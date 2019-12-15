Today in High Prairie – December 15, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – December 15, 2019

Attend the church of your choice.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 15, 2019

Delani Bissell

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 15, 2019

Jamie Abel

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 15, 2019

37 – Nero, Roman Emperor

1832 – Gustave Eiffel, Designer of Eiffel Tower

1852 – Henri Becquerel, Discovered Radioactivity

1861 – Charles Duryea, Built 1st Auto in USA

1863 – Arthur D. Little, Chemist Patented Rayon

1881 – James Schneider, Keystone Kops Actor

1892 – David Guion, Home on the Range Composer

1892 – John Paul Getty, Getty Oil Billionaire

1907 – Oscar Niemeyer, Designed Brasilia

1922 – Alan Freed, 1st to Coin Term Rock & Roll

1925 – Kasey Rogers, Bewitched Actress

1933 – Tim Conway, Carol Burnet Show Actor

1939 – Cindy Birdsong, Supremes Vocalist

1942 – Dave Clark, Glad All Over Singer

1949 – Don Johnson, Miami Vice Actor

1963 – Helen Slater, Supergirl Actress

1968 – Garrett Wang, Star Trek Voyager Actor

1970 – Michael Shanks, Stargate Actor/Director

1981 – Brendan Fletcher, Canadian Actor

This Day in Local History – December 15, 2019

Dec. 15, 1914: The Grouard and District Branch of the Canadian Patriotic Fund is formed.

Dec. 15, 1914: A number of Brothers Mason meet in Grouard and decide to petition the Grand Lodge of Alberta for a charter for form a Wahpun Lodge.

Dec. 15, 1924: St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard receives electricity with the help of the federal government.

Dec. 15, 1966: High Prairie Players presents the first of two shows called Cinderella. Jean Lewis is the Fairy Godmother.

Dec. 15, 1971: South Peace News reports that the Northern Alberta Railways station is for sale.

Dec. 15, 1979: A youth steals a forklift loader and leads police on a wild chase in High Prairie.

Dec. 15, 1980: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce opposes Sunday shopping in a letter to town council.

Dec. 15, 1982: High Prairie town council joins a list of over a dozen other Alberta towns requesting a provincial medium security jail be built in their area.

Dec. 15, 1984: High Prairie boxer Pat Gray wins the lightweight Diamond Belt championship in Calgary.

Dec. 15, 1993: South Peace News reports Baron Oilfield Supply opens under the management of Carman Moen.

Dec. 15, 1993: A new Seniors Centre opens in Grouard.

Dec. 15, 1994: The first load of logs arrives at Tolko Industries to be weighed.

Dec. 15, 1998: HPSD hears that the East Prairie Metis Settlement wants its own elementary school after the Settlement makes a request to join Northland School Division.

Dec. 15, 1999: High Prairie town council passes a curfew bylaw ordering children aged 15 and under to be at home from midnight to 6 a.m. daily.

Dec. 15, 1999: High Prairie town council agrees to spend $85,000 on Phase 2 on the Riana Otto Community Walking Trails.

Dec. 15, 2005: Peace Country Health reveals four locations are being considered for the new High Prairie Hospital including land owned by the Peyre family, Shybunia family and Peavine Metis Settlement. The fourth location is not disclosed immediately but later revealed to be Williscroft land.

Dec. 15, 2006: An awards ceremony to mark Travis Cunningham’s 500th NPHL goal is held at the downtown Elks Hall. Among many honours, Cunningham is honoured as the Alberta’s Metis Athlete of the Year.

Dec. 15, 2008: Don Lui and his wife, Rebecca Kong, open Don’s Kitchen across from the post office.

Dec. 15, 2015: High Prairie town council refuses to proceed with two plebiscites: whether or not to continue fluoridation of the town’s water supply; and whether or not to allow town voters to elect their mayor.

This Day in World History – December 15, 2019

1582 – Spanish Netherlands, Denmark and Norway adopt Gregorian calendar.

1593 – State of Holland grants patent on windmill with a crankshaft.

1612 – German Astronomer Simon Marius is 1st to observe Andromeda galaxy.

1680 – Tax revolt on Terschelling due to tax on cereal.

1840 – Napoleon receives a French state funeral 19 years after his death.

1854 – 1st street-cleaning machine in US 1st used in Philadelphia.

1859 – G.R. Kirchoff describes chemical composition of sun.

1874 – 1st reigning king [Hawaii] to visit US.

1925 – 1st road with a depressed trough opens to traffic.

1929 – Swiss pilot Walter Mittelholzer is 1st to fly over Mt. Kilimanjaro.

1939 – “Gone With the Wind” starring Clark Gable & Vivien Leigh premieres.

1939 – 1st commercial manufacture of nylon yarn occurs in Delaware.

1942 – Massachusetts issues 1st US vehicular license plate tabs.

1944 – Bandleader, Major Glenn Miller, lost over English Channel.

1961 – Adolf Eichmann is sentenced to death for war crimes in Israel.

1964 – 1st time 4 people are in space.

1964 – Canada’s House of Commons votes 163-78 to approve Maple Leaf flag.

1966 – Audouin Dollfus discovers Saturn’s tenth moon, Janus.

1969 – San Francisco Fire Department replaces leather helmets with plastic.

1970 – Soviet Venera 7 is 1st spacecraft to land on another planet [Venus].

1973 – APA declares homosexuality is not a mental illness.

1973 – Pirates of Caribbean ride opens at Disneyland.

1973 – Sandy Hawley becomes 1st jockey to win 500 races in 1 year.

1979 – Deposed Shah of Iran leaves US for Panama.

1979 – World Court in Hague rules Iran should relase all US hostages.

1979 – Chris Haney and Scott Abbott develop board game Trivial Pursuit.

1982 – Spain reopens border with Gibraltar.

1984 – USSR launches Vega 1 for rendezvous with Halley’s Comet.

1995 – Playboy goes back on sale after 36-year ban in Ireland.

2001 – Leaning Tower of Pisa reopens after 11 years and $27 million fix.

2009 – Boeing’s new 787 Dreamliner makes its maiden flight.

2013 – China successfully lands its moon rover on the moon.

2015 – 1,000 schools closed in Los Angeles after an e-mail threat.

2018 – Discovery of 4,400-year-old tomb of Fifth Dynasty priest near Cairo.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 15, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A gathering of psychics, artists, and spiritually oriented people could take place in your home today. This may be a fascinating and stimulating meeting, but there may be someone who likes to stir controversy and debate. Be aware of this possibility and short-circuit it if you can or this promising encounter could end with battered egos and bruised feelings.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A class you’ve wanted to take may open up, and you’ll want to register right away. You might have a few difficulties. If you try to sign up by phone, the line may be busy. If you enroll online, the website might crash. Don’t get discouraged and give up. These are only temporary delays. You won’t want to miss the class. Keep trying!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Do you have a lot of money in investments? Even if you have only a savings account or home equity, you could be a bit disconcerted when the stock market takes a nosedive. A lot is going on behind the scenes that the general public doesn’t know. The situation is temporary. The market should be back to normal before too long.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A love partner may seem distracted. Don’t jump to the conclusion that your friend has found someone else. The problem is more likely to centre on obstacles that your partner has encountered in achieving a cherished goal. When your friend decides to share this with you, you might be able to shed some light on the situation.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Equipment could give you trouble today. You’re probably good at working with it, but when it comes to troubleshooting, you might not know as much as you should. Don’t make yourself crazy worrying about it. Get a friend or colleague to assist you, or better yet, call a professional. You’ll feel more confident and get a lot more done.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A friend’s lack of communication and perhaps even shortness with you could bring up your insecurities and have you wondering if this person still cares about you. Don’t worry. Your friend is upset, but not about you. He or she may be too caught up in difficulties to realize the problem. Hang in there and you’ll be in touch again when they’re ready.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A member of your group may have gone away without telling anyone where he or she was going. This could be worrisome for the rest of you, but don’t fret. Your friend is probably OK, but may just need to do some thinking alone. You have to accept that you won’t hear from this person today. Have faith and don’t worry.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A strange, unexpected call or e-mail could puzzle you. You may not know the caller, the information might not make sense, or it might bring news that doesn’t feel right. Whatever you hear may be exaggerated if not false. If it’s important to you, check out the facts before jumping to conclusions and before passing it on to others.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Is your financial situation confusing? Are you starting to panic about it? You may be getting worked up over nothing. Get all your paperwork together, focus on the facts, and see what’s really happening. Once you consult the actual figures and go over them a few times, you should find that you can handle the situation.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Ideas for creative projects may be flooding your mind, but they may be too general or vague to grasp. Make a list if you like, but don’t feel you have to start anything today. You may need a few days to let the ideas churn around before settling on the best one to start. Be patient.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Have you been getting strange vibes from someone close to you? Chances are this person isn’t upset with you. He or she may be worried about upcoming changes in the professional environment. All signs are that these worries are groundless. Offer to take your friend out to lunch and just listen. You’ll be able to lighten the load and provide some much-needed perspective.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A current or potential love partner may drop out of sight and not return your calls. You could panic, wondering if your friend has lost interest. Don’t jump to conclusions. Your partner may be involved in other matters. Remember the old saying, “If you love something, let it go.” If you cling, it was never yours in the first place.