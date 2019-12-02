Today in High Prairie – December 2, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – December 2, 2019

HP Community Band meets in PRJH School Band Room from 6-7:15 p.m.

Triangle PTA monthly meeting at Triangle Hall at 7:30 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 2, 2019

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 2, 2019

This Day in Local History – December 2, 2019

Dec. 2, 1913: R.H. Potts drives his 10-horsepower Cadillac to Peace River Crossing from Grouard in only eight hours.

Dec. 2, 1914: Peter Tomkins is elected president of the Grouard Curling Club.

Dec. 2, 1961: The High Prairie Progress reports that Alberta’s Minister of Highways, Gordon Taylor, says Highway 2 will be paved from Edmonton to Donnelly Corner. However, he did not say when.

Dec. 2, 1973: Myler Savill’s High Prairie rink wins the Falher Opening Bonspiel.

Dec. 2, 1978: The Prairie River Raiders boy’s volleyball team wins the 4T Peace zone title defeating Peace River and Valleyview.

Dec. 2, 1985: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont says work on a new AVC Campus for High Prairie should begin next year.

Dec. 2, 1997: Discovery astronaut Bjarni Tryggvason visits E.W. Pratt High School.

Dec. 2, 2000: Brian Bliss’ High Prairie rink qualifies for its second straight Alberta Senior Men’s Curling Championships after winning Districts at Fairview.

Dec. 2, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to hire a second peace officer at its interim budget meeting; however, the decision is later reversed at its May budget meeting.

Dec. 2, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to hire a foreman at its interim budget meeting. Better service is promised by Supt. Len Racher.

Dec. 2, 2009: A boy wields a knife during an attempted robbery at Kinuso Family Foods. He later pleads guilty to theft under $5,000 and possession of a weapon in High Prairie youth court Dec. 14.

Dec. 2, 2011: The annual Ducks Unlimited Banquet nets a profit of about $15,000.

Dec. 2, 2014: J.B. Wood resident Chuck Bissell carries a jar around for the past month and raises $719.27 during the Movember campaign.

Dec. 2-3, 2016: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers win the Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament after defeating the Valleyview Hillside Cougars 45-39 in the final. The men’s team places second after losing the final to the Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons 63-62.

This Day in World History – December 2, 2019

1697 – St. Paul’s Cathedral, designed by Sir Christopher Wren, consecrated.

1802 – Britain sells Suriname to the Netherlands.

1804 – Napoleon Bonaparte is crowned Emperor of France in Paris.

1867 – Charles Dickens gives his 1st public reading in the USA.

1899 – US & Germany agree to divide Samoa between them.

1901 – King C. Gillette begins selling safety razor blades.

1907 – Canadian world heavyweight boxing champ Tommy Burns retains title.

1908 – Child Emperor Pu Yi ascends the Chinese throne at the age of two.

1909 – National Hockey Association is formed in Montreal; later the NHL.

1927 – 1st Model A Ford sold, for $385.

1929 – 1st skull of Peking man found, 50 km out of Peking.

1933 – Fred Astaire’s 1st film, “Dancing Lady”, released.

1941 – Japanese Marshal Admiral Yamamoto sends his fleet to Pearl Harbor.

1952 – 1st human birth televised to public on KOA-TV Denver.

1958 – Benelux treaty signed by Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg.

1959 – Malpasset dam collapses destroying French Riviera town of Frejus.

1960 – Louis Leakey discovers 1.4 million year old Homo erectus.

1961 – Fidel Castro declares he’s a Marxist & will lead Cuba to Communism.

1969 – NHL announces two new franchiaes: Buffalo and Vancouver.

1971 – Soviet space probe Mars 3 is first to soft land on Mars.

1971 – United Arab Emirates declares independence from UK.

1976 – Fidel Castro becomes President of Cuba.

1982 – 1st permanent artificial heart successfully implanted.

1988 – ESPN airs its 10,000th edition of Sports Center.

1990 – First parliamentary election in newly reunified Germany.

1990 – 1st time 12 people in space at the same time.

1994 – Cruise liner Achille Lauro sinks off the coast of Somalia.

2012 – 9 people are killed after 30 cars are trapped in Japanese tunnel.

2013 – China launches its first moon rover mission.

2014 – Stephen Hawking says Artificial Intelligence a “threat to mankind”.

2017 – Egyptian lawyer says women wearing ripped jeans should be raped.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 2, 2019

