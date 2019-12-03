Today in High Prairie – December 3, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – December 3, 2019

HP Library Board meeting at library at 5:30 p.m.

Ukrainian Cultural Soc. of HP meets at Nazarene Church at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 3, 2019

Ana DelRosario

Hilary Zahacy

Shelbey Taylor

Rick Neidig

Ed Lambert

Austin Guttinger

Bradley Nygaard

Louisa Rich

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 3, 2019

Beatrice Klyne

Bradley Nygaard

Gracie Dashkewytch

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 3, 2019

1596 – Nicolo Amati, Stradivari Violin Maker

1795 – Rowland Hill, 1st Adhesive Postage Stamp

1838 – Cleveland Abbe, “Father of Weather Bureau”

1884 – Rajendra Prasad, 1st President of India

1927 – Andy Williams, Moon River Singer

1931 – Jaye P. Morgan, Gong Show Panelist

1937 – Stephen Rubin, Reebok Manufacturer

1948 – Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath Vocalist

1949 – Mickey Thomas, Jefferson Airplane Vocalist

1951 – Rick Mears, Indy Car Racer – 25 Wins

1952 – Don Barnes, 38 Special Guitarist

1953 – Robert Guediguian, Snows of Kilimanjaro Director

1955 – Melody Anderson, Flash Gordon Actress

1960 – Daryl Hannah, Blade Runner Actress

1965 – Katarina Witt, German Figure Skater

1975 – Mickey Avalon, American Rapper

1981 – Brian Bonsall, Family Ties Actor

1985 – Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia Actress

This Day in Local History – December 3, 2019

Dec. 3, 1969: South Peace News reports the Grimshaw Huskies have folded.

Dec. 3, 1972: Hon. Archbishop H. Routhier announces he is retiring from the Diocese of Grouard.

Dec. 3, 1975: South Peace News reports that Marvin Moore announces a malting barley processing plant will be built at McLennan. High Prairie was not chosen because of a poor water supply.

Dec. 3, 1979: Pat Monahan opens High Prairie Muffler.

Dec. 3, 1980: South Peace News reports HPSD rejects a petition from Slave Lake residents objecting to HPSD and High Prairie town council’s plan to share office space in the same building. The reason cited is lack of signatures.

Dec. 3, 1982: About $10,000 in damages results after four teenage boys go on a rampage through St. Andrew’s School.

Dec. 3, 1986: South Peace News reports that Noela Vandermeulen, Ron Russell, Tom Delamere, Kyle Paulson, Ken Matthews and Mike Kalita are all appointed to serve on the High Prairie Recreation Board.

Dec. 3, 1999: Loraine Marie Duguay, 44, dies at her home on the Tsuu T’ina Nation. She was a former executive director at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

Dec. 3, 2001: Marigold Enterprises opens a second-hand book store.

Dec. 3, 2007: Enilda Mud Bowl bowler Carla Auger starts a game with eight straight strikes before settling for 372.

Dec. 3, 2008: High Prairie RCMP report the theft of a religious artifact from St. Bernard’s Church in Grouard.

Dec. 3, 2010: The Good Neighbours Thrift Store opens in the town’s east end under the ownership of Marwan and Laurinda Tabet.

Dec. 3, 2014: South Peace News reports on the formation of the High Prairie Community Wind Ensemble under the leadership of Colin Chrabaszcz.

Dec. 3, 2015: High Prairie Councillor Quenten Emter resigns his seat from town council.

Dec. 3, 2016: The Gordon Buchanan family donates $350,000 to the High Prairie and District Community Health Foundation, citing a desire to see the money go toward renal dialysis treatment at the High Prairie Hospital.

Dec. 3, 2018: Trash collection changes in High Prairie with the new service provided by Green for Life Environmental. Huge plastic garbage containers are provided to households to place trash bags inside.

This Day in World History – December 3, 2019

1586 – Sir Thomas Herriot introduces potatoes to England from Colombia.

1881 – Henry Morton Stanley founds Leopoldville [now Kinshasa].

1910 – Neon lights 1st publicly displayed at Paris Auto Show.

1917 – After nearly 20 years of planning/construction, Quebec Bridge opens.

1926 – Novelist Agatha Christie mysteriously disappears for 11 days.

1930 – Airborn chemicals combine with fog to kill 60 in Belgium.

1931 – Alka Seltzer goes on sale.

1938 – AAUs decides to continue linear measuring system over metric.

1946 – US government asks UN to order dictator Franco out of Spain.

1947 – Tennessee Williams’ “Streetcar Named Desire” premieres.

1950 – Paul Harvey begins his national radio broadcast.

1965 – The Beatles begin final UK concert tour in Glasgow.

1965 – USSR launches Luna 8; it crashes on the moon.

1967 – 1st human heart transplant done in SA by Dr. Christiaan Barnard.

1967 – Former Indonesian president Sukarno placed under house arrest.

1975 – Laos falls to communist forces.

1979 – 11 trampled to death at Who concert in Cincinnati.

1979 – Christies auctions a thimble for a record $18,400.

1984 – Bhopal disaster: Union Carbide pesticide plant leak kills 2,259.

1984 – “Do They Know It’s Christmas” single written.

1989 – Mikhail Gorbachev and George H.W. Bush declare Cold War over.

2017 – 1st pizza party in space held by astronauts at space station.

2018 – David Attenborough warns collapse of civilization.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 3, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may think only advanced surfers can handle the big waves. But how are you going to improve your ability if you don’t test your limits? This is your day. Take control and push beyond your boundaries. You’ll find validation. This is one of your fantastic “up” times when you’re glowing with passionate radiance that showers light on the rest of the world.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Finding solutions won’t be hard, thanks to your detective side today. You may feel like the real truth lies below the surface. At times you’re tempted to skip along the top of things without really considering what’s going on below. Today it’s a completely different story. Turbulent feelings and intense emotions from the depths of your soul are the hot topics of concern.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If something is good, it’s likely to feel like utopia. If something is bad, it’s like the end of the world. There’s no middle ground. This is a day of emotional extremes. You feel like you’re giving it all or nothing. This is a climactic time for you. Work with the energy at hand rather than try to resist it. Tap into your emotions and use them to your advantage.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Move away from the problems instead of stepping into them. You may not be able to see the potholes, so consider taking another road. Don’t waste time falling into a hole you can avoid. It may be difficult to deal with your emotions because your usual way of dealing with such intensity is to push it away, ignore it, and operate on a cerebral level. This attitude won’t serve you today.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This is a terrific day in which you’ll be able to cut through the falsehoods and get to the essence of the issue. Don’t waste your time on superficial conversations and situations. Your energy is too valuable to spend on those who can’t see the deeper meaning. Meditation, intense conversation, and passionate love are in store today. Embrace the sensual, sensitive being within.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There’s a terrific intensity to today that may have you running for cover. You may be tempted to say your peace and run for the hills. Your self-confidence may not be at its strongest, and you may feel as if other people are looking to find fault with you. Remember that you’re living this life for you and not for someone else. You make your own rules and set your own standards.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There’s a terrific, warm, and nurturing quality to the day. The people around you are validating your inner and outer aspects. Emotions could get intense, but your grounded perspective helps you see through the situation. Spend time cooking up a great meal for those you love. If you don’t feel like cooking, splurge on a good meal at your favourite restaurant.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may be uncomfortable with the emotional intensity that’s likely to seep into every part of your day. You may wonder what the big deal is and why people are so hopped up over nothing. Perhaps this is your cue to take things more seriously and act with more sensitivity. Your detachment can be an asset, but it could be your biggest enemy on a day like this.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There’s intensity in your relationships now, and you may feel like every situation is life-or-death. Calm those voices in your head. Meditate, take a yoga class, and breathe deeply. Know that nothing is really as dramatic as it seems. This, too, will pass. In a few days you’ll be able to laugh your worries away.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may feel weighed down by the emotional pall hanging over everything. Don’t let this feeling overwhelm you, although at times this may be impossible. A good friend could call on you for help and emotional support. Don’t end up turning the focus around and talking only about your experiences. Loyalty and compassion are keys for today.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Whatever you do, infuse it with passion. You tend to overanalyze things when you should follow your intuition. You know in your heart which way to proceed and how to treat the people around you. Don’t try to force the situation or manipulate it into something it isn’t. This is a wonderful day. You have a chance to share yourself with others. Receive the love and understanding you deserve.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Dive deep. This isn’t a day to stay in shallow waters. This is a day to go beyond your normal limits. Although there may be a great emotional charge accompanying everything you do, let this be the excitement that fuels your passion and not the reason to stop. Getting started may be tough, and you may want to spend the day in bed. Once you get going, it may be hard to slow down.