Today in High Prairie – December 11, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – December 11, 2019

M.D. of Smoky River meets at 10 a.m.

Big Lakes County meets at 10 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

CRC Parents n’ Tots at Girouxville at 10 a.m.

Storytime for Kids 3-5 Yrs HP Library 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Marigold Farmer’s Market from 1-6 p.m.

CRC Parents n’ Tots at Kinuso at 1 p.m.

Baby & Me at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

Village of Girouxville council meeting at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 11, 2019

Charles Gauchier

Kendyl Backs

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 11, 2019

George Baker Jr.

Paige Nadon

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 11, 2019

1781 – David Brewster, Inventor of Kaleidoscope

1838 – John Labatt, Canadian Brewer

1843 – Robert Koch, Founder of Bacteriology

1890 – Carlos Gardel, Prominent Tango Figure

1905 – Gilbert Roland, Barbarosa Actor

1912 – Carlo Ponti, Doctor Zhivago Producer

1918 – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Russian Nobel Prize Writer

1919 – Marie Windsor, The Bounty Hunter Actress

1926 – Richard Devon, Magnum Force Actor

1931 – Rita Moreno, West Side Story Actress

1935 – Ron Carey, Barney Miller Actor

1935 – Ferdinand A. Porsche, Porsche Car Designer

1939 – David Gates, Bread Singer

1940 – Donna Mills, Knots Landing Actress

1944 – Brenda Lee, I’m Sorry Singer

1947 – Tom Fuccello, Dallas Actor

1948 – Elizabeth Baur, Ironside Actress

1953 – Bess Armstrong, Jaws Actress

1954 – Jermaine Jackson, Jackson 5 Singer

1972 – Daniel Alfredsson, Ottawa Senator

1974 – Rey Mysterio, WWE Wrestler

1996 – Hailee Steinfeld, True Grit Actress

This Day in Local History – December 11, 2019

Dec. 11, 1914: Former Yukon resident Verner (Barney) Maurice is elected mayor of Grouard by acclamation after former Mayor A.C. LaRiviere decides not to run.

Dec. 11, 1950: High Prairie elects its first town council. Laurence Broughton is chosen mayor from the elected councilors.

Dec. 11, 1957: A cottage made by the boys of the Home and Farm Mechanics Course at Joussard Indian Residential School is given to Emile Badger of Sucker Creek. The 20′ by 24′ cottage is made of plywood and insulated with rock wool and has two bedrooms and a kitchen living room with built-in cupboards and a kitchen cabinet.

Dec. 11, 1957: The North Peace Minor Hockey Association is formed at a meeting in Peace River with Mike Martel of Falher as president. Bantam, midget and juvenile teams will compete among the communities of Falher, Grimshaw, High Prairie, McLennan, Fairview and Peace River.

Dec. 11, 1968: South Peace News reports that Bart Kuefler and Shirley Burback are appointed to the High Prairie Recreation Board.

Dec. 11, 1976: Grouard boxer Frankie Ferguson achieves Bronze Boy status at the Alberta Bronze Gloves Boxing Championships in Breton.

Dec. 11, 1983: A fire at Bissell Brothers Lumber in Enilda destroys one building and several vehicles but no one is injured.

Dec. 11, 1985: The Faust Frost Hills Local Integrated Resource Plan is approved by the Economic Planning and Resource Development Committee of the Alberta government.

Dec. 11, 1987: One of the town’s most prominent citizens, Edmo Peyre, dies. A tireless worker for local service clubs, he was the driving force behind the Annual Stampede and new Elks hall.

Dec. 11, 1996: Grouard’s lack of recycling draws criticism from High Prairie town council.

Dec. 11, 2000: The High Prairie town office, library and museum are all vandalized during an early morning crime spree.

Dec. 11, 2008: The High Prairie Seed Cleaning Co-op reveals plans on efforts to build a new plant at its annual meeting.

Dec. 11, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes rezones land in Faust to pave the way for a 74-lot residential development proposed by Faust Harbour Developments Limited’s Greg Beaudry and Rob McCrae.

Dec. 11, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes council rezones land just west of Enilda for a group home proposed by Marie Rasi.

Dec. 11, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes council debates lowering speed limits in the hamlet of Faust after receiving complaints from residents.

Dec. 11, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes council refuses to support Christmas dinners in Faust and Grouard citing fear of setting precedent.

Dec. 11, 2013: High Prairie town council approves a development permit for Khawaia Saeed, who plans to open a convenience store in the old Walleyes and Whitetails building.

Dec. 11, 2014: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association loses its appeal with the Alberta Gaming Commission.

This Day in World History – December 11, 2019

1620 – 102 Mayflower Pilgrims and about 30 crew land at Plymouth Rock.

1844 – 1st dental use of nitrous oxide.

1866 – 1st yacht race across Atlantic Ocean.

1909 – Coloured moving pictures demonstrated at Madison Square Garden.

1913 – Mona Lisa recovered 2 years after it was stolen from the Louvre.

1919 – Boll weevil monument dedicated in Enterprise, Alabama.

1931 – Statute of Westminster gives legislative independence to Canada.

1941 – Germany & Italy declare war on USA.

1946 – Hank Williams begins to record on Sterling label.

1946 – UN Children’s Fund [UNICEF] established.

1958 – Upper Volta [now Bourkina Faso] gains autonomy from France.

1961 – JFK provides US military helicopters & crews to South Vietnam.

1967 – Supersonic airliner prototype Concorde 1st shown.

1967 – “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” starring Spencer Tracy, premieres.

1972 – Astronauts Cernan & Harrison become 11th & 12th people on the moon.

1980 – “Magnum P.I.” starring Tom Selleck premieres on CBS.

1981 – Muhammad Ali’s 61st & last fight, losing to Trevor Berbick.

1983 – 1st visit to Lutheran church by a pope [John Paul II in Rome].

1985 – General Electric acquires RCA Corp & its subsidiary, NBC.

2001 – The People’s Republic of China joins the World Trade Organization.

2011 – Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek suffers a minor heart attack in his home.

2015 – “Playboy” magazine publishes its last nude issue.

2017 – Saudi Arabia announces an end to its 35 year ban on cinemas.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 10, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You’ll be very charming today. Your seductive powers will be at their maximum, and be most intense in your professional life. If you have wishes or dreams or want a raise, this is the time to express those desires. You need only give voice to what you want and let your charm do the rest.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You’re in the process of learning how to dream again. These last few months have been hard because your possibilities have felt limited. You’ve done a lot of work recently to try to align your fantasy life with reality. The result of this effort is that your desire to realize your dreams has increased! Go after them, but gently.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you’re likely to get a nice surprise in a relationship, especially in your private life. Your companions may show their appreciation through some surprising act. In any case, you have a very good chance of finding yourself at the centre of things, bowing under the spotlight, and dressed to the nines. Accept the applause that comes your way.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is the kind of day that makes luck come your way, especially where relationships are concerned. Perhaps a friend will introduce you to an exceptional person who helps fulfill your professional fantasies. Or maybe your partner will surprise you with a thoughtful gift. However your luck manifests, trust that this is going to be one great day.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If the atmosphere has been tense for the last few days, you may notice that things are significantly improved today. You may even succeed in exchanging pleasantries with people you’ve always had a hard time talking to before. This is going to be a peaceful day, so go with the flow of the calming astral energy and enjoy it.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Are you determined to win the affections of a special person? Have you devoted a great deal of energy to that goal lately? Are you interested in re-energizing your marriage? Today is extremely auspicious for love. Now is the time to flirt madly, write love letters, and take that walk down lover’s lane!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Take advantage of today to spend quality time in the cozy little nest you and your family enjoy so much. It’s a happy, home-sweet-home kind of day. A healthy, peaceful atmosphere reigns and dispels domestic tensions. Seize the opportunity to recharge your batteries. Tomorrow you’ll need plenty of energy.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The day is good for people with curiosity and imagination – including you! Since you’re not exactly in tip-top emotional shape, you’ll be especially grateful for the gifts today brings. If you’re eager to meet other people or explore new activities with friends, do so. The aspect is conducive to fun.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may have been gloomy lately, but today should restore your good spirits. You can embark on your journey with full confidence in its astrological aspects. You’ll be even more attractive than usual, and people will find your charm irresistible. There’s the promise of many rewarding experiences in your career and love life!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your radiance and brilliance upstage everyone else today. You’re a star! Your wish is anyone’s command. The people around you may be counting on you to be their leader. Although you enjoy this role, you shouldn’t forget to indulge in more private pleasures. A little gift for yourself, an adventure for fun, or perhaps some time alone may be what you need.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is a positive day. You feel calm and balanced and more tolerant than usual of the mercurial moods and passions of others. If you can manage it, take a break from your busy schedule and devote a few minutes to you. You’re not used to such self-indulgence, but today it would do you a world of good.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You’re going to feel deeply connected with your life today. The atmosphere is clear, letting you see all the progress you’ve made toward your goals. You’ll feel great satisfaction, as you always do when you can clearly see the meaning in your life. Take today to rest on your laurels. Also realize that some things still need to be done.