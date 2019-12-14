Today in High Prairie – December 14, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – December 14, 2019

Let’s get cooking at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 14, 2019

Mark Lund

rylee Guerin

Arlen Quartly

Chadwick Devaux

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 14, 2019

Emari Abel

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 14, 2019

1503 – Nostradamus, French Astrologist/PropheT

1881 – Katherine MacDonald, Stranger Than Fiction ActresS

1883 – Morihei Ueshiba, Founder of Aikido

1908 – Laurence Naismith, Diamonds Are Forever Actor

1919 – Felix the Cat, Cartoon Character

1923 – Irving Boyar, Dog Day Afternoon Actor

1938 – Hal Williams, Private Benjamin Actor

1946 – Joyce Vincent Wilson, Tony Orlando & Dawn Singer

1946 – Patty Duke, The Miracle Worker Actress

1949 – Cliff Williams, AC/DC Bassist

1966 – Bill Ranford, Edmonton Oiler

1981 – Emilie Heymans, Canadian Diver

This Day in Local History – December 14, 2019

Dec. 14, 1957: High Prairie’s first game in NPHL history is cancelled at McLennan because of soft ice conditions.

Dec. 14, 1966: South Peace News reports on several break-ins at the High Prairie Post Office. Several juveniles are arrested. The juveniles opened mailboxes that were not properly closed and stole items inside.

Dec. 14, 1977: A Faust-Kinuso basketball team clobbers a High Prairie men’s team 138-58 in a game played at E.W. Pratt High School.

Dec. 14, 1988: South Peace News reports the Grouard Indian Band could increase its land base by 200 per cent pending approval of land claim negotiations.

Dec. 14, 1988: Heather Killeen and Ruth Strebchuk open U-Can Bodyshapers.

Dec. 14, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes endorses a Peavine connector road to McLennan.

Dec. 14, 2005: Ashley Zahacy, Amanda Olanski, Shelby Pratt and Madison Rose are selected to play for Team Alberta North at the Arctic Winter Games in Alaska March 5-11.

Dec. 14, 2011: High Prairie town council approves a development permit for a new restaurant at Peavine Estates. Council does not disclose who is building the restaurant.

Dec. 14, 2011: Alberta Municipal Affairs appoints Harold Johnsrude to inspect town council’s affairs. He introduces himself at council’s meeting. The inspection was prompted by complaints from citizens.

Dec. 14, 2016: High Prairie Flaman Rentals dealer Lyndon Drefs tells Big Lakes County council he is “quite offended” by remarks directed at the company he represents questioning the quality of equipment it rents.

Dec. 14, 2016: Big Lakes County discusses the possible change to a bylaw to allow chickens in hamlets.

Dec. 14, 2016: Big Lakes County hears plans of possibly changing the former Faust Osmose site into a recreation area. Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard says the community has a list of people ready to donate money, materials and equipment.

This Day in World History – December 14, 2019

1287 – St. Lucia’s Flood in Northwest Netherlands: 50,000 die.

1542 – Princess Mary Stuart becomes Queen Mary I of Scotland at 6 days old.

1656 – Artificial pearls 1st manufactured.

1798 – David Wilkinson of Rhode Island patents a nut & bolt machine.

1812 – French invasion of Russia, led by Napoleon, officially ends.

1901 – 1st table tennis tournament is held.

1903 – Wright brothers fly the Wright Flyer for 1st time at Kitty Hawk.

1911 – Norwegian Roald Amundsen’s expedition is 1st to reach South Pole.

1927 – Iraq gains independence from Britain.

1944 – German occupiers forbid use of electricity in parts of Holland.

1946 – UN General Assembly votes to establish UN HQs in New York City.

1947 – NASCAR is founded in Daytona Beach, Florida.

1959 – J.B. Jordan in F-104C sets world altitude record, 31,513 meters.

1961 – Jimmy Dean’s “Big Bad John” is 1st country song to get gold record.

1962 – Mariner 2 makes 1st US fly-by of another planet [Venus].

1967 – DNA created in a test tube.

1967 – Canadian PM Lester B. Pearson announces he is retiring.

1969 – Jackson Five made their 1st appearance on “Ed Sullivan Show”.

1972 – Eugene Cernan & Harrison Schmitt leave the moon.

1980 – At 2 p.m. EST, 10 minutes of silence in memory of John Lennon.

1981 – Israel annexes Golan Heights [seized from Syria in 1967].

1984 – Sportscaster Howard Cosell retires from Monday Night Football.

1987 – Chrysler pleads no contest to selling driven vehicles as new.

1994 – Construction begins on the Three Gorges Dam, China.

2003 – President George W. Bush announces the capture of Saddam Hussein.

2004 – The Millau viaduct – highest bridge in the world – opens in France.

2015 – “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” starring Harrison Ford premieres.

2016 – Amazon announces its 1st delivery by drone.

2017 – Walt Disney Company buys most of 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 14, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Frantic communications involving a project or family affairs could have you feeling scattered and unfocused. Too many important concerns have hit you at once. It can be confusing, but take them one at a time and don’t be tempted to try to accomplish everything at once. Your mind is steady and analytical today. Go with the flow and all will get done.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Good news about money could fill you with ideas about how to spend it, particularly on your home. Maybe you need new furniture or have been thinking about painting or redecorating. This is a great time to do it as long as you’re careful and not to let your exuberance get the better of you. You don’t want to have to repaint or take unwanted furniture back to the store.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your mind is sharp and ready to take on anything thrown your way. Family members or friends could pick up on this pretty quickly, so don’t be surprised if they come to you for help and advice. You’ll probably give a lot of it today, so be prepared. Paperwork might be a bit overwhelming. As long as you take it one step at a time, you’ll get it all done.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Books and magazines on psychic, spiritual, or metaphysical matters could take up a lot of your attention today. Your inclination could be to let your routine tasks go in favour of continuing to read calling all your friends to tell them what you’ve learned. Save it for this evening. You’re too conscientious to let your work slide, and you’d feel derelict in your duty if you did.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A fairly recent goal that you’ve set for yourself might seem a bit overwhelming. You might wonder if you’ll get it done. Though you could easily become distracted, you can focus when you try, and this is what you should do now. Finances may need attention, and possibly paperwork, but this is only routine work.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you should feel especially optimistic and enthusiastic about life. You’ll have a lot of great ideas about what to do with your day, but unfortunately, your ability to put these plans into motion will probably be curtailed by other responsibilities. This could have you champing at the bit all day, but what the heck? Tonight you can do whatever you want!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Discussions about religion could come up during your day. A recent rush of intuitive revelations could cause you to want to expound on your beliefs, but this could backfire. This isn’t the day to try to convince others of anything. This also isn’t a good day to think in terms of getting away for a while. Kick around a few ideas, but make definite plans later.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Friends or a group with which you’re affiliated might run into financial difficulties and ask for your advice. It wouldn’t be a good idea to give it, at least not today. Your thoughts aren’t as focused as they should be. You might use a little intuition to guide you. Your ability to see under the surface is good now.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Communication with family members and the special person in your life could be frustrating today. Either you aren’t in accord or you keep missing each other. Don’t be frustrated. It’s the planetary energy running a little interference. By tomorrow this aspect will have passed and you’ll once again find yourselves on common ground.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Plans for travel or advancing your education could be on your mind. Your excitement might keep you from focusing on whatever tasks you have to do. Don’t worry about it. Your steadfastness will enable you to get your tasks completed in spite of anything that may distract you. Either that, or the people around you will keep reminding you of your responsibilities!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Thoughts of romance and dreams of a wonderful evening with that special someone are foiled by work that needs to be done right away. This might concern finances. It could involve a lot of deep thought on subjects that don’t particularly interest you. Don’t let this get you down. Get through the chores and then plan your evening. It won’t be too late to have fun.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might be planning to attend a social event today. You’re looking forward to it. Paperwork could take up so much of your time today that you wonder if you can make it. The paperwork doesn’t seem to be that urgent. Do as much as you can and then take off and go to your party. You deserve it.