Today in High Prairie – December 4, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – December 4, 2019

HP Interagency meeting at Provincial Building at 9 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

CRC Parent n’ Tots at Sunset House at 10 1.m.

Storytime for Kids 3-5 Yrs HP Library 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Baby & Me at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

CRC Parent n’ Tots at Enilda at 1 p.m.

HP Hospital Festival of Trees time 6-8 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 4, 2019

Kelly Milner

Mary Burgar

Dorothy Cowell

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 4, 2019

Cameron Twin

Jamie Piercy

Kim Matin

Kohl Klyne

Wilma Nightingale

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 4, 2019

1840 – Crazy Horse, Sioux Chief

1858 – Chester Greenwood, Inventor of Earmuffs

1889 – Isabel Randolph, Our Miss Brooks Actress

1892 – Francisco Franco, Spanish Dictator/General

1909 – Jimmy Jewel, The Avengers Actor

1913 – Robert Adler, Inventor of TV Remote

1930 – Ronnie Corbett, The Two Ronnies Comedian

1931 – Alex Delvecchio, Detroit Red Wing

1933 – Horst Buchholz, Magnificent 7 Actor

1934 – Victor French, Highway to Heaven Actor

1934 – Wink Martindale, Tic-Tac-Dough Host

1937 – Max Baer Jr., Beverly Hillbillies Actor

1937 – Donnelly Rhodes, Da Vinci’s Inquest Actor

1944 – Chris Hillman, The Byrds Singer

1944 – Dennis Wilson, Beach Boys Vocalist

1945 – Roberta Bondar, Canadian Astronaut

1949 – Jeff Bridges, Against All Odds Actor

1949 – Pamela Stephenson, Superman 3 Actress

1955 – Brian Prout, Diamond Rio Singer

1964 – Chelsea Noble, Growing Pains Actress

1970 – Kevin Sussman, Big Bang Theory Actor

1973 – Tyra Banks, American Supermodel

This Day in Local History – December 4, 2019

Dec. 4, 1914: Lawer Brown defeats “Doc” Day in a race from the Western Hotel to the police barracks in Grouard and wins $10. “Doc” claimed he got a pain in his side or he would have won easily.

Dec. 4, 1965: The NPHL opens its season as Grimshaw defeats visiting Manning 6-5 and McLennan blasts visiting High Prairie 12-2.

Dec. 4, 1974: Frank O’Brien, owner of O’Brien Lumber Company, announces his company will not have winter logging operations due to low timber prices.

Dec. 4, 1975: The NPHL opens its season as visiting Falher defeats Grimshaw 7-2. Grimshaw protests the game when referee John Czuy does not allow Grimshaw goaltender Greg Dodds to play due to a suspension. The NPHL meets and decides Dodds was eligible and gives each team two points.

Dec. 4, 1981: High Prairie officially opens its new administration building, the south wing of the new library building and eight other capital projects.

Dec. 4, 1982: Helen Henderson rushes through Vic’s Super A and gathers $306 worth of groceries during a two-minute shopping spree.

Dec. 4, 1982: The St. Andrew’s girl’s volleyball team wins the Divisional tournament in Donnelly defeating Girouxville 10-15, 15-12, 15-12 in the final.

Dec. 4, 1985: Employees at Buchanan Lumber apply for union certification.

Dec. 4, 1985: South Peace News reports that Wabasca is named as the host town of the 1986 Peace Winter Games.

Dec. 4 1987: Bob Langenhahn celebrates the grand opening of Bob’s Sporting Goods.

Dec. 4, 1994: Melissa Smith wins two gold medals and a bronze medal at the World Taekwondo Federation Tournament in Las Vegas.

Dec. 4, 2000: Peyre Farm Equipment and Peyre Chrysler are vandalized. An undisclosed amount of cash is taken and a big mess created.

Dec. 4, 2000: Wayne Smith, the owner of Triangle Machine Shop, dies in an accident at his business at the age of 58 years.

Dec. 4, 2005: The High Prairie Tolko Timberwovles female midget hockey team wins a tournament in Wetaskiwin after defeating Stettler 5-2 in the final.

This Day in World History – December 4, 2019

1534 – Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent occupies Baghdad.

1619 – 1st Thanksgiving in the Americas.

1680 – Hen in Rome lays an egg imprinted with comet not seen until Dec. 16.

1791 – Britain’s Observer, oldest Sunday newspaper in world, published.

1812 – Peter Gaillard patents a horse-drawn mower.

1843 – Manila paper patented.

1909 – Oldest still-operating NHL franchise formed: Montreal Canadiens.

1921 – Rappe manslaughter trial against Fatty Arbuckle ends [hung jury].

1927 – Duke Ellington opens at the Cotton Club in Harlem.

1930 – Vatican approves rhythm method for birth control.

1951 – Superheated gasses roll down Mount Catarman, Philippines, kills 500.

1952 – Killer fogs begin in London, England; the term “smog” is coined.

1954 – The 1st Burger King is opened in Miami.

1961 – Museum hangs Matisse’s Le Bateau upside down for 47 days.

1961 – Tanganyika becomes 104th member of UN.

1961 – The female contraceptive pill becomes available in Britain.

1977 – NFL plays its 5,000th game.

1978 – Pioneer Venus 1 goes into orbit around Venus.

1980 – Led Zeppelin announces they will disband.

1981 – “Falcon Crest” premieres on CBS-TV.

1991 – Pan American World Airways ceases operations.

1992 – President George H. W. Bush orders 28,000 US troops to Somalia.

1996 – NASA’s 1st Mars rover launched from Cape Canaveral.

2005 – Tens of thousands of people in Hong Kong protest for democracy.

2006 – An adult giant squid is caught on video south of Tokyo.

2016 – Venezuela’s currency falls 60% in 1 month against the US dollar.

2018 – French couture house Chanel ends its use of fur and exotic skins.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 4, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – News of illness or employment problems on the part of someone you care about can have you feeling a bit down in the dumps today. A warm, loving letter or call from someone far away might cheer you. This is a good day to write newsy letters or visit or call people you haven’t heard from in a long time. Don’t let sad news or a bad mood get the better of you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Overspending on luxury items might have you feeling the need to tighten your belt a little. This could make you feel downhearted. Don’t blame yourself too much. We all do this from time to time. Get out of the dumps by getting together with a close friend or lover. Go to a play, concert, or movie. Make time for any projects you have in the works.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Minor family problems might make you gloomy today. Perhaps a family member is away, or there may have been some petty squabbles in your household. Others might want to invite friends over, but you may not feel all that sociable. Throw yourself into projects of your own. It could give you a feeling of accomplishment, defusing your downhearted mood and firing your enthusiasm. Try it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The illness of a relative or neighbour might have you feeling downhearted today. The news is likely secondhand, so it might not be as bad as reported. Work may be slow on your own projects, as you could have a temporary mental block about what to do next. Perhaps you should put them aside for now. Once they’re out of your conscious thoughts, the solution may come spontaneously.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Friends or groups could make excessive demands on your time today. As a generous and service-oriented person, you tend to go along with what others want. This is OK, but you’re not serving anyone by letting them step over the line. You can also delegate. Keep busy, but don’t overextend yourself. You need to save some energy for tomorrow.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Though you’re usually outgoing, today you might feel more shy and reserved, perhaps because of melancholy thoughts about love or friendship. Someone you care about may be away and you miss him or her. People may try to take unfair advantage of you. Because you’re feeling especially vulnerable, you’re more likely to let them do it. Be discriminating.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Information regarding spiritual or philosophical matters that may not be all that trustworthy may come your way. Don’t take what you hear today at face value. A close friend or lover may be far away, and you could feel lonely. The best way to get through the separation is to keep busy, perhaps with study, research, or artistic activities.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Group activities or get-togethers with friends may not go as well as usual today. You’re feeling more reserved and perhaps preoccupied about a friend or romantic partner with whom you might be on the outs. Oddly enough, getting out with others is probably the best therapy in spite of your increased shyness. Maybe the best thing to do is to go out alone where people congregate.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A separation from the special someone in your life, perhaps because of a minor disagreement, could have you feeling melancholy today. You could receive an invitation to a get-together but be unlikely to want to go. You’re feeling more reserved and introverted than usual. Oddly enough, being with others is probably the best way to get your mind off your friend.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A touch of melancholy and moodiness might have you feeling distanced from your entourage and so you could throw yourself into solitary activities. Your concentration may not be what it should be. Get out and take a long walk or treat yourself to a meal at your favourite restaurant. Your mood will pass by tomorrow. You need to get through today!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You feel romantic and sexy today, but you won’t have the opportunity to do anything about it. You may be temporarily separated from the special someone in your life, or a potential romantic partner might not be available. Cheer yourself up by shopping or reading or watching movies. The separation will pass and then you can make up for lost time.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you may extend an invitation to someone close to visit you in your home, but don’t count on the person being able to make it. Something may come up. Disappointment could make you melancholy, but don’t let it get the better of you. Invite someone else or channel that energy into creative or artistic projects. That way you can enjoy the day anyway.