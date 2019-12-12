Today in High Prairie – December 12, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – December 12, 2019

Bright Beginnings at HP CRC Office at 10 a.m.

CRC Baby & Me at East Prairie at 1 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 6-8 p.m.

HP St. Andrew’s Grade 2-3 Christ Concert: 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 12, 2019

Chelsey Bembridge

Chase Jarvis

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 12, 2019

Carol MacEachern

Debbie Collins

Holly Baker

Jeffrey Sloan

Tanya Twin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 12, 2019

1805 – Henry Wells, Founded Wells Fargo & Company

1821 – Gustave Flaubert, Madame Bovary Author

1833 – Matthias Hohner, Harmonica Manufacturer

1863 – Edvard Munch, The Scream Painter

1879 – Laura Hope Crews, Gone with the Wind Actress

1893 – Edward G. Robinson, The Ten Commandments Actor

1915 – Frank Sinatra, American Singer

1923 – Bob Barker, The Price is Right Host

1937 – Connie Francis, Where the Boys Are Singer

1940 – Dionne Warwick, Way to San Jose Singer

1946 – Clive Bunker, Jethro Tull Drummer

1950 – Billy Smith, New York Islanders

1952 – Sarah Douglas, Conan Actress

1953 – Bruce Kulick, KISS Guitarist

1969 – Kris Wirtz, Canadian Ice Skater

1975 – Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory Actress

This Day in Local History – December 12, 2019

Dec. 12, 1914: George J. Johnson resigns as manager of the Peace River Trading Land Company in Grouard.

Dec. 12, 1962: The first patients from the old Providence Hospital are transferred to the new 70-bed $940,000 Providence Hospital in High Prairie.

Dec. 12, 1970: The Town of Valleyview opens the Polar Palace arena with a game including the High Prairie Regals and Dawson Creek Canucks.

Dec. 12, 1976: A rink skipped by Faye Stewart wins the ladies event at the Beaver Gold Cash Bonspiel in Beaverlodge.

Dec. 12, 1979: A delegation attends a High Prairie town council meeting objecting to a new bylaw which prohibits the use of snowmobiles in town. A petition with 261 signatures is presented.

Dec. 12, 1986: Polar Industrial celebrates its grand opening in High Prairie.

Dec. 12, 1988: Clinton Ireland, 13, of High Prairie, receives an Honourary Testimonial of the Royal Canadian Humane Association for saving his brother in a house fire.

Dec. 12, 1990: The I.D. council gives its blessing to Councilor Albert Burger to fight the proposed closure of Carole Bannister School in Faust.

Dec. 12, 1991: Clayton and Babs Bates sell Tags to Young and Anna Cheon.

Dec. 12, 1993: Dale Campbell’s rink wins the Mixed Zones held in Valleyview.

Dec. 12, 1994: Eleven High Prairie and area residents are charged with drug trafficking crimes after police conclude a six-week undercover operation.

Dec. 12, 1995: Keeweetinok Lakes RHA holds a meeting and establishes a Community Health Council which acts as an advisory body to the RHA.

Dec. 12, 2001: High Prairie town council decides to proceed with plans to purchase the Moostoos Building with intent to move the High Prairie library into the facility.

Dec. 12, 2006: Keith Bratt presents a stuffed cougar to the High Prairie Museum. The cougar had been trapped by High Prairie resident Trevor Barnes last fall; Fish and Wildlife permitted the cougar to be preserved for the museum.

Dec. 12, 2006: Judge J.R. McIntosh tells people attending provincial court in Faust the government is ending Faust sittings at the end of January 2007.

Dec. 12, 2015: High Prairie is awarded the Alberta Bantam C Provincials, to take place March 17-20, 2016.

Dec. 12, 2018: South Peace News reports Big Lakes FCSS manager Louise Myre is retiring effective Dec. 28.

Dec. 12, 2018: George Keay attends a Big Lakes County meeting asking for support for renal dialysis service. He says now is the time to lobby with a provincial election in the spring.

This Day in World History – December 12, 2019

1408 – Order of the Dragon created for possession of Bosnia.

1700 – Utrecht adopts Gregorian calendar.

1792 – Ludwig van Beethoven, 22, receives 1st lesson in music composition.

1800 – Washington, D.C., established as the capital of the US.

1812 – French invasion of Russia comes to an end.

1822 – Mexico officially recognized as an independent nation by US.

1858 – 1st Canadian coins circulated [1 cent, 5 cent, 10 cent & 20 cent].

1897 – Belo Horizonte – 1st planned city of Brazil – founded.

1899 – 1st case of plague on Oahu, Hawaii.

1899 – George F. Bryant of Boston patents the wooden golf tee.

1901 – Guglielmo Marconi sends 1st transatlantic radio signal.

1911 – Delhi replaces Calcutta as the capital of India.

1925 – Arthur Heinman coins term “motel”; opens Motel Inn.

1936 – Chinese leader Chiang Kai-shek declares war on Japan.

1937 – NBC & RCA sends 1st mobile-TV vans onto the streets of New York.

1957 – Major Adrian Drew flies 1,943 km/hr in F-101 Voodoo.

1957 – US announces manufacture of Borazon [harder than diamond].

1963 – Kenya [formerly British East Africa] declares independence from UK.

1964 – Shooting starts for “Star Trek” pilot [Menagerie].

1965 – The Beatles’ last concert in Great Britain.

1968 – Arthur Ashe becomes 1st black to be ranked No. 1 in tennis.

1973 – Canada begins selling Olympic coins [$5 & $10 silver coins].

1977 – “Saturday Night Fever” premieres in New York.

1980 – Apple makes its initial public offering on the US stock market.

1982 – $9.8 million in cash stolen from money transport car in New York.

1985 – DC-8 crashes near Gander, Newfoundland; 258 die.

1991 – Abuja replaces Lagos as the capital city of Nigeria.

1995 – CBC announces Radio Canada International service to end March 31.

1997 – Japanese train builders claim world speed record at 332 mph.

2001 – Actress Winona Ryder is arrested on shoplifting charges.

2003 – Paul Martin becomes PM of Canada after resignation of Jean Chretien.

2015 – 1st women ever elected in Saudi Arabia in municipal elections.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 12, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your private life is probably in the throes of great change. This change is likely related to profound transformations that are taking place in your behaviour, in particular your nervousness. If your daily or family life seems stifling to you, there’s no need to take your frustrations out on loved ones. Look for answers inside.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It wouldn’t be surprising if you enrolled in a class that’s very different from your normal activities. For example, a surfer may get a sudden urge to learn about computers, or a technology guru might take up flower arranging. Those who think they have you all figured out will be taken off guard by your new spontaneity and sense of adventure.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some of the planetary movements are currently helping you understand that the best place to discover treasure isn’t always where other people tell you to look. If people are urging you to get interested in activities that don’t interest most people, including you, pay them no heed. You’ll discover treasure all on your own provided you follow your own calling.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – No one’s more forward thinking than you now. You’re in tune with new inventions and trends, and you may have an irresistible desire to join an avant-garde group. The old way of doing things seems old, and you no longer want any part of it. You can’t stand working according to the old principles any more. You’re in a heated frame of mind. Be careful about stirring conflict.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You couldn’t be in a better position in your personal life. The time is ripe to thumb your nose at your demons for the last time. Complexes, guilt, and fears of all kinds are gone. It could even be that the radical “housecleaning” youlll undertake will affect your professional career as you become aware of how much you’ve been underestimating yourself.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today’s forecast is excellent for you. The celestial bodies can’t help but smile on the tempestuous energy of your character. You would be advised to act on your strong intuition. But be prudent in the execution of your actions lest your impulsive spirit stop you from taking recommended precautions.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Devote your energies to human psychology today. It’s a good day to try to sell your ideas. Concentrate your efforts on those whose help you need. If you have faith in your originality, your sales efforts are likely to pay off. In fact, there is some chance you’ll meet an especially dynamic person who can lead you into some fascinating, unexplored territory.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is some likelihood that you’ll have an electrifying emotional encounter today. Some of life’s more mundane details may trigger arguments that, although violent, are cathartic and short. You’ve been thinking that it’s time for more intensity in your life. Whether you know it or not, you’re rethinking all manner of human relationships.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The current astral configuration could be described as a crisis phase, although today’s events won’t be unhappy. Communication proves difficult for you. For a long time you’ve been banking on others noticing and appreciating your talent, but you’re beginning to feel like a sucker for being so patient. This would be a good day to confront the powers that stand in your way.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today’s forecast is excellent for you. The celestial bodies can’t help but smile on the tempestuous energy of your character. You would be advised to act on your strong intuition. But be prudent in the execution of your actions lest your impulsive spirit stop you from taking recommended precautions.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The day ahead looks promising. Your energy is gradually returning, and you’re beginning to feel more enterprising about your domestic life. No doubt today you’ll be called on to settle some financial questions related to your domestic needs. While a substantial gift of money or raise would be welcome, you begin to see other ways of making the cash flow rather than trickle.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Try to imagine that you’re in your creative workshop and you’ve given up using all your usual tools in order to find new ways to give form to your inspiration. Another completely different creative style will emerge. Your admirers may be surprised, but no one will be more astonished than you.