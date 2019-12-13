Today in High Prairie – December 13, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – December 13, 2019

Prayer Shawl Knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 10 a.m.

Off to a Good Start at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 13, 2019

Ron Matula

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 13, 2019

Brad Campiou

Lucy Cline

Wilfred Ruecker

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 13, 2019

1553 – Henry IV, 1st Bourbon King of Navarra

1816 – Werner von Siemens, Siemens Corporation Founder

1870 – Edward LeSaint, Modern Times Actor

1871 – Emily Carr, Canadian Artist

1910 – Lillian Roth, Animal Crackers Actress

1914 – Larry Parks, The Jolson Story

1917 – John Hart, The Lone Ranger Actor

1925 – Dick Van Dyke, Dick Van Dyke Show Actor

1929 – Christopher Plummer, Sound of Music Actor

1938 – Tony Gomez, Foundations Rocker

1941 – John Davidson, Hollywood Squares Host

1948 – Jeff Baxter, Steely Dan Guitarist

1948 – Ted Nugent, Cat Scratch Fever Guitarist

1952 – Sylvester Ritter, “Junkyard Dog” Wrestler

1959 – John Whitaker, Family Affair Actor

1962 – Karen Witter, One Life to Live Actress

1969 – Sergei Fedorov, Detroit Red Wing

1973 – Christie Clark, Days of Our Life Actress

1981 – Chelsea Hertford, Major Dad Actress

1989 – Taylor Swift, American Singer/Songwriter

This Day in Local History – December 13, 2019

Dec. 13, 1914: Maria Bottle, 6, of Grouard, dies after being scalded by a pot of boiling water on Dec. 10. Mrs. Bottle tipped the pot while putting wood in the stove.

Dec. 13, 1962: The Alberta Government opens a new liquor store outlet in High Prairie.

Dec. 13, 1967: South Peace News reports that twin brothers Albert and Omar Tarrabain open High Prairie News and Confectionery kitty corner to the High Prairie United Church. The store is open daily from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Dec. 13, 1967: South Peace News reports in the Salt Prairie News that there will be no Christmas concert due to the recent diphtheria scare.

Dec. 13, 1967: South Peace News reports that Gene Morin takes over ownership of Modern Cleaners from Ernie Fortier.

Dec. 13, 1975: Macleods celebrates its grand opening after extensive renovations.

Dec. 13, 1977: Gilles Ayotte opens R&S Music Centre in High Prairie.

Dec. 13, 1982: High Prairie Red Rooster is the site of an armed robbery but the suspects are nabbed within 30 minutes of the incident.

Dec. 13, 1989: South Peace News reports U-Can Bodyshapers moves to a new location behind Merner’s Drug Store.

Dec. 13, 1990: Whitefish Chief Eddie Tallman and Premier Don Getty sign a land claim settlement giving the band 5,500 acres and $19 million.

Dec. 13, 1992: Richard Lyle Randall, 39, of High Prairie, and Marvin George Willier, 35, of Sucker Creek die in an accident three miles west of High Prairie.

Dec. 13, 1992: Garry Lee Bissell, 41, and co-owner of Bissell Brothers Lumber Inc., dies in his home at Enilda of a heart attack.

Dec. 13, 1993: Vernon-based Tolko Industries gets the green light from the Alberta government to build an oriented strandboard plant near High Prairie.

Dec. 13, 1999: Kurtis James Zoller, of Salmon Arm, B.C., pleads guilty in High Prairie provincial court to setting fire to an RCMP cell with toilet paper and is fined $300.

Dec. 13, 2006: CAO John Eriksson participates in his last M.D. of Big Lakes council meeting.

Dec. 13, 2006: South Peace News reports on CCS’s plans for a $20 million expansion south of High Prairie.

Dec. 13, 2017: The High Prairie Medical Clinic officially opens in the R/X Drug Mart building in downtown. Doctors and co-owner Dr. Pam Edwards and Dr. Robin Laughlin cut the ribbon.

This Day in World History – December 13, 2019

1577 – Sir Francis Drake sets sail from England to circle the globe.

1642 – Dutch explorer Abel Tasman sights the South Island of New Zealand.

1759 – 1st music store in America opens in Philadelphia.

1816 – Patent for a dry dock issued to John Adamson.

1903 – Italo Marcioni patents ice cream cone mound.

1916 – Avalanche kills 10,000 Austrian & Italian troops in 24 hours.

1920 – Diameter of Betelgeuse star measured; 1st star measured.

1928 – Clip-on tie designed.

1938 – Los Angeles freezes at 28F.

1944 – Japanese kamikaze crashes into US cruiser Nashville, kills 138.

1949 – AL votes down proposal to revive spitball.

1950 – James Dean begins career with appearance in a Pepsi commercial.

1963 – Capital Records signs right of 1st refusal agreement with Beatles.

1967 – San Diego records snow at a zero elevation.

1974 – Malta becomes a republic.

1983 – Highest-scoring NBA game in history: Detroit 186, Denver 184 [3 OT].

1988 – 3 men end 29-hr all-466-station subway ride in New York.

1988 – PLO Leader Yasser Arafat addresses UN in Geneva.

1991 – Both Koreas sign an accord calling for reconciliation.

2000 – The “Texas 7” escape prison, go on crime & killing spree.

2003 – Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein captured by US forces.

2006 – The Baiji, or Chinese River Dolphin, announced as extinct.

2017 – Prehistoric bones of a penguin as tall as a human found.

2017 – Feminism is most searched word in 2017 on online dictionary.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 13, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – One recent day you had the feeling that your professional projects really weren’t your own, but ones that your parents, in particular your mother, wanted you to have. Now you’ve been analyzing your career from all angles and trying to figure out what it is you truly want. Today you should be able to see more clearly.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It seems like the basis of your social ambition has taken a bit of a beating lately. The planetary energies should give you some new desires. They may be of a more modest nature, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be important. What motivates you professionally is going to be healthier and less egotistical. It will ultimately be a positive, satisfying evolution.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Here is the day when you may finally accept that you tend to play the role of parent in your sentimental relationships. You’re the one who sets limits, organizes things, and takes on responsibility. Your partner should try to open you up to your more sensitive, fragile side.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Are you afraid that people will no longer understand you? Have you changed too much? Do you have the feeling that you’ve left some people behind? Yes, it’s possible, but what can you do? Everyone can’t change at the same pace as you. Your friends have no problem with the changes you’ve undergone. Consider this possibility!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You don’t have the same opinions as everyone else. Of course, this is the case for each one of us. But you seem to differ in opinion with people more and more. You may decide that it’s time to design your own job, where the only boss to disagree with is you! This will carry some risks, but the potential rewards are great.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may have been thinking about reshuffling the cards with your mate, unless you’ve already been offered a new hand. This pause in your relationship is a necessary transition on your journey to increased intimacy. Beginning today, your relationship is back on track and will continue to progress smoothly. Make the effort to observe what has changed.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There’s some likelihood that your emotions have changed in the past six weeks or so. You’re no longer attracted to the same people. You’re unsure of yourself at work, and you even wonder if your attractiveness had deserted you. Beginning today, these doubts will be dispelled. Take heart.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It looks like your emotions are finally back in business! You’ve been hesitant for the past six weeks or so, unable to make any decisions. You felt unsure, as if you could no longer trust yourself. It’s been an especially upsetting time. Don’t throw caution to the wind, but your self-confidence will return to you today.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There’s some possibility that in the past month or so you’ve been hesitant about your commitments, as if you’d been in suspended animation. Perhaps you became aware of errors you’d made in the past and were afraid you’d repeat them. Now that you’re conscious of the past, you can and will face the future with more confidence.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – What a relief! Your energy is returning, especially regarding affairs of the heart. Today you’ll be freed from the bonds of doubt about your judgment. With you, self-doubt is an especially touchy subject. You’re miserable when your confidence is gone. The energy flow has been reestablished, although it may take you a few days to fully recover from the ordeal of recent weeks.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The day ahead is promising! The aspects give a boost to your emotional life and should release you from the recent period of uncertainty that has plagued you. You were unable to trust your own judgment. Difficult as this was, the doubt must have served some purpose. Perhaps you should use your newfound clarity to sort out your experiences.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You undoubtedly have the impression that you’re seeing more clearly than in the recent past. The planetary energies are lining up to break up the mental fog that you’ve been experiencing. The past few days have made you think an awful lot and you’ve learned some lessons, which should be evident today. Now it’s up to you to apply those lessons to your life.